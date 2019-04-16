Unplayable Messi reacts as Barca “finally” returns to UCL semis

Poor Lionel Messi, what with his off-kilter sense of time.
The Barcelona superstar scored twice in Tuesday’s defeat of Manchester United, which moved into the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
For Messi, it achieved a goal of reaching this stage of the tournament, “which we hadn’t for a long time.”
Or four years. Leo, four years is not a long time for most clubs to miss the UCL semis.
Though most clubs aren’t Barcelona, and no one’s like Messi. The megawatt attacker scored a fantastic goal before completing his brace with the help of a David De Gea gaffe.
Overall, the 3-0 win was just what the Argentine sought from his side.
“It was spectacular,” Messi said. “This is who we are. We were cold and nervous for the first five minutes. I don’t know why, but then we took control.”
Now Barca is within two successful rounds of giving him his fifth UCL crown, which would tie him with Ronaldo and nine others for second-most all-time. He’d also be the first Barcelona player to win five European Cups, and slide to within one of all-time leader Paco Gento’s six with Real Madrid.
Barca’s last semifinal came in 2015, when the club beat Bayern Munich and then Juventus in the final.