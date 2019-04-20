More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne injured again

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 8:22 AM EDT
Manchester City’s push for the Premier League title seems to have been dealt a huge blow.

Star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was subbed off in the first half of their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, as the Belgian star slipped on the edge of the box and looked to have tweaked his left knee which he injured recently.

De Bruyne, 27, looked frustrated and fed up as medical staff assessed him on the pitch and he hobbled off to a warm applause from the home fans.

He has been absolutely incredible for City in recent weeks, assisting on six of their last eight goals scored before kick off against Spurs.

De Bruyne’s return to full fitness after two spells out with knee injuries this season was a massive bonus for Pep Guardiola and his recent displays have been described as “incredible” by his manager.

Man City’s fans know that losing De Bruyne for the final four games of the season, and possibly the FA Cup final against Watford, is a massive blow to their hopes of winning the domestic treble.

Off the back of being dumped out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarterfinal stage by Spurs in midweek, this is another massive setback for Man City.

PFA Players’ Player of the Year award nominees announced

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 8:05 AM EDT
The Premier League players nominated for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Years awards have been announced.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

These are the players their fellow professionals are voting for as the best of the best.

Virgil Van Dijk, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard, Bernardo Silva and Sadio Mane have all been recognized for the main award, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, David Brooks, Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling all nominated.

It is likely Sterling could win both awards, but more likely is Virgil van Dijk winning the main award and Sterling being named the Young Player of the Year so that the two outstanding players in the PL this season are both recognized. Van Dijk has led Liverpool’s title charge and Sterling has been the talisman for Man City, as both teams push for the Premier League title heading into the final weeks of the season.

In truth, it should be a straight battle between Van Dijk and Sterling for the Player of the Year and then either Declan Rice or Marcus Rashford should pick up the young player award for their breakout campaigns. Rice would be a favorite in that regard, but Rashford has taken his game to new levels this season for United.

Below is the shortlist in full for both awards, as the winners will be announced on April 28 at the PFA end of season awards dinner.

Watch Live: Man City v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 7:19 AM EDT
Man City host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) less than 72 hours after their epic encounter in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Pep Guardiola has to pick his players up from the crushing blow of losing out in Europe to Spurs on away goals, as two late VAR incidents cruelly ended their hopes of winning the quadruple.

As for Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino, they will be still be ecstatic but also exhausted as their injury hit squad has to head back to the Etihad, the scene of one of the greatest nights in club history.

In team news Man City a few changes as John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Phil Foden come into the team.

Tottenham bring Paulo Gazzaniga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier in.

LINEUPS

Jozy Altidore calls out Toronto FC president Bill Manning in scathing postgame comments

By Kyle BonnApr 20, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
It was supposed to be a happy postgame. Toronto FC topped Minnesota United 4-3 in a wild game that saw Jozy Altidore assist the game-winning goal scored 79th minute, pushing them within a point of the Eastern Conference lead with a game in hand.

For Altidore, though, it was the perfect opportunity to air some dirty laundry.

The United States international sought out reporters in the mixed zone after the game and told the public how unhappy he was at certain decisions made at the club this offseason, particularly regarding the training staff. Altidore singled out team president Bill Manning and criticized the club executive for firing someone he believed was helping the striker off the field.

[ MORE: Toronto FC tops Minnesota United 4-3 ]

“It’s bittersweet because this could’ve been avoided,” Altidore said of the firing of Italian trainer Giuseppe Gueli who was let go after the sale of Sebastian Giovinco this offseason. “You’ll have to ask Bill Manning why it’s not avoided, it’s just disappointing. We had a trainer here the last three years who’s been helping me with muscle injuries, but because he was attached to Seba, he’s not allowed in the club, which I think is ridiculous. And so now this is what I’m faced with, games of egos, and that thing. Hopefully he can put his ego aside and I can get the guy who’s kept me healthy, kept Michael [Bradley] healthy, kept a bunch of the guys healthy, and we can make things move forward.”

“To run a club you’ve got to be able to put your ego aside and put the players first, so hopefully that’ll change,” Altidore said. “I was trying to get through it, I was having trouble all week, but again, like I said, the person I was working with the past three and a half, four years, is not allowed in the building, and it’s just— you give everything for your city, you give everything on the field, you give everything for your teammates, and because of a little whatever, misunderstanding with a guy, the players gotta pay the price. I just think that’s ridiculous.”

Altidore then went after Manning for his lack of accessibility for the players, as Altidore insinuated he made attempts to handle the issue internally but was unable to do so. “You can ask him,” Altidore said when asked if he received an explanation from Manning on the personnel decision. “He’s not here, he’s not around, so you can’t find him. You go to his office, he’s not there, he’s traveling, he’s this and that. I wish I knew, but I don’t know.”

As far as the public has been aware, Altidore and Manning have had a decent working relationship. Local media reported that a sit-down between the two in February helped push through a new contract for Altidore after talks had hit the skids. “I saw the hunger in his eyes and how much he loved it here,” Manning said of Altidore once the contract extension was announced. “And he was willing to work with us. And once we kind of talked that through, we were able to create a contract that made sense for us and made sense for him.”

After Altidore brought Michael Bradley into the mix by mentioning the Toronto FC captain by name, Bradley was asked about the situation, and he confirmed there were internal issues that needed to be taken care of but downplayed the severity of the issue. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of trying to make sure that we can have the right medical staff in place,” Bradley said, “and obviously Greg [Vanney], Jim Liston, Ali [Curtis], Bill [Manning], they’re all working hard to try to make sure that as players we have everything we need. Jozy is a guy who feels like at this point in his career he knows exactly what he needs to do day in and day out to keep himself healthy and fit and ready to play at the highest level. I’m hopeful there’s a solution here because I think a lot of us certainly feel strongly, again making sure that the staff behind the scenes is in place and is right.”

Obviously, this seems like – at its base level – a minor problem not to be aired in public, but Altidore is someone who has suffered from numerous muscle problems in the past, and if he is nervous about not receiving the proper medical attention off the field, it could be affecting his mindset or performance. Players who are tentative on the field because of past medical issues can either lose form or actually exacerbate the issue further, so it would be in Toronto’s best interest to cater to Altidore’s requests. At the very least, if a veteran leader is frustrated by a lack of communication from the front office, that in and of itself is a concern the club will want to address as soon as possible.

Toronto FC pulls within a point of East lead with win over Minnesota

By Kyle BonnApr 19, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT
Toronto FC snatched all three points in a wild finish at BMO Field, taking the spoils 4-3 over Minnesota United thanks to a pair of goals each from Alejandro Pozuelo and Jordan Hamilton.

Minnesota struck first through Darwin Quintero in the 17th minute, but Toronto swung back in front on a quickfire double from Pozuelo, striking twice in two minutes right on the half-hour mark. His first was a beauty, carrying the ball all the way down the attacking half himself before a couple stepovers preempted a rifle into the top corner.

Two minutes later he found space in the box, and taking a feed from Justin Morrow, he powered the ball home above Vito Mannone. With that, Toronto went into the halftime break with the lead, and Pozuelo grabbed a club record for fastest brace with just 110 seconds between goals.

Out of the break, it was Minnesota’s turn to swing back into the lead as Angelo Rodriguez bagged a header to the far post as two Toronto defenders misjudged a cross from Romain Metanire. Quintero then hit for the second time in the 70th minute, this time from the spot after Chris Mavinga fouled Rodriguez in the area.

With wild status officially achieved and Minnesota ahead, Toronto snagged control of the match in front of the home fans. Hamilton, who came on in the 73rd minute, had an instant impact, scoring the equalizer just four minutes after entering play. Jonathan Osorio fed him a perfect through-ball between defenders, and Hamilton finished expertly with a chip over a charging Mannone. Hamilton gave Toronto the lead in the 79th minute, although this time the Minnesota defense will want to burn the tape. Jozy Altidore popped the ball over a defender right in front of the goal mouth, and while Michael Boxall had position to clear the ball off the line, Hamilton jumped it and tipped it into the back of the net.

After that, Minnesota melted down. Jan Gregus was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute, and Minnesota was reduced to nine men minutes later after Francisco Calvo earned his second yellow card. The win sent Toronto to second in the Eastern Conference on 13 points, one behind D.C. United for the lead with a game in hand.