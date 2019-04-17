More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Spurs outlast Man City in chaotic UCL 2nd leg

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
  • Four goals in first 11 minutes
  • Sterling, Son score two each
  • Aguero gives City first lead of tie in 59th
  • Llorente puts Spurs back in front

Fernando Llorente’s 73rd minute goal withstood the review of VAR and Raheem Sterling‘s stoppage time finish did not, as Tottenham Hotspur advanced past Manchester City in an all-timer of a UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg.

It finished 4-3 to City on the day and 4-4 on aggregate, with Spurs scoring the only away goals. Tottenham will meet Ajax in the semifinal.

Heung-Min Son scored twice for Spurs, with Llorente’s winner overcoming a glance off his arm.

Sterling scored twice for City, who also got goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero. The quadruple hunt is dead.

It didn’t take long for City to level the tie, a third minute pass from Kevin De Bruyne finding Sterling. The English winger cut inside as Kieran Trippier gave him room to fire a shot just inside the far post and into the side netting.

Son then demanded City score at least twice with an eighth minute marker to make it 2-1 on aggregate when Aymeric Laporte‘s poor intervention fell to the South Korean. Ederson got the a piece of it, but not enough to stop the ball from heading into the goal.

Then, again! Lucas Moura played Son into the left of the box, and Son curled one side netting to put City in an awful place after less than 10 minutes.

City was unbowed, a long pass finding Bernardo Silva in line for an 11th minute goal to make it 2-2 on the day and 3-2 to Spurs over two legs.

But wait, there’s more.

Sterling finished from an acute angle — really, though, it was a tougher task than we’ve made it sound — after De Bruyne swung a delightful cross over the fray.

The match made it an absurd (not really) 25 minutes without a goal, making it to halftime with the most notable occurrence being Moussa Sissoko‘s injury.

Son gave away a free kick to De Bruyne outside the 18, and Spurs faced a nervy moment in the 48th minute. But the Belgian sent an arrow just over the goal and it remained 3-3 on aggregate.

Sterling then forced a great save out of Lloris, with Danny Rose getting away with a tug on Bernardo as the pair went for the rebound.

Lloris then made a tremendous parry with his left arm to deny De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan‘s corner led to more City possession but no immediate threat.

Spurs countered with great danger in the 58th, Ederson stymying a half-strength header from Fernando Llorente and then collecting a Christian Eriksen shot.

That’s when Aguero struck to take their first lead of the tie, taking a lay-off from De Bruyne and blasting inside the near post. 4-2, 4-3.

Son’s run tested Ederson in-tight to give Spurs a 72nd minute corner, which led to a goal.

Llorente put Spurs back in front on the day to bring the tie to 4-4 with Spurs claiming the only away goals, the goal defying a slight touch of the Spaniard’s elbow upon VAR review.

Bernardo then won City a corner as the match entered its final dozen minutes plus stoppage. Gundogan blazed over goal, and an Aguero header was soon claimed by Lloris.

Sterling then struck in the third minute of stoppage time, but the goal was taken off the board for offside by VAR!

Pep laments VAR heartbreak: “It was offside. It was cruel”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola leapt high into the air, his sweater jacket billowing out as he joined the Etihad Stadium in celebrating Raheem Sterling‘s stoppage time winner.

Only it wasn’t a winner. VAR checked its angles and found that the goal resulted from an offside start, and Guardiola is still coming to grips with Tottenham Hotspur advancing over Man City due to away goals following a 4-3 win but 4-4 draw on aggregate.

“It was offside,” Guardiola said. “It was cruel. The moment we celebrate and we are so close to the semi-finals. It is what it is.”

Now City turns its attention to what still could be a treble if it defenders its Premier League title and adds the FA Cup to its League Cup win.

And his challenge to the City fans was met: The Etihad was roaring for his men all afternoon long.

“We missed a penalty in the first leg but I am so proud of the players and the fans,” Guardiola said, referring to Hugo Lloris‘ stop on Sergio Aguero back in North London.

“I have never heard noise like that since I have been in Manchester but football is unpredictable. … Today is tough and tomorrow will be tough too but the day after we will be ready.”

Guardiola also was upset that VAR did not determine Fernando Llorente to have handled what stood as the match-deciding goal. From the BBC:

“I support VAR but maybe from one angle Fernando Llorente‘s goal is handball, maybe from the referee’s angle it is not.”

He’s long been a proponent of VAR, and will feel stung by it today, but it’s implementation will get things right more often than not. The fact that it saps some drama from the moment while also injecting a different kind of emotion is what we’ll debate for the rest of time.

On Wednesday, it was cruel (unless you’re a Spurs supporter).

“I have never seen something like this” – Spurs react to wild win

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Is your heart still racing?

Cause our hearts are still racing, and we’re neutrals, so we can only imagine what it feels like to be one of the heroes of Tottenham Hotspur’s insane advancement past Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs fell 4-3 on the day but rode the three away goals and a VAR overturning of a stoppage time “winner” for Manchester City into the semis, 4-4 on aggregate.

“I have never seen something like this, It was tough game, very crazy game but we are very proud of our team-mates,” Son said. “It was madness. Sometimes you are annoyed with VAR but today it is thank you. We fought together for 90 minutes. We showed unbelievable character and fight.”

Christian Eriksen was almost as lost for words. From the BBC:

“I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet tonight. I thought it was all over but It was a fun game. It was a rollercoaster, we gave them a lot but also got a lot it was a weird game.”

Eriksen also earns a date with his former club, Ajax.

“It will be a fairytale to play them and fun to be back in the Arena again.”

The injured Harry Kane was relegated to sending celebratory videos on his phone. It’s hard to capture the magic, Harry. Don’t blame yourself.

Three things: Man City v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
This will go down as one of the greatest, and most dramatic, games in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

In their quarterfinal second leg at the Etihad Stadium Manchester City beat Tottenham 4-3 on the night but drew 4-4 on aggregate and lost on the away goals rule, as their dream of winning an unprecedented quadruple is over.

Spurs will play Ajax in the UCL semifinals, and Man City were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by a fellow Premier League club for the second-straight season.

After two goals a piece from Heung-Min Son and Raheem Sterling kicked off a wild opening 21 minutes where five goals were scored, VAR drama in stoppage time saw Man City score, as they thought they had won 5-4 on aggregate. But Sterling’s goal was chalked off and Pep Guardiola‘s men were beaten by Mauricio Pochettino‘s battling Spurs who were without top goalscorer Harry Kane but Son and Fernando Llorente delivered the goods.

Good news for neutrals: Man City host Tottenham on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a crucial Premier League game for both clubs.

Here’s what we learned from a wild encounter, which will go down as one of the most incredible 90 minutes in the history of European action.

HISTORIC START SETS TONE FOR INSTANT CLASSIC

Five goals were scored in the opening 21 minutes of the game, which set a new record for the quickest time five goals have been scored in a single Champions League game. Aside from that wild opening period, which ended in Raheem Sterling putting Man City 3-2, the entire game was played at a frantic pace which will see it go down as one of the greatest games in Champions League history. Both teams threw caution to the wind and just went for it.

This was playground football. One team scored, another went up the other end to score. One team attacked, the other then launched a counter. Guardiola and Pochettino will have been far from happy with the standard of defending throughout, but this was one of those games people will be talking about for years and was a real “I was there” moment for anyone at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City went 4-2 up, and thought they had it in the bag, then Fernando Llorente made it 4-3 after a lengthy check with VAR, and then came Sterling’s hat trick goal in the 93rd minute which sparked pandemonium inside the Eithad… only for VAR to correctly show the goal was offside.

This game had it all and it will be shown again and again for the next few decades.

STERLING, KDB SUBLIME BUT CITY’S QUADRUPLE DREAM OVER

Raheem Sterling is having the season of his life and has now scored four goals in his last two games, and on top of Sterling’s goals, the return to form and fitness of Kevin De Bruyne has been a huge bonus for Guardiola’s side despite their heartbreaking exit to Spurs. De Bruyne has now assisted on six of City’s last eight goals, with the Belgian midfielder taking games by the scruff of the neck and making up for lost time after his lengthy spells out this season.

City thought they had sealed yet another dramatic late win, one that would rival Aguero’s amazing last-gasp goal to win them the Premier League title in 2012, but it wasn’t to be. They dominated the game and beat Spurs fair and square in the second leg, but Aguero’s missed penalty kick in the first leg and slack defending from Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte in the second leg ended their chances of winning a historic quadruple.

City’s Champions League jinx has continued for another season, and it was made even crueler by knowing they deserved to go through and thought they had before VAR denied them. Guardiola has long been a fan of VAR technology, but he must feel sick to his stomach as City once again came up short in Europe. He will hope that disappointment will now fuel them to complete the domestic treble, but it is likely this defeat to Spurs over two legs will haunt this group of players for at least the next few months, if not years.

SPURS, SON, DEFIED BELIEF

Losing Harry Kane in the first leg and Moussa Sissoko in the second leg hit Spurs hard in both games, but with Heung-min Son stepping up to score three of their four goals and almost adding a few others, the South Korean star and Tottenham didn’t really deserve to get knocked out of the Champions League.

This was the moment Son truly arrived as a world-class player. He has been criminally underrated in the past few seasons and has stepped up in Kane’s absence again, big time. Llorente, only on for the injured Sissoko, turned out to the hero for Spurs, as they dug deep and rode their luck at City.

As for Spurs’ run to the Champions League last four, for so long it looked like the “Spursy” tag would strike again in this second leg after they chucked away a 2-1 lead by giving up three-straight goals. But they did it. And they’re in the semifinals of the European Cup for just the second time in club history. This is Pochettino’s greatest-ever achievement as a manager, and many will forget that Spurs didn’t win any of their opening three group games, and were 12 minutes from being eliminated but rallied to beat PSV at home in their fourth group game.

Given their injury-hit squad, not playing at their home stadium until the final weeks of the season and not signing a single player in the past two transfer windows, Pochettino has worked miracles. They beat Man City, the favorites to win the Champions League, fair and square over two legs and despite Ajax’s young stars stunning both Real Madrid and Juventus in the last two rounds, Tottenham will be the favorites to advance to the UCL final in Madrid on June 1.

Write this Tottenham team off at your peril.

UEFA Champions League semifinals set

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
The pairings which will determine the Champions League finalists in Spain are set, with two Premier League clubs remaining in the competition.

Liverpool will meet Barcelona for the right to advance to the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

The other side of the bracket sees Tottenham Hotspur tangling with Ajax after both sides manufacturing surprising wins over favorites Manchester City and Juventus.

Liverpool advanced to the UCL final last season, losing to Real Madrid. It last won the tournament in 2005.

Spurs have yet to play for a European Cup, while Ajax last made a final in 1996 after winning its fourth in 1995.

As for Barcelona, it’s won four times this century.