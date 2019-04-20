Brighton grab huge point at Wolves (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton move 3 points clear of relegation zone

No win in 3 for Wolves

Jota hits post, bar for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at Molinuex on Saturday, as the Seagulls boosted their hopes of Premier League survival.

Wolves had the better chances throughout as Diogo Jota hit the bar in the first half and the post in the second half, as Brighton hardly threatened but returned to the South Coast with a vital point.

With the draw Brighton move on to 34 points for the season and are three points above Cardiff City in the final relegation spot. Wolves are on 48 points and will see this as two points dropped in their battle to finish seventh.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Wolves did all the pressing early on, as Matt Doherty fired over and Raul Jimenez sent a header wide at the back post.

As the first half wore on, the home side became more dangerous and Brighton failed to create any clear city chances.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Diogo Jota was tackled by Pascal Gross in the box and the former appealed for a penalty kick, as Gross took a chance but didn’t give a spot kick away.

Jota then wriggled free and fired a low shot just wide of the goal as Wolves continued to dominate, and the Portuguese forward hit a shot into the ground which bounced up and hit the bar right on half time.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Brighton were a different team in the second half, as substitute Beram Kayal whistled a shot just over.

Wolves piled on the pressure late on as Jota’s header from Jimenez’s cross hit the post and then Ryan somehow denied Leander Dendocker’s shot. Soon after Willy Boly sent a free header over as Brighton were clinging on.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

At the full time whistle Brighton’s players celebrated a big point, as they now have to play Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal and Man City in their final four games of the season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports