Bolton set for much-needed ownership change after sale agreed

BOLTON, England (AP) A businessman who was banned from English soccer for three years for financial misconduct has signed a deal to buy struggling second-tier club Bolton.
Bolton says Laurence Bassini, the former chairman of Watford, has purchased the club and will settle its long-term debts that are threatening to put one of the founding members of the English Football League, in 1888, out of business.
The change of ownership must be approved by English soccer authorities.
Bolton, which could be relegated to the third tier on Friday, owes $1.6 million to Britain’s tax authority and its players have still not been paid their salaries for March.
Bassini was banned from holding a position of authority at an English club for three years in 2013.
Bolton says “significant funds will immediately be made available” once the sale of the club is confirmed, “enabling the payment of the outstanding wages to the players and coaching staff along with a number of the long-term creditors.”
Bolton was most recently in the Premier League in 2012.
Wayne Hennessey will not be charged for making what was alleged to have been a Nazi salute earlier this year after he successfully pleaded to the Football Association that he did not know what a Nazi salute was, it was announced on Tuesday.
The FA deemed it a case of “considerable ignorance” on Hennessey’s part. “Improbable as that may seem to those of us of an older generation, we do not reject that assertion as untrue,” their statement read.
“In fact, when cross-examined about this, Mr. Hennessey displayed a very considerable — one might even say lamentable — degree of ignorance about anything to do with Hitler, fascism and the Nazi regime.
“Regrettable though it may be that anyone should be unaware of so important a part of our own and world history, we do not feel we should therefore find he was not telling the truth about this.
“All we would say (at the risk of sounding patronizing) is that Mr. Hennessey would be well advised to familiarize himself with events which continue to have great significance to those who live in a free country.”
As such, the Auschwitz Memorial, the museum which preserves the site of the former German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp, has referred the Crystal Palace goalkeeper to a 37-step an online course about Nazi propaganda and the symbols and gestures which came to represent Nazism.
The 32-year-old Welsh international explained his actions the day after the photo was posted online by teammate Max Meyer, saying, “I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental.”
Hennessey has played in just three games for Palace — two in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup — since the photo was taken on Jan. 5.
TURIN, Italy (AP) Another 60 weapon-carrying Ajax supporters have been stopped by Italian police, bringing the total to more than 100.
The fans were stopped aboard buses on the outskirts of Turin shortly before Ajax’s Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday.
A machete and three knives were among the weapons uncovered, as well as armored gloves, mouth guards and various types of fireworks.
Italian police stopped 54 weapon-carrying Ajax supporters on Monday and said they would be escorted out of the country.
Ajax beat Juventus 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 1997. The first leg ended 1-1.
Police have been on high alert following clashes between Ajax and Juventus supporters ahead of the first leg in Amsterdam last week, when water cannons were used by authorities and dozens of fans were arrested.
Manchester United defender Ashley Young was the victim of racist abuse on Twitter following the Red Devils’ elimination in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the hands of Barcelona on Wednesday.
The club has since released a statement, saying they “utterly condemn” the comments that were made with a promise to “take the strongest possible action” against the perpetrators.
Anti-discrimination organization Kick It Out was quick to respond with the following:
“Yet another black player, this time Ashley Young, targeted with racist abuse on social media after tonight’s Champions League game.
“Again, we’re left asking Twitter the same question – when will you take serious action to tackle the rampant discrimination on your platform?”
Young, who captained Man United at the Camp Nou, is the latest to join a growing list of black players to suffer racist abuse in recent weeks.
A handful of Young’s compatriots were targeted by racist abuse when England visited Montenegro last month; Juventus starlet Moise Kean endured the same in Serie A action earlier this month; Watford forward Troy Deeney was recently forced to disable comments on his Instagram account after receiving racist abuse on the platform.
The only point at which Liverpool can be considered one of the world’s best teams is if/when the current squad wins a trophy, according to Reds midfielder/defender James Milner.
Milner admitted this week that it’s been nice for Liverpool to receive plaudits from all over the world regarding their exciting brand of attacking soccer, but it matters very little if they can’t soon secure a first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp.
Indeed, Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, whose side will host the Reds in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, has joined the chorus in praising Liverpool for playing the game in a way which is very pleasing on the eye.
“I like the Liverpool dynamics. I like the Liverpool game model,” he said this week. “I like the way they play and the way they are with the ball, and also without it. It is similar to how I see football and in a lot of these moments in a game they are the best team in the world.”
It’s the last little bit against which Milner pushed back — “the best team in the world.” Whether it’s the Champions League or the Premier League, only a shiny piece of silverware can validate such a title — quotes from the Guardian:
“That’s a nice compliment, and you get those compliments by playing good football over a sustained period. But to be that, you have to win trophies. That’s something we haven’t done yet and something we are trying to do this season. There are a lot of good teams left in the Champions League and it’s down to us to prove that and win these games and hopefully win at least one trophy this season. But there are a lot of good teams between us and the last game of the season. We have to keep improving and keep playing as we have been at the moment.”
Liverpool lead Porto 2-0 after their victory in the first leg at Anfield last week.