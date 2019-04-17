Man City, Spurs combine for 5 goals in first 21 minutes (video)

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur quintupled the goal output from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.
That in itself was the sign of a good match, but the fact that the first four goals occurred within 11 minutes of kickoff made for pure insanity before the match was one-quarter of the way to its conclusion.
It didn’t take long for City to level the tie, a third minute pass from Kevin De Bruyne finding Sterling. The English winger cut inside as Kieran Trippier gave him room to fire a shot just inside the far post and into the side netting.
Son then demanded City score at least twice with an eighth minute marker to make it 2-1 on aggregate when Aymeric Laporte‘s poor intervention fell to the South Korean. Ederson got the a piece of it, but not enough to stop the ball from heading into the goal.
Then, again! Lucas Moura played Son into the left of the box, and Son curled one side netting to put City in an awful place after less than 10 minutes.
City was unbowed, a long pass finding Bernardo Silva in line for an 11th minute goal to make it 2-2 on the day and 3-2 to Spurs over two legs.
But wait, there’s more: Sterling finished from an acute angle — really, though, it was a tougher task than we’ve made it sound — after De Bruyne swung a delightful cross over the fray.
Two more places in the UEFA Champions League semifinals are up for grabs on Wednesday, and two Premier League sides could very well be headed for the last-four.
The PL is guaranteed at least one spot in the semis once Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur conclude their quarterfinal clash at the Etihad Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side holds a narrow 1-0 lead on Pep Guardiola and Co., but must protect — or build upon — their advantage without the services of world-class forward Harry Kane (ankle ligament damage). Man City’s ongoing pursuit of the unprecedented quadruple hinges upon overturning the deficit.
The other remaining PL side, Liverpool, takes a 2-0 lead to Portugal, where they’ll attempt to send Porto out of the competition and reach back-to-back semifinals for the first time since 2008. Jurgen Klopp‘s side advanced all the way to the final in 2018 before the Reds fell to Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine.
Barcelona and Ajax were the first two sides to reach the semis on Tuesday.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, and PST will have you covered with recaps, analysis and reaction from both games.
Wednesday’s UCL quarterfinal schedule
Manchester City v. Tottenham Hotspur – 3 p.m. ET kickoff
Porto v. Liverpool – 3 p.m. ET kickoff
BOLTON, England (AP) A businessman who was banned from English soccer for three years for financial misconduct has signed a deal to buy struggling second-tier club Bolton.
Bolton says Laurence Bassini, the former chairman of Watford, has purchased the club and will settle its long-term debts that are threatening to put one of the founding members of the English Football League, in 1888, out of business.
The change of ownership must be approved by English soccer authorities.
Bolton, which could be relegated to the third tier on Friday, owes $1.6 million to Britain’s tax authority and its players have still not been paid their salaries for March.
Bassini was banned from holding a position of authority at an English club for three years in 2013.
Bolton says “significant funds will immediately be made available” once the sale of the club is confirmed, “enabling the payment of the outstanding wages to the players and coaching staff along with a number of the long-term creditors.”
Bolton was most recently in the Premier League in 2012.
Wayne Hennessey will not be charged for making what was alleged to have been a Nazi salute earlier this year after he successfully pleaded to the Football Association that he did not know what a Nazi salute was, it was announced on Tuesday.
The FA deemed it a case of “considerable ignorance” on Hennessey’s part. “Improbable as that may seem to those of us of an older generation, we do not reject that assertion as untrue,” their statement read.
“In fact, when cross-examined about this, Mr. Hennessey displayed a very considerable — one might even say lamentable — degree of ignorance about anything to do with Hitler, fascism and the Nazi regime.
“Regrettable though it may be that anyone should be unaware of so important a part of our own and world history, we do not feel we should therefore find he was not telling the truth about this.
“All we would say (at the risk of sounding patronizing) is that Mr. Hennessey would be well advised to familiarize himself with events which continue to have great significance to those who live in a free country.”
As such, the Auschwitz Memorial, the museum which preserves the site of the former German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp, has referred the Crystal Palace goalkeeper to a 37-step an online course about Nazi propaganda and the symbols and gestures which came to represent Nazism.
The 32-year-old Welsh international explained his actions the day after the photo was posted online by teammate Max Meyer, saying, “I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental.”
Hennessey has played in just three games for Palace — two in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup — since the photo was taken on Jan. 5.
TURIN, Italy (AP) Another 60 weapon-carrying Ajax supporters have been stopped by Italian police, bringing the total to more than 100.
The fans were stopped aboard buses on the outskirts of Turin shortly before Ajax’s Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday.
A machete and three knives were among the weapons uncovered, as well as armored gloves, mouth guards and various types of fireworks.
Italian police stopped 54 weapon-carrying Ajax supporters on Monday and said they would be escorted out of the country.
Ajax beat Juventus 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 1997. The first leg ended 1-1.
Police have been on high alert following clashes between Ajax and Juventus supporters ahead of the first leg in Amsterdam last week, when water cannons were used by authorities and dozens of fans were arrested.