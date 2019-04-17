More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

How the UCL results affect the Premier League title run-in

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
The Premier League title may well be decided one week from now.

No, it won’t mathematically be impossible for Manchester City or Liverpool to catch the other, but the former’s exit from the UEFA Champions League certainly puts the season’s binoculars in better focus.

To recap: City trails Liverpool by two points but has a match-in-hand on its title rivals, a card which will be played next Wednesday across Manchester at Old Trafford.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 34 26 7 1 77 20 57 15-2-0 11-5-1 85
 Manchester City 33 27 2 4 86 22 64 16-0-1 11-2-3 83

It would be surprising if Liverpool finished with any less than 97 points given its remaining schedule, and downright shocking should the Reds lose a match (yes, we know red cards and penalties happen, and that Premier League does not yet employ VAR).

Liverpool faces Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United, and Wolves. The final two matches are in contact with a pair of Champions League matches against Barcelona, but dropping points more than once seems like a long shot.

By comparison, Man City has to rebound from Wednesday’s stunning thriller of a loss to Spurs with a rematch at the Etihad Stadium before making it three tough matches in eight days with a Manchester Derby on April 17.

Should Man City manage those two wins in five days, Pep Guardiola‘s men will (likely) have a one point lead on Liverpool with three matches left (two fewer than the Reds). If it comes to that, the advantage is squarely in Pep’s court.

Here are the remaining matches for both teams, not including the FA Cup Final or (possible) Champions League Final.

All times ET

Saturday – Man City v. Tottenham (7:30 a.m.)

Sunday – Cardiff City v. Liverpool (11 a.m.)

Wednesday – Man Utd v. Man City (3 p.m.)

April 26 – Liverpool v. Huddersfield Town (3 p.m.)

April 28 – Burnley v. Man City (9:05 a.m.)

April 30 – Barcelona v. Liverpool (TBD)

May 4 – Man City v. Leicester City (7:30 a.m.)

May 5 – Newcastle v. Liverpool (11:30 a.m.)

May 7 – Liverpool v. Barcelona (TBD)

May 12 – Brighton v. Man City -and- Liverpool v. Wolves (10 a.m.)

Europa League preview: Arsenal, Chelsea nurse advantages

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT
Only one of four Europa League quarterfinals sees two clubs within a goal of each other after 90 minutes, and that’s heavily-favored Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat of Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.

So while it’s possible that the Czech side rebounds to take care of the Blues at Stamford Bridge, it’s rational to say that tie might be the least in the balance.

Olivier Giroud says Chelsea will not be overlooking the Red and Whites, if only because of the challenge presented in the first leg.

“We were very impressed by their quality and intensity,” Giroud said, from Chelsea.com. “You get used to it in the Premier League, but honestly the first half was very tough. They put a lot of pressure on us, good pressing all over the pitch, so it was a very tough. … So we know what kind of team we will face tomorrow. They are not going to give up, and that’s why we are still cautious about this game.”

Arsenal leads its tie 2-0 after the London-hosted first leg but faces a Napoli team quite capable of putting up goals in bunches.

Napoli averages almost two goals a match in Serie A this season, but Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos says the Gunners can get the job done in Italy.

“I know my team,” he said via Arsenal.com. “I know that we are a team who play very good football. Every game we fight for the best. From the beginning we’ve improved a lot. Now we’re in the last steps of the Premier League and Europa League, and we want to win as much as we can. This is one more final and we’ll be ready to take this.”

Eintracht Frankfurt bagged four away goals and a two-goal advantage in Portugal, leaving Benfica in likely need of a three goals or better win, while Valencia scored three times at Villarreal to bring a two-goal advantage home.

Kickoff for all four second legs is 3 p.m. ET

How do the oddsmakers rank the Champions League semifinalists?

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
As Lionel Messi goes for his fifth UEFA Champions League title, it’s worth noting that almost every player hoping to stop him from the crown is chasing their very first title.

(How many others are there, you ask? I’ll answer who later in the post, but there are two).

Messi is the best player left in the tournament, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, and Paul Pogba all bidding adieu over the past 30 hours, and it’s understandable that the oddsmakers have installed Barca as the favorite to win the tournament (Odds have Barca around 13:8).

The runner-up for favorite status is very close, and we’re sure most of you have guessed it’s not young Ajax (about 5:1 on most boards).

Tottenham Hotspur is on the board at 9:2 after defeating Man City on Wednesday, but it’s Liverpool at about 3:1 who is next in line after Barcelona.

By the way, not including managers and coaching staffs, the answers to the trivia question above are both on Liverpool:

  • Daniel Sturridge, by the way, who did not get off the bench in 2012 when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in penalty kicks.
  • Xherdan Shaqiri, who was an unused sub when Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Der Klassiker UCL Final

Pep laments VAR heartbreak: “It was offside. It was cruel”

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola leapt high into the air, his sweater jacket billowing out as he joined the Etihad Stadium in celebrating Raheem Sterling‘s stoppage time winner.

Only it wasn’t a winner. VAR checked its angles and found that the goal resulted from an offside start, and Guardiola is still coming to grips with Tottenham Hotspur advancing over Man City due to away goals following a 4-3 win but 4-4 draw on aggregate.

“It was offside,” Guardiola said. “It was cruel. The moment we celebrate and we are so close to the semi-finals. It is what it is.”

Now City turns its attention to what still could be a treble if it defenders its Premier League title and adds the FA Cup to its League Cup win.

And his challenge to the City fans was met: The Etihad was roaring for his men all afternoon long.

“We missed a penalty in the first leg but I am so proud of the players and the fans,” Guardiola said, referring to Hugo Lloris‘ stop on Sergio Aguero back in North London.

“I have never heard noise like that since I have been in Manchester but football is unpredictable. … Today is tough and tomorrow will be tough too but the day after we will be ready.”

Guardiola also was upset that VAR did not determine Fernando Llorente to have handled what stood as the match-deciding goal. From the BBC:

“I support VAR but maybe from one angle Fernando Llorente‘s goal is handball, maybe from the referee’s angle it is not.”

He’s long been a proponent of VAR, and will feel stung by it today, but it’s implementation will get things right more often than not. The fact that it saps some drama from the moment while also injecting a different kind of emotion is what we’ll debate for the rest of time.

On Wednesday, it was cruel (unless you’re a Spurs supporter).

“I have never seen something like this” – Spurs react to wild win

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Is your heart still racing?

Cause our hearts are still racing, and we’re neutrals, so we can only imagine what it feels like to be one of the heroes of Tottenham Hotspur’s insane advancement past Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs fell 4-3 on the day but rode the three away goals and a VAR overturning of a stoppage time “winner” for Manchester City into the semis, 4-4 on aggregate.

“I have never seen something like this, It was tough game, very crazy game but we are very proud of our team-mates,” Son said. “It was madness. Sometimes you are annoyed with VAR but today it is thank you. We fought together for 90 minutes. We showed unbelievable character and fight.”

Christian Eriksen was almost as lost for words. From the BBC:

“I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet tonight. I thought it was all over but It was a fun game. It was a rollercoaster, we gave them a lot but also got a lot it was a weird game.”

Eriksen also earns a date with his former club, Ajax.

“It will be a fairytale to play them and fun to be back in the Arena again.”

The injured Harry Kane was relegated to sending celebratory videos on his phone. It’s hard to capture the magic, Harry. Don’t blame yourself.