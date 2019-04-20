More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Three things learned: Man City v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 9:41 AM EDT
Manchester City edged out Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola‘s men won their 10th straight Premier League game to return to the summit.

After Spurs knocked Man City out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, the reigning champs responded with a resolute display and dug deep as Phil Foden‘s early goal kept their title bid on track.

What did we learn from a tight, tense encounter?

CITY RESPOND, FOUR WINS FROM TITLE GLORY

Manchester City have won 10-straight games in the Premier League, but this was one of the most nervous victories they’ve had. We learned a lot about this Man City side on Saturday, as the crushing disappointment of having their quadruple hopes dashed by Tottenham in midweek was put behind them and Guardiola’s boys delivered. Starting Foden for just the second time in the PL was a risk, but the 18-year-old delivered the game-winner and didn’t look out of place.

With a massive Manchester derby at Manchester United on Wednesday, Guardiola rotated his squad well and City did just enough to get past a resilient Spurs. It wasn’t a classic Man City display, and they showed some nerves in the first half when leaving Heung-Min Son too much space to hurt them on the counter. But all that matters is the victory, and City need to win four more to secure back-to-back titles. City’s display was all about grit rather than panache and they got their mentality right to take a big step towards the title. If they beat United, Burnley, Leicester and Brighton, they will be PL champs. It is as simple as that. But it never really is, is it?

DE BRUYNE’S INJURY A HAMMER BLOW

Kevin De Bruyne‘s return to full fitness has been a huge bonus for City over the past few weeks. Seeming him crumple to the floor in the first half after tweaking his left knee is the last thing Pep Guardiola wanted to see ahead of the final few weeks of the season.

De Bruyne, 27, could have just gone off as a precaution, especially with a massive game at Man United coming up in four days time. However, his reaction suggested it was another setback in a season of setbacks. De Bruyne has twice spent lengthy spells on the sidelines this season and the Belgian playmaker has been sorely missed by City. Guardiola will be hoping this latest injury is a minor one, and City’s fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out what the problem is.

SPURS WASTE CHANCES ON THE BREAK

Tottenham were dangerous on the counter throughout and Heung-min Son could have had a hat trick in the first half alone. Twice he broke free but was denied by Aymeric Laporte and Ederson, while Christian Eriksen was denied by Ederson as City’s defense was caught flat-footed but Spurs didn’t make the most of their opportunities. Lucas Moura had another chance on the break in the second half but Ederson came up big again, as this game had a lot of chances but unlike their heroic Champions League performance in midweek, Spurs didn’t take any of them.

With the defeat at Man City, Tottenham’s top four hopes have taken a hit. However, with three of their final four games at home against Brighton, West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton, Spurs will fancy their chances of getting maximum points to dovetail with their UCL semifinal games against Ajax. Whatever happens now, Spurs have hung in there admirably this season amid injuries, stadium moves and no money spent. If they reach the UCL final and finish in the top four, that will have been beyond Pochettino’s wildest dreams at the start of the campaign.

Pochettino laughs off ungiven penalty, says Spurs deserved better

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino says Michael Oliver’s decision not to give a penalty to Spurs when Kyle Walker handled the ball in the box was baffling to the entire world… besides City and its supporters.

“For Manchester City, no, but for me and the rest of humanity, it’s clear,” Pochettino laughed after the game, noting that the referee was well-positioned to see the incident.

Still buoyed by advancement in the UEFA Champions League, Pochettino might’ve been more bitter had Spurs not already reached that carrot. Tottenham has 67 points and sits third, but is within one bad result — and a UCL exit — from missing out on a return to the competition.

His men were arguably good money for a win, especially given another match without Harry Kane, but Man City keeper Ederson was phenomenal and the reigning league champions plucked a fifth minute goal and made it stand up over the remaining 85-plus.

“I’m not frustrated with the result,” Pochettino said. “That’s football. It was an even game and we deserved more, at least a draw. The man-of-the-match was Ederson but in football this sometimes happens. I’m so happy with the performance in very difficult circumstances. We competed really well and we had clearer opportunities than them. Just because you deserve it, doesn’t mean you always get it.”

AT HALF: Deulofeu beauty highlight of goal-hungry 10 a.m. ET kickoffs

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT
As it stands, Watford is on pace to latch onto seventh place in the Premier League thanks to a sensational goal from Gerard Deulofeu, but all four 10 a.m. ET kickoffs are in the balance after 45 minutes.

West Ham United 1-0 Leicester City – CNBC [STREAM]

Michail Antonio got a deserved goal of full intent when he collected a Mark Noble cross and turned a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

Bournemouth 0-0 Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Not much brewing at the Vitality Stadium.

Wolves 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

A point for Brighton would be big as the Seagulls could increase their advantage over 18th place Cardiff City to three points

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

The goal of the morning so far, aided by the Terriers typical mixed-up defense, goes to Gerard Deulofeu for this kiss of the post.

Pep praises Man City after win over Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola struck a defiant tone after Manchester City bounced back from its midweek UEFA Champions League set back to topple Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

“As a footballer, I could not have done what my players have done today,” Guardiola said. “The title is still in our hands. I’ve not done anything. I’ve told my players that if they’ve forgotten what happened it’s good but if it still hurts then it’s good. Those 10 seconds of joy and happiness to devastation. That kind of experience has given us emotions we wouldn’t have had. Today our fans were incredible.”

When asked whether the club can manage to win the rest of its matches and the Premier League, he pointed to its 10-match winning run and motioned that it of course can move forward for four more.

“We came back with this sunshine, the effort of the players was incredible,” Guardiola said. “Even if we don’t do it, we’ve been on a remarkable run. Every day with this club and these players. It doesn’t matter what happens next. We’ll fight until the end. We’ll see how far we get.”

Guardiola noted the strength of Tottenham, having played them thrice in two weeks. City beat Spurs 4-3 and 1-0 while losing 1-0 in the Champions League first leg.

And Liverpool will not be expected to drop any more points while City meets Manchester United in a pivotal derby on Wednesday.

“Tottenham is an incredible team and club. They are an incredible organization. We are fighting with the best Liverpool ever, one of the best teams I’ve seen in my whole life.”

Will City do it?

Watch Live: Four Premier League games, 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Four Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET, as Brighton & Hove Albion have a massive game in their battle against relegation.

Wolves host Brighton, Leicester head to West Ham, Fulham travel to Bournemouth and Huddersfield welcome Watford.

10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Leicester – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]