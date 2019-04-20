More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Man City edge past Tottenham, go top (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 9:28 AM EDT
  • Foden’s first-ever PL goal the winner
  • Man City go top of the table
  • Spurs lose ground in top 4 race

Manchester City held their nerve to beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola‘s men won their 10th straight Premier League game.

Teenager Phil Foden scored his first-ever PL goal early, and that was enough for City to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

With the win City move one point clear of Liverpool who play against Cardiff City on Sunday, as City then play their game in-hand at Manchester United on Wednesday. Spurs remain on 67 points and look likely to lose ground in their top four battle.

Man City got off to the perfect start early on, as Bernardo Silva‘s brilliant ball to the back post found Aguero and his header across goal saw Foden meet it with a diving header to send the ball home.

The teenager, still just 18 years old, celebrated his first-ever Premier League goal as City dominated the early stages in the sun in Manchester.

But Spurs did have their chances in the first half, as Heung-Min Son went close at the near post after a mistake from John Stones, then Ederson and Aymeric Laporte denied Christian Eriksen and Son who both went clean through on goal after City’s defense were caught out.

Silva had a decent shout for a penalty kick before the break as Jan Vertonghen caught his standing leg in the box as the Tottenham defender cleared. But then a really worrying moment arrived for Man City in their title bid, as star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was forced off with what looked like another left knee injury.

The second half was a tame affair as both sets of players seemed a little exhausted from their midweek exploits.

Laporte flicked a header over and at the other end Kyle Walker could have given away a penalty kick as the ball hit his hand in the box.

Late on Spurs had a couple of decent chances, as Lucas Moura forced Ederson to save but a nervous Man City held on for a massive win.

After their devastating disappointment in midweek, City dug deep for the win to keep their title bid on track.

Pochettino laughs off ungiven penalty, says Spurs deserved better

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino says Michael Oliver’s decision not to give a penalty to Spurs when Kyle Walker handled the ball in the box was baffling to the entire world… besides City and its supporters.

“For Manchester City, no, but for me and the rest of humanity, it’s clear,” Pochettino laughed after the game, noting that the referee was well-positioned to see the incident.

Still buoyed by advancement in the UEFA Champions League, Pochettino might’ve been more bitter had Spurs not already reached that carrot. Tottenham has 67 points and sits third, but is within one bad result — and a UCL exit — from missing out on a return to the competition.

His men were arguably good money for a win, especially given another match without Harry Kane, but Man City keeper Ederson was phenomenal and the reigning league champions plucked a fifth minute goal and made it stand up over the remaining 85-plus.

“I’m not frustrated with the result,” Pochettino said. “That’s football. It was an even game and we deserved more, at least a draw. The man-of-the-match was Ederson but in football this sometimes happens. I’m so happy with the performance in very difficult circumstances. We competed really well and we had clearer opportunities than them. Just because you deserve it, doesn’t mean you always get it.”

AT HALF: Deulofeu beauty highlight of goal-hungry 10 a.m. ET kickoffs

Clint Hughes/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT
As it stands, Watford is on pace to latch onto seventh place in the Premier League thanks to a sensational goal from Gerard Deulofeu, but all four 10 a.m. ET kickoffs are in the balance after 45 minutes.

West Ham United 1-0 Leicester City – CNBC [STREAM]

Michail Antonio got a deserved goal of full intent when he collected a Mark Noble cross and turned a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

Bournemouth 0-0 Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Not much brewing at the Vitality Stadium.

Wolves 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

A point for Brighton would be big as the Seagulls could increase their advantage over 18th place Cardiff City to three points

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

The goal of the morning so far, aided by the Terriers typical mixed-up defense, goes to Gerard Deulofeu for this kiss of the post.

Pep praises Man City after win over Spurs

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola struck a defiant tone after Manchester City bounced back from its midweek UEFA Champions League set back to topple Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

“As a footballer, I could not have done what my players have done today,” Guardiola said. “The title is still in our hands. I’ve not done anything. I’ve told my players that if they’ve forgotten what happened it’s good but if it still hurts then it’s good. Those 10 seconds of joy and happiness to devastation. That kind of experience has given us emotions we wouldn’t have had. Today our fans were incredible.”

When asked whether the club can manage to win the rest of its matches and the Premier League, he pointed to its 10-match winning run and motioned that it of course can move forward for four more.

“We came back with this sunshine, the effort of the players was incredible,” Guardiola said. “Even if we don’t do it, we’ve been on a remarkable run. Every day with this club and these players. It doesn’t matter what happens next. We’ll fight until the end. We’ll see how far we get.”

Guardiola noted the strength of Tottenham, having played them thrice in two weeks. City beat Spurs 4-3 and 1-0 while losing 1-0 in the Champions League first leg.

And Liverpool will not be expected to drop any more points while City meets Manchester United in a pivotal derby on Wednesday.

“Tottenham is an incredible team and club. They are an incredible organization. We are fighting with the best Liverpool ever, one of the best teams I’ve seen in my whole life.”

Will City do it?

Watch Live: Four Premier League games, 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Four Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET, as Brighton & Hove Albion have a massive game in their battle against relegation.

Wolves host Brighton, Leicester head to West Ham, Fulham travel to Bournemouth and Huddersfield welcome Watford.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Leicester – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]