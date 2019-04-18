Live, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal 90 mins from semis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’re one week away from all Premier League clubs sitting on equal footing in terms of matches played, and may then have a true tale of favor in the battles for 17th place, seventh, and first.

[ MORE: Klopp on Messi match-up ]

But until then, we power rank.

20. Huddersfield Town — It’s a slow death followed by a long funeral procession, this one.

Last week: 20

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

19. Fulham — Showed enough quality to comfortably beat Everton, but how many players will stay at Craven Cottage through relegation?

Last week: 19

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — The defeat of Brighton combined with the Seagulls’ diving form has Neil Warnock‘s men dreaming of safety; In a season with so many setbacks and the tragedy of Emiliano Sala, a place in the top flight for 2019-20 would be an immense achievement.

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

17. Brighton and Hove Albion — What’s happened here? Points are going to be hard to come by the rest of the way, and Chris Hughton‘s men are in real trouble.

Last week: 17

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

16. Bournemouth — Had to feel good to hang five on Brighton, but the Cherries feel like they’ve hit their heights. Will Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson last the summer?

Last week: 16

Season high: 6

Season low: 14

15. Newcastle United — Rafa Benitez deserves a raise and a real transfer budget. At almost any other club, he’d get both without a debate. But…

Last week: 14

Season high: 11

Season low: 19

14. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl admits that Saints have to be a developmental club, but he’s getting a heck of a lot of performance from such a unit.

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

13. Crystal Palace — Nearly managed another notable result against Man City.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

12. West Ham United — Badly need a summer of rest and rejuvenation. Next season should be a legit Top Seven campaign.

Last week: 11

Season high: 6

Season low: 20

11. Burnley *New season high* — The Clarets safety again underscores the import of Sean Dyche as a tiny club continues to grow in stability.

Last week: 13

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

10. Leicester City — Losing to Newcastle at the King Power Stadium is a reminder that the style may look a little different under Brendan Rodgers, but it’s no surprise to many that simply changing managers won’t turn the Foxes back into a top contender. Wake us when you see a result Claude Puel was incapable of delivering. Remember: Puel helped Leicester beat Chelsea and Man City.

Last week: 9

Season high: 7

Season low: 13

9. Wolves —

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

8. Everton

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

7. Watford — Performed admirably with 10 men against Arsenal, but it’s also hilarious the hoops people are jumping through the excuse Troy Deeney‘s shot at Lucas Torreira.

Last week: 9

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

6. Manchester United — A win at Goodison would sure soothe the nerves of those wondering about that full-time appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Last week: 7

Season high: 3

Season low: 14

5. Chelsea — The Blues have a weekend to recover from Thursday’s Europa League second leg versus Slavia Prague before meeting in-form Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 7

4. Arsenal — Navigating Napoli with some early certainly would be huge given two league matches by Wednesday.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

3. Spurs — Forget that Spurs advanced in the Champions League on aggregate: Can Mauricio Pochettino‘s men put in a better defensive shift versus Man City than the 4-3 loss at midweek when the two sides renew acquaintances in Manchester?

Last week: 4

Season high: 2

Season low: 8

2. Liverpool — The dream of a double more impressive than Man City’s is very real.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 4

Manchester City — How does one rebound from Wednesday? Just how? Still the top dog in our rankings, but only just because getting six points from six against Spurs and Manchester United in under a week is a massive ask.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Follow @NicholasMendola