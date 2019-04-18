USMNT to play in Cincinnati for final Gold Cup tuneup

U.S. Soccer announced that the USMNT will host Venezuela on June 9 at Nippert Stadium, in what will be the USMNT’s final friendly match before the start of the Gold Cup. The USMNT will face Jamaica five days prior in Washington D.C., and then head to St. Paul, Minnesota and the sparkling new Allianz Field to prepare for its Gold Cup opener against Guyana.
“We are looking forward to having this opportunity heading into the Gold Cup,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “Venezuela is in a period of emerging talent with their national teams. This generation of players reached the 2017 U-20 World Cup Final and has already produced an impressive result at the senior level by beating Argentina. Like us, they have been testing themselves against different types of opposition. When you add in the support that FC Cincinnati has developed and we expect to see, you couldn’t ask for a better preparation match.”
Despite it’s political issues and famous national affinity for baseball, the Vinotino has made great strides in the past couple of years. Venezuela’s Under-20 side in 2017 made it to the final of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup and a handful of players have already graduated to the senior team.
FIFA ranked Venezuela 27th in the world in their last world rankings, and the Vinotino recently beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in a friendly match.
Chelsea survive, hold off Slavia Prague to advance to Europa League semis
Chelsea advanced to the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday evening, but not without a few heart-stopping moments at both ends of the field.
Chelsea defeated Slavia Prague, 4-3, (5-3 on aggregate) in a seven-goal thriller that looked at one point to be headed for double digits in combined goals. Pedro scored a pair of goals, the first on a wonderful team effort, while Olivier Giroud and an own goal also helped Chelsea’s cause.
While Chelsea ran out to an impressive 4-1 lead on the night at the halftime break, Slavia Prague was kept in the game thanks to the right leg of Petr Ševčík, who scored twice early in the second half to make it a game again, and put Slavia just two goals away from an improbable result at Stamford Bridge.
After Tottenham’s wild finish past Manchester City, anything seems to be possible these days. However, Chelsea held down the fort late and survived to advance to the next round.
In the match, Chelsea displayed some of the beautiful soccer that had made Maurizio Sarri such a prized figure in coaching circles. Chelsea’s first goal featured a litany of one-touch passes and great off the ball movement, ending with a Pedro goal.
An absolutely spectacular team goal from @ChelseaFCinUSA doubles their aggregate lead 🤭🔵
Chelsea went up 2-0 thanks to an own goal we’ve rarely seen before, as Pedro fired a shot that cannon’d off the post, popped up in the air and directed off Slavia Prague defender Simon Dell and into his own net. Then Giroud scored before Pedro finished at the first post again on what should have been his hat-trick to put Chelsea up 4-1.
The most unfortunate own goal you'll ever see puts @ChelseaFCinUSA ahead 3-0 on aggregate 🤦♂️
However, Ševčík wasn’t finished yet, and the Czech midfielder popped a pair of great goals to make for some nervy moments late at Stamford Bridge. Ultimately, though, Chelsea was able to move on and advance to the semifinals. Chelsea will next face Eintracht Frankfort, which completed a terrific home comeback with a 2-0 win to go through past Benfica on away goals, tied 4-4 on aggregate.
20. Huddersfield Town — It’s a slow death followed by a long funeral procession, this one. Last week: 20 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
19. Fulham — Showed enough quality to comfortably beat Everton, but how many players will stay at Craven Cottage through relegation? Last week: 19 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
18. Cardiff City — The defeat of Brighton combined with the Seagulls’ diving form has Neil Warnock‘s men dreaming of safety; In a season with so many setbacks and the tragedy of Emiliano Sala, a place in the top flight for 2019-20 would be an immense achievement. Last week: 18 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Brighton and Hove Albion — What’s happened here? Points are going to be hard to come by the rest of the way, and Chris Hughton‘s men are in real trouble. Last week: 17 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
16. Bournemouth — Had to feel good to hang five on Brighton, but the Cherries feel like they’ve hit their heights. Will Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson last the summer? Last week: 16 Season high: 6 Season low: 14
15. Newcastle United — Rafa Benitez deserves a raise and a real transfer budget. At almost any other club, he’d get both without a debate. But… Last week: 14 Season high: 11 Season low: 19
14. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl admits that Saints have to be a developmental club, but he’s getting a heck of a lot of performance from such a unit. Last week: 15 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
13. Crystal Palace — Nearly managed another notable result against Man City. Last week: 12 Season high: 6 Season low: 17
12. West Ham United — Badly need a summer of rest and rejuvenation. Next season should be a legit Top Seven campaign. Last week: 11 Season high: 6 Season low: 20
Season high: 6
Season low: 20
11. Burnley *New season high* — The Clarets safety again underscores the import of Sean Dyche as a tiny club continues to grow in stability. Last week: 13 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
10. Leicester City — Losing to Newcastle at the King Power Stadium is a reminder that the style may look a little different under Brendan Rodgers, but it’s no surprise to many that simply changing managers won’t turn the Foxes back into a top contender. Wake us when you see a result Claude Puel was incapable of delivering. Remember: Puel helped Leicester beat Chelsea and Man City. Last week: 9 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
9. Wolves — Last week: 6 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
8. Everton Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 15
7. Watford — Performed admirably with 10 men against Arsenal, but it’s also hilarious the hoops people are jumping through the excuse Troy Deeney‘s shot at Lucas Torreira. Last week: 9 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
6. Manchester United — A win at Goodison would sure soothe the nerves of those wondering about that full-time appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Last week: 7
Season high: 3
Season low: 14
5. Chelsea — The Blues have a weekend to recover from Thursday’s Europa League second leg versus Slavia Prague before meeting in-form Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Last week: 3 Season high: 1 Season low: 7
4. Arsenal — Navigating Napoli with some early certainly would be huge given two league matches by Wednesday. Last week: 5 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
3. Spurs — Forget that Spurs advanced in the Champions League on aggregate: Can Mauricio Pochettino‘s men put in a better defensive shift versus Man City than the 4-3 loss at midweek when the two sides renew acquaintances in Manchester? Last week: 4 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
2. Liverpool — The dream of a double more impressive than Man City’s is very real. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
Manchester City — How does one rebound from Wednesday? Just how? Still the top dog in our rankings, but only just because getting six points from six against Spurs and Manchester United in under a week is a massive ask. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 3
A pretty unique situation at the Etihad Stadium headlines another stop on the road to the Premier League title.
And we go again Man City v. Tottenham Hotspur — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com[ STREAM ]
As hard as it is to fathom Man City getting off the mat quickly following their Champions League exit at the hands of Spurs, it’s even more difficult to imagine the visitors traveling back to London and returning to Manchester with the same fire shown in Wednesday’s thriller.
Not only that, but how can the hosts ignore reminders of what happened against the visitors three days prior with the very same opponents staring them down, even if City is business-like? Frankly, no result would surprise us (unless someone hangs 10 goals or something truly absurd happens at the Etihad (again)).
Liverpool’s title train pulls into Wales to meet hopeful Bluebirds Cardiff City v. Liverpool — 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com[ STREAM ]
Cardiff City has new life in the race for Premier League survival, though Neil Warnock‘s men will hardly be expecting a point or three from Liverpool’s Anfield visit. That said, the Reds are coming back from Portugal and have been using Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah an awful lot. Here is where guys like Xherdan Shaqiri will, theoretically, need to step up.
Weary Everton seeks revenge against relatively rested Reds Everton v. Manchester United — 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com[ STREAM ]
You wouldn’t be stunned if Manchester United fans are having second thoughts about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Red Devils full-time boss, though they’d be over the same things — that defense — that worried Jose Mourinho. Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson will try to seize on that, and United’s midweek action versus Barcelona, at Goodison Park.
Stumbling Wolves hope to take advantage of sluggish Brighton Wolves v. Brighton and Hove Albion — 10 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com[ STREAM ]
Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have slipped back into their early season mold of having fine performances in big games but not fully arriving for the little guys. Brighton, now just two points clear of the drop zone, will hope that it can do as visitors what hosts Southampton and Burnley did to Wolves.
Magpies, Saints battle for assured safety at St. James’ Park Newcastle United v. Southampton — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com[ STREAM ]
The stakes here are pretty straight-forward: Win, and forget about relegation (Saints would still be mathematically alive for the drop with all three points, but it would be an extreme scenario involving fellow drop candidates running off wins over big sides).