Man City edge past Tottenham, go top (video)

Manchester City held their nerve to beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola‘s men won their 10th straight Premier League game.

Teenager Phil Foden scored his first-ever PL goal early, and that was enough for City to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

With the win City move one point clear of Liverpool who play against Cardiff City on Sunday, as City then play their game in-hand at Manchester United on Wednesday. Spurs remain on 67 points and look likely to lose ground in their top four battle.

Man City got off to the perfect start early on, as Bernardo Silva‘s brilliant ball to the back post found Aguero and his header across goal saw Foden meet it with a diving header to send the ball home.

The teenager, still just 18 years old, celebrated his first-ever Premier League goal as City dominated the early stages in the sun in Manchester.

But Spurs did have their chances in the first half, as Heung-Min Son went close at the near post after a mistake from John Stones, then Ederson and Aymeric Laporte denied Christian Eriksen and Son who both went clean through on goal after City’s defense were caught out.

Silva had a decent shout for a penalty kick before the break as Jan Vertonghen caught his standing leg in the box as the Tottenham defender cleared. But then a really worrying moment arrived for Man City in their title bid, as star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was forced off with what looked like another left knee injury.

The second half was a tame affair as both sets of players seemed a little exhausted from their midweek exploits.

Laporte flicked a header over and at the other end Kyle Walker could have given away a penalty kick as the ball hit his hand in the box.

Late on Spurs had a couple of decent chances, as Lucas Moura forced Ederson to save but a nervous Man City held on for a massive win.

After their devastating disappointment in midweek, City dug deep for the win to keep their title bid on track.

