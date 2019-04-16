More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Thierry Henry in talks for job within Red Bull organization

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thierry Henry may be nearing his next move following a short-lived stay at combustible Monaco.

Multiple sources tell ProSoccerTalk that Henry has been in talks with the Red Bull Global Soccer organization about taking a coaching role within one of their clubs.

[ RECAP: Barca 3-0 (4-0 agg.) Man Utd ]

The natural reaction would be to link Henry with the manager’s position at Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls, which has struggled out of the gates at 1W-2D-3L after making a quarterfinal run in the CONCACAF Champions League.

But there’s plenty of change within RBGS, which also operates RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga (I think we can rule out Red Bull Ghana, Red Bull Brasil, and Austrian second tier side FC Liefering).

This report comes a day after former New York Red Bulls boss Jesse Marsch was announced as the next manager of Red Bull Salzburg, and Henry was a celebrated assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team.

And RB Leipzig will have a new boss next year, when 31-year-old Julian Nagelsmann leaves Hoffenheim to take over for Ralf Rangnick (who Marsch assisted this season).

Henry earned his first managerial job in October when he took over for Leonardo Jardim, whose much-changed AS Monaco was fighting relegation. That run lasted three-and-a-half months before Monaco restored Jardim to his post. Monaco is now 16th, well off their usual European pace, and Jardim’s minor revival has been buoyed by a bevy of January moves including Adrien Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Fode Ballo-Toure, and Gelson Martins.

Armas went 13-3-3 in taking over for Marsch midway through last season, and took the Red Bulls to the Eastern Conference finals where they lost to eventual champions Atlanta United.

Would the Red Bulls’ European hierarchy cut ties with Armas so early in the season after such an outstanding finish last season, especially after the club didn’t do anything major to offset the sale of Tyler Adams to RBL (no offense, Marc Rzatkowski)? Or could negotiations amount to bringing Henry onto Marsch’s staff (the two did not cross over at Red Bull Arena)?

To play devil’s advocate, there’s also the attendance boost that could come with bringing Henry back across the ocean. It certainly could buoy both young and old within the RBNY team, and it’s not difficult to remember the buzz that followed Titi’s move to the New York/New Jersey area.

Unplayable Messi reacts as Barca “finally” returns to UCL semis

AP Photo/Joan Monfort
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Poor Lionel Messi, what with his off-kilter sense of time.

The Barcelona superstar scored twice in Tuesday’s defeat of Manchester United, which moved into the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

For Messi, it achieved a goal of reaching this stage of the tournament, “which we hadn’t for a long time.”

[ RECAP: Barca 3-0 (4-0 agg.) Man Utd ]

Or four years. Leo, four years is not a long time for most clubs to miss the UCL semis.

Though most clubs aren’t Barcelona, and no one’s like Messi. The megawatt attacker scored a fantastic goal before completing his brace with the help of a David De Gea gaffe.

Overall, the 3-0 win was just what the Argentine sought from his side.

“It was spectacular,” Messi said. “This is who we are. We were cold and nervous for the first five minutes. I don’t know why, but then we took control.”

Now Barca is within two successful rounds of giving him his fifth UCL crown, which would tie him with Ronaldo and nine others for second-most all-time. He’d also be the first Barcelona player to win five European Cups, and slide to within one of all-time leader Paco Gento’s six with Real Madrid.

Barca’s last semifinal came in 2015, when the club beat Bayern Munich and then Juventus in the final.

UCL Weds. preview: Spurs visit Man City; Liverpool at Porto

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even neutrals can feel the tension in the air as Premier League powers Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur collide in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

[ UCL: Ajax ousts Juve | Barca past Man Utd ]

Spurs emerged from the first leg with a terrific 1-0 score line coming off the boot of Heung-Min Son. That means no away goals to Pep Guardiola‘s potent City, a draw, or a scoring one-goal loss will be enough for Spurs to advance to the UCL semifinal and a date with Ajax.

“We have a small advantage but everything can turn very quickly so it’s important to come here with ambition, to stick with our basics as usual but if we come here with the mentality to score goals it’s going to make the game harder for Manchester City,” said Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. “We know it’s going to be tough, we’re going to suffer, but it’s important to be ready in our minds not just to defend but to be ambitious in our performance. … The mentality is very important in a big game like this one and we’ll see what we will deserve.”

On the City side, there’s good news in that Pep Guardiola’s possession-based, attack-heavy model doesn’t yield a lot of chances and the players will be well-drilled when teams play on the counter.

Pep Guardiola obviously knows how to motivate players, but he used the press conference to get City supporters in the right frame of mind. He basically dared them not to find a high level at the Etihad Stadium. From The Manchester Evening News:

“Do it for the guys, they are so proud,” Guardiola said. “We need them in our bad moments, at this stage we cannot go through. … I want to see that they want to get to the semi finals, not just the players, the fans too. I want to see that.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool would need to fall flat on their face at the Estadio do Dragao, relatively speaking, to avoid a second-straight semifinal.

The Reds hold a 2-0 advantage after one leg at Anfield, which means Porto would require a three goals or better win to advance in Liverpool’s place.

That’s not to say Porto lacks the fire power to score, but one goal from the visitors means the hosts will need to bag four. Liverpool has only allowed three goals once this season, in a 4-3 defeat of Crystal Palace, and last allowed four against Roma in last season’s UCL semis.

Cardiff, Brighton now locked in race to avoid relegation

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chris Hughton hasn’t been denying that Brighton and Hove Albion has been in a relegation battle, but Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to 18th place Cardiff City means the table tells the story plainly.

The Seagulls are up against it.

[ RECAP: Brighton 0-2 Cardiff City ]

“We have a fight on our hands,” Hughton said after the loss sunk the Seagulls to within two points of the drop zone, albeit with a match-in-hand on Cardiff.

“This is a proper fight. We have to make sure we turn it round by staying together, digging deep and making ourselves hard to beat.”

Cardiff had won just one match in seven coming into Tuesday, and sat in 18th since a Week 28 loss to Everton.

But six of its 31 points on the season have now come at the expense of Brighton, and Neil Warnock thinks his men have what it takes to pull off a great escape. From the BBC:

“We had a few pundits say it would be our final game in the Premier League but we are alive and kicking. We deserved tonight. … We came out of the traps and enjoyed it today. We are far from finished yet.”

Brighton plays two matches by April 23, while Cardiff just faces Liverpool. The final three matches for both teams will be staged on the same days of the calendar.

Here are the nine matches involving each team the rest of the way. Brighton has a 12-goal advantage on Cardiff in terms of differential:

Saturday: Wolves v. Brighton

Sunday: Cardiff City v. Liverpool

April 23: Tottenham v. Brighton

April 27: Brighton v. Newcastle -and- Fulham v. Cardiff

May 4: Arsenal v. Brighton -and- Cardiff v. Palace

May 12: Brighton v. Man City -and- Man Utd v. Cardiff

There are scenarios where relegation, the Premier League title, and a Top Four place will all be determined by goal differential for Brighton and Cardiff against the two Manchester powers on Decision Day.

In a year which saw so many setbacks and the horror of its record signing killed in a plane accident, how incredible would it be for Cardiff to come back from the brink?

Solskjaer, Lingard know losses to Barca happen, but rebound necessary

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona was too much for Manchester United, as the Blaugranas used a prime performance from the best player in the world to advance to the UEFA Champions League Final.

[ RECAP: Barca 3-0 (4-0 agg.) Man Utd ]

United midfielder Jesse Lingard and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understand two things:

  1. Lionel Messi is fantastic.
  2. The Red Devils cannot dwell on their UCL exit, or they won’t be back in the competition next season.

Messi scored a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes, and Philippe Coutinho also scored in a 3-0 win that served to buttress a first leg win to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

“Lionel Messi brought his A-game tonight, he’s one of the best in the world,” Lingard said. “All we can do is move on, it’s a big week ahead. We were always underdogs but we had to back ourselves and believe. Chances in these big games are massive.”

“I have to say Lionel Messi is top quality and he was the difference of course,” Solskjaer said. “He’s different class, he and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best players of the last decade, everyone agrees on that one. Messi showed his quality.”

Solskjaer has long spoken of getting United’s mystique back under the red jersey and inside the walls of Old Trafford.

One thing, though: United needs to be in the Champions League to win the Champions League. The Red Devils need some big performances in the next few weeks to finish in the Top Four.

“We have to aspire to get to that level of Barcelona, we can get there but we have loads of work to do. If we want to get back to Man Utd’s true level, true traditions, we have to challenge Barcelona,” Solskjaer said. “They were a couple of levels above over the two games. We want to play these games again next year so we have a massive week coming up. There is no point dwelling on what could have been, we have to focus on that week.”

The Red Devils are at Everton on Sunday and home to Manchester City on April 24. They finish with Chelsea, Huddersfield Town, and Cardiff City.