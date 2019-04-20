More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Fulham win second-straight, beat Bournemouth (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Mitrovic’s penalty kick the winner
  • Second-straight win for Fulham
  • 3 defeats in 4 for Bournemouth 

Already-relegated Fulham beat Bournemouth 1-0 at a sunny Vitality Stadium on Saturday, as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the only goal of the game to secure Fulham’s first away win of the season.

Mitrovic’s penalty kick came in the second half, as an even game saw the Cottagers edge it and caretaker boss Scott Parker has done his chances of getting the full-time job no harm at all with back-to-back PL wins against Everton and Bournemouth.

With the three points Fulham remain in 19th and are on 23 points, while Bournemouth sit in 12th on 41 points.

Callum Wilson raced in on goal early on but lifted his effort over the bar, and Bournemouth did all the pressing as Fulham struggled to get out of their own half and Josh King then fired over when it looked easier to score.

At the other end Nathan Ake cleared a header from a corner off the line, then Mitrovic flashed a shot over the bar but was offside.

Ryan Fraser forced Sergio Rico into a smart stop across his goal after a trademark surging run forward, as Bournemouth turned the screw. Bournemouth were forced into an early change as Junior Stanislas (who only replaced Adam Smith in the team just before kick off) went off with a knee injury and youngster Jack Simpson replaced him.

Mitrovic was then denied by a great last-ditch tackle by Steve Cook as Fulham improved, and from the resulting corner Denis Odoi‘s flicked header was saved well by Artur Boruc.

At the start of the second half Fulham went ahead, as Simpson clattered into Mitrovic to give away a clear penalty kick. Mitrovic stepped up and sent Boruc the wrong way to end his drought of nine games without a goal and put Fulham 1-0 up.

Ryan Sessegnon weaved his way into the box and forced Boruc into a save at his near post as the visitors dominated the play in the second half.

Fraser flashed a shot just wide and Bournemouth threw everything at Fulham late on, with Rico denying Wilson and then Maxime Le Marchand coming up with a huge block.

David Brooks‘ cross hit the top of the crossbar and then Lys Mousset sent a late header straight at Rico, and that was as close as Bournemouth came to an equalizer as boos rang out from the home fans at the final whistle.

Pellegrini ready for VAR after West Ham draw Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini knows his side played well enough for three points in its 2-2 draw with Leicester City, but also is well aware that the Irons should’ve had three goals before the Foxes’ nabbed their second equalizer of Saturday’s match at the London Stadium.

Lucas Perez’s would-be brace wouldn’t stand when the linesman’s flag was raised for what should’ve been an insurance goal for the hosts, who were very good on the day.

But Leicester would score through Harvey Barnes in stoppage time to eke out a point in London.

“I think we deserved more than a draw,” Pellegrini said.

“We should have been leading 3-1 but it was a mistake of the linesman. Yes, I’ve seen the goal again and he was one meter onside. There is nothing you can do about that. Next season when we have VAR it can be more fair.”

Still two switched-off moments cost the Irons a win nearly as much as the linesman’s flag.

“We generally played well but you cannot concede two goals.”

Barnes saves Leicester point at West Ham (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
  • Antonio gives Irons halftime lead
  • Vardy answers
  • Perez, Barnes trade late goals

Harvey Barnes used stoppage time to score his first Premier League goal as Leicester City twice came back in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Michail Antonio and Lucas Perez scored for West Ham, while Jamie Vardy had Leicester’s other goal.

Leicester moves to 48 points, one back of seventh place Watford, while Manuel Pellegrini‘s Irons have 43 and sit 11th.

West Ham were better money for an early goal, and Ricardo Pereira got to Michail Antonio just ahead of Marko Arnautovic‘s splendid 26th minute cross to deny the Irons an opener.

Robert Snodgrass stole a pass and fed Felipe Anderson for a shot which looked headed for the far post but smashed Antonio in the chest from close range.

Antonio got a deserved goal of full intent when he collected a Mark Noble crosss and turned a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

Vardy scored for Leicester out of nearly nothing, with Vardy cutting in front of Fabian Balbuena to knife a Ben Chilwell cross inside the near post.

Balbuena made some amends with a fine block of a James Maddison chance cued up by Harvey Barnes.

Substitute Pedro Obiang cranked a shot off the post that clattered onto the path of Perez for the goal.

Barnes then struck in the second of five minutes stoppage, rolling across and under Lukasz Fabianski following a Youri Tielemans through ball.

Brighton grab huge point at Wolves (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
  • Brighton move 3 points clear of relegation zone
  • No win in 3 for Wolves
  • Jota hits post, bar for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at Molinuex on Saturday, as the Seagulls boosted their hopes of Premier League survival.

Wolves had the better chances throughout as Diogo Jota hit the bar in the first half and the post in the second half, as Brighton hardly threatened but returned to the South Coast with a vital point.

With the draw Brighton move on to 34 points for the season and are three points above Cardiff City in the final relegation spot. Wolves are on 48 points and will see this as two points dropped in their battle to finish seventh.

Wolves did all the pressing early on, as Matt Doherty fired over and Raul Jimenez sent a header wide at the back post.

As the first half wore on, the home side became more dangerous and Brighton failed to create any clear city chances.

Diogo Jota was tackled by Pascal Gross in the box and the former appealed for a penalty kick, as Gross took a chance but didn’t give a spot kick away.

Jota then wriggled free and fired a low shot just wide of the goal as Wolves continued to dominate, and the Portuguese forward hit a shot into the ground which bounced up and hit the bar right on half time.

Brighton were a different team in the second half, as substitute Beram Kayal whistled a shot just over.

Wolves piled on the pressure late on as Jota’s header from Jimenez’s cross hit the post and then Ryan somehow denied Leander Dendocker’s shot. Soon after Willy Boly sent a free header over as Brighton were clinging on.

At the full time whistle Brighton’s players celebrated a big point, as they now have to play Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal and Man City in their final four games of the season.

Deulofeu leads Watford to win at Huddersfield Town (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
  • Deulofeu scores two more
  • Grant pulls one back very late
  • Watford a point clear of 8th place Wolves

Watford reclaimed seventh place through a Gerard Deulofeu brace, as the Hornets won 2-1 at Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Karlan Grant scored in stoppage time for the already-relegated Terriers.

Deulofeu’s goal was delightful, even if quite aided by Huddersfield’s defense.

The Spaniard dribbled into the box and popped a shot off the inside of the far post for 1-0.

Town was just a step or a touch off all day, despite some lively play from Leandro Bacuna.

Andre Gray and Christoph Schindler nearly came to blows after the striker pestered a ball-bobbling Jonas Lossl in the 59th minute.

Aaron Mooy hit a low shot to Watford keeper Ben Foster in the 63rd.

The Hornets put it to bed as the clock hit 80, with Deulofeu cranking an Abdoulaye Doucoure rebound under Lossl (when in all actuality he was a bit fortunate, as he should have hit it at any other part of the net).

