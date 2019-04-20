Barnes saves Leicester point at West Ham (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio gives Irons halftime lead

Vardy answers

Perez, Barnes trade late goals

Harvey Barnes used stoppage time to score his first Premier League goal as Leicester City twice came back in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Michail Antonio and Lucas Perez scored for West Ham, while Jamie Vardy had Leicester’s other goal.

Leicester moves to 48 points, one back of seventh place Watford, while Manuel Pellegrini‘s Irons have 43 and sit 11th.

West Ham were better money for an early goal, and Ricardo Pereira got to Michail Antonio just ahead of Marko Arnautovic‘s splendid 26th minute cross to deny the Irons an opener.

Robert Snodgrass stole a pass and fed Felipe Anderson for a shot which looked headed for the far post but smashed Antonio in the chest from close range.

Antonio got a deserved goal of full intent when he collected a Mark Noble crosss and turned a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

15 – Of players to score at least 25 Premier League goals, only John Terry (66%) has scored a higher percentage of his goals via headers than Michail Antonio (15/25, 60%). Specialist. #WHULEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2019

Vardy scored for Leicester out of nearly nothing, with Vardy cutting in front of Fabian Balbuena to knife a Ben Chilwell cross inside the near post.

Balbuena made some amends with a fine block of a James Maddison chance cued up by Harvey Barnes.

Substitute Pedro Obiang cranked a shot off the post that clattered onto the path of Perez for the goal.

Barnes then struck in the second of five minutes stoppage, rolling across and under Lukasz Fabianski following a Youri Tielemans through ball.

Would not be denied! The initial shot hits the post but Lucas Perez is there for an important goal for @WestHamUtd! pic.twitter.com/EdCQ3TGEDg — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2019

