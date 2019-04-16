More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Brighton v. Cardiff

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion host Cardiff City on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex, in a massive game in the relegation battle.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

The Seagulls have slumped in recent months and were hammered 5-0 at home by Bournemouth last time out. Chris Hughton‘s men sit five points above Cardiff heading into this game, with Neil Warnock‘s side occupying the final relegation spot and knowing they simply must win to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League.

In team news Brighton make five changes as Bruno, Jahanbakhsh, March, Gross and Murray all come into the starting lineups following their thumping at the weekend.

Cardiff make two changes in attack, as Oumar Niasse and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replacing Kenneth Zohore and Josh Murphy in attack.

LINEUPS

LIVE, Champions League: Barcelona v. Man United; Juventus v. Ajax

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two finely balanced ties take center stage in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as the quarterfinal stage concludes.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Manchester United head to Barcelona for their second leg hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Lionel Messi and Co. It will be a tall order for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men, but he more than anyone knows that even the impossible is possible at the Nou Camp…

In the other quarterfinal second leg there is an intriguing clash as Juventus host Ajax with the scores locked at 1-1 from the first leg in Amsterdam. Cristiano Ronaldo is working his way back to full fitness, but the likes of Dusan Tadic will be aiming to secure another famous away win after they dumped reigning champs Real Madrid out in the last round.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, while we will have you covered here at Pro Soccer Talk with analysis and reaction from both games.

Tuesday’s UCL quarterfinal, second leg schedule

Barcelona v. Manchester United – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Barcelona lead 1-0 on aggregate)
Juventus v. Ajax – 3 p.m. ET kick off (1-1 on aggregate)

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings are out, as the busy schedule continues to see the stars rise to the top.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Southampton dominate our list, as those teams are in fine form right now.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 2
  2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
  3. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry
  4. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – New entry
  5. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 4
  6. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
  7. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 2
  8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  9. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  10. Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
  11. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 4
  12. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 4
  13. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham) – New entry
  14. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) – New entry
  15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 13
  16. David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
  17. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) – Down 2
  18. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
  19. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
  20. Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) – New entry

Joe Gomez ready for Liverpool return

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joe Gomez has handed Liverpool another huge boost in their quest to win the Premier League title.

The England international, 21, has been out since suffering a fracture to his lower left leg during a win at Burnley in December.

Initially, Gomez was only going to be out for a few weeks but complications have since arrived and he has had to have surgery and further treatment to rectify the issue.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Porto on Wednesday (Liverpool have a 2-0 lead from the first leg), Jurgen Klopp revealed Gomez is now available for selection and has travelled with the team to Portugal.

“Absolutely [he looks strong]. Ox and Joe both did really well at Leicester, it was a brilliant game by all of the boys, to be honest, I watched it back. It looked really good,” Klopp said. “It’s clear they still need time to get full match fitness but it’s nice to have them back and now Joe first as an option. He played right full-back, we need him as this option as well. We all know he played a wonderful season at the centre-half position until his injury, but he can play both and it’s good to have him.”

Klopp now has a lot of options in defense, as Joel Matip has stepped in and played pretty well alongside Virgil Van Dijk over the past few months, as losing Gomez for a pivotal stretch of the season was a big concern for Liverpool. Even though Matip has filled in well, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson are clearly Liverpool’s first-choice back four.

With Dejan Lovren out with illness, getting Gomez back is a big deal for Liverpool as the composed center back was developing a superb relationship with VVD in the heart of Liverpool’s defense. However, with only TAA as a right back option and the likes of James Milner having to fill in there at times, it seems likely Gomez will rotate in that full back role in the final weeks of the season rather than disrupt the Matip-VVD partnership.

Mark this down as another big plus for Liverpool in their quest to win the league title for the first time since 1989-90.

In other injury news, Klopp also confirmed that Lovren is out of the game against Porto, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs more fitness work, Adam Lallana has returned to training and Jordan Henderson is fit after a slight ankle knock against Chelsea.

All in all, good news for Liverpool as they enter a season-defining 10 days.

FA charge Paul Scholes in relation to betting rules

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe this was why Paul Scholes stepped down as Oldham Athletic’s manager after just one month in charge…

The Manchester United and England legend has been charged by the English Football Association in regard to their betting regulations.

In a statement the FA confirmed that Scholes, 44, has been handed a misconduct charge regarding allegations he placed 140 bets on games between August 2015 and January 2019.

Scholes is a minority owner of Salford City, who sit in the fifth-tier of English soccer, and took charge of Oldham for just over one month in 2019 as he arrived on Feb. 11, then departed on Mar. 14.

So, Scholes didn’t make any bets while he was manager of Oldham, but he did while he was a director of Salford City which is against the rules.

In a similar situation Joey Barton was banned for 18 months after being found guilty of breaching the FA’s betting rules.

Below is the statement in full:

Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules. It is alleged he placed 140 bets on football matches, contrary to FA Rule E8, between 17 August 2015 and 12 January 2019. He has until 26 April 2019 to respond to the charge.