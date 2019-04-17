Man City, Spurs combine for 5 goals in first 21 minutes (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur quintupled the goal output from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

That in itself was the sign of a good match, but the fact that the first four goals occurred within 11 minutes of kickoff made for pure insanity before the match was one-quarter of the way to its conclusion.

It didn’t take long for City to level the tie, a third minute pass from Kevin De Bruyne finding Sterling. The English winger cut inside as Kieran Trippier gave him room to fire a shot just inside the far post and into the side netting.

Son then demanded City score at least twice with an eighth minute marker to make it 2-1 on aggregate when Aymeric Laporte‘s poor intervention fell to the South Korean. Ederson got the a piece of it, but not enough to stop the ball from heading into the goal.

Then, again! Lucas Moura played Son into the left of the box, and Son curled one side netting to put City in an awful place after less than 10 minutes.

City was unbowed, a long pass finding Bernardo Silva in line for an 11th minute goal to make it 2-2 on the day and 3-2 to Spurs over two legs.

But wait, there’s more: Sterling finished from an acute angle — really, though, it was a tougher task than we’ve made it sound — after De Bruyne swung a delightful cross over the fray.

