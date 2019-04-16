More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
MLS, Mexico impress in study of global attendance figures

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
A study of attendance figures in global soccer has thrown up a few surprises.

The CIES Football Observatory have taken a deep dive into the attendance figures over the past five years, and both Major League Soccer and Liga MX have come been praised for their growth.

Based on average attendance the Bundesliga and Premier League lead the way with average crowds of 43,302 and 36,675 respectively, with Spain’s La Liga in third with 27,381 and Mexico’s Liga MX in fourth with 25,582 fans per game.

MLS has seen the second-highest growth rate in attendance figures in the globe from 2003-18, with only attendances in the Polish first division growing at a quicker in that 15-year period.

The report concludes that Mexico’s Liga MX is the best league in the world for attendances outside of Europe, while the U.S., Canada and China are showing strong levels of growth.

“Outside of Europe, Mexican clubs attract the biggest crowds. The study of the changes since 2003 reveals the growing enthusiasm for football in the United States and Canada. Despite the increase in the number of teams participating in the MLS, average attendances have consistently increased to break the 20,000-spectator threshold over the past five years. This limit has also been broken in China, where football’s popularity is henceforth well established too.”

Of course, many will argue that the announced attendances in MLS are someway short of the actual fans at the games, and that’s fair enough. But there’s no doubting that the addition of Toronto FC, the Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati and LAFC have significantly increased attendance figures across MLS.

When it comes to attendances for individual teams, Borussia Dortmund lead the way with an average crowd of 80,230 and then come Manchester United with 75,218 and Barcelona at 74,876.

Below is a look at some of the tables produced by CIES, which is intriguing to have a look at. Check out Sunderland (in England’s third-tier!) in 38th place globally, and a strong contingent of Chinese Super League teams in the top 52.

Barnsley launch complaint after alleged Barton attack

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Barnsley have launched a complaint to the English Football League and Football Association after their manager Daniel Stendel was involved in an incident with Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton on Saturday.

Numerous reports state that Barton attacked Stendel in the tunnel after the game, as video footage showed South Yorkshire police stopping Barton from leaving Oakwell Stadium after the game.

The police are still investigating the incident and are speaking to individuals and looking at video footage to decide what action to take next.

It has been reported that Stendel is “OK” but has suffered facial injuries after the incident following Barnsley’s 4-2 win against Fleetwood which keeps their hopes of automatic promotion to the Championship on track.

In a statement released on their website, Barnsley had the following to say:

“Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association. This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday 13th April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

“The Club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident. No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing.”

Barton’s playing career was littered with misdemeanors on and off the pitch, as the fiery character was charged with assault twice and handed a six-month prison sentence in 2008.

This is Barton’s first season as a manager after the former Man City, Newcastle, QPR and Burnley midfielder ended his playing career amid further controversy when handed an 18-month ban for betting while playing for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland.

Police stop weapon-carrying Ajax fans ahead of Juve game

Associated PressApr 16, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Italian police have stopped five weapon-carrying Ajax supporters on the eve of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Juventus.

The fans were stopped aboard buses on the outskirts of Turin on Monday.

Police are on high alert following clashes between Ajax and Juventus supporters ahead of the first leg of the quarterfinals in Amsterdam last week, when water cannons were used by the authorities and dozens of fans were arrested.

Turin police say the fans aboard the buses were also found in possession of armored gloves, mouth guards and various types of fireworks and smoke bombs.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted, “We’re fighting against every type of violence inside and outside stadiums. Certain DELINQUENTS should never step foot in a football ground again!”

The first leg, which ended 1-1, also included a fan jumping over the barriers and approaching Cristiano Ronaldo when the Juventus star scored. UEFA is investigating the incident and Ajax faces disciplinary charges after supporters threw objects the game.

More than 2,000 Ajax supporters are expected to attend Tuesday’s match at Allianz Stadium.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Benzema rescues a 1-1 draw for Madrid at Leganes

Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Real Madrid needed Karim Benzema to salvage a 1-1 draw at Spanish league minnow Leganes on Monday.

Benzema again proved a bright spot in a disappointing season for his club, scoring his fifth goal in four matches to cancel out an opener by right back Jonathan Silva.

The France striker also snatched recent wins for Madrid with late goals against Huesca and Eibar.

Madrid remains third in the standings, 13 points adrift of Barcelona, which is on course to retain its title with six games left and a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

Coach Zinedine Zidane already said Madrid had little to play for this season, adding over the weekend that his squad was set to be culled at the end of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, whose future has been in doubt since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last year, said on Monday that the players had more to play for than just trophies.

“We have our pride and our love for this shirt, which is worth more than any title,” Navas said. “It has been a complicated season for everyone.

“We have gone out there to win games, but they have gotten away from us. It is difficult to explain. We are all sad for the situation.”

Other than a shot by Marco Asensio saved by goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar, Leganes had little trouble keeping in check Madrid’s attack in the first half.

The hosts went ahead just before halftime when Martin Braithwaite won the ball in a crowded area and passed to Silva, who curled a shot around Navas into the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty box.

A flash of skill from Luka Modric then set up the equalizer in the 51st minute.

The Ballon d’Or winner turned quickly before slipping a pass through the defense to Benzema. His first strike was blocked by Cuellar, but the France forward pounced on the rebound and fired it home.

It was Benzema’s team-leading 27th goal in all competitions this season.

His increasing status since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of last season is in stark contrast to the fall from grace of Gareth Bale.

Bale played only the last 10 minutes against Leganes and, after falling out with the fans this season, he could be one of the stars the club will look to move on.

“I didn’t like our first half, but I think our second half was better,” Zidane said. “At the end we managed to draw, but we could have played much better. That is for sure. The sensation is not good.”

Veracruz docked points by FIFA, down to zero in Liga MX standings

By Daniel KarellApr 15, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT
Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz fans received more grim news on Monday, just weeks after they were confirmed relegation from Liga MX.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced that it was, through Liga MX, docking Veracruz six points. Considering the club only has four points in the current Clausura campaign, it means that Veracruz is down to zero points. The club were docked the points over a failure to pay training compensation fees to Montevideo Wanderers for Matias Santos. Santos only played one Copa MX match for Veracruz before moving back to Uruguay to join Defensor Sporting, but despite Santos’ brief time in Veracruz, it appears the club did not pay for his rights.

Veracruz has been in trouble almost since club owner Fidel Kuri purchased the rights to another promoted team and moved it to Veracruz, effectively giving Veracruz a team. However, Kuri has been in trouble with Liga MX and the Mexican Football Federation before. He was suspended in 2016 for arguing with the league’s head of referees. He threatened to move the club away if he didn’t win a local election. And he’s reportedly been involved in a gentlemen’s agreement with other Liga MX owners to keep wages and transfer fees down.

Yet despite all the club’s struggles and relegations, Kuri has said that he will pay Liga MX’s “fine” of $6.34 million to keep Veracruz in the top division. It appears Veracruz’s story isn’t over yet. Stay tuned.