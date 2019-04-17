Ashley Young targeted by racist abusers on social media

Manchester United defender Ashley Young was the victim of racist abuse on Twitter following the Red Devils’ elimination in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the hands of Barcelona on Wednesday.
The club has since released a statement, saying they “utterly condemn” the comments that were made with a promise to “take the strongest possible action” against the perpetrators.
Anti-discrimination organization Kick It Out was quick to respond with the following:
“Yet another black player, this time Ashley Young, targeted with racist abuse on social media after tonight’s Champions League game.
“Again, we’re left asking Twitter the same question – when will you take serious action to tackle the rampant discrimination on your platform?”
Young, who captained Man United at the Camp Nou, is the latest to join a growing list of black players to suffer racist abuse in recent weeks.
A handful of Young’s compatriots were targeted by racist abuse when England visited Montenegro last month; Juventus starlet Moise Kean endured the same in Serie A action earlier this month; Watford forward Troy Deeney was recently forced to disable comments on his Instagram account after receiving racist abuse on the platform.