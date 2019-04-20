Watch Live: Newcastle United v. Southampton

Mauricio Pochettino says Michael Oliver’s decision not to give a penalty to Spurs when Kyle Walker handled the ball in the box was baffling to the entire world… besides City and its supporters.

“For Manchester City, no, but for me and the rest of humanity, it’s clear,” Pochettino laughed after the game, noting that the referee was well-positioned to see the incident.

Still buoyed by advancement in the UEFA Champions League, Pochettino might’ve been more bitter had Spurs not already reached that carrot. Tottenham has 67 points and sits third, but is within one bad result — and a UCL exit — from missing out on a return to the competition.

His men were arguably good money for a win, especially given another match without Harry Kane, but Man City keeper Ederson was phenomenal and the reigning league champions plucked a fifth minute goal and made it stand up over the remaining 85-plus.

“I’m not frustrated with the result,” Pochettino said. “That’s football. It was an even game and we deserved more, at least a draw. The man-of-the-match was Ederson but in football this sometimes happens. I’m so happy with the performance in very difficult circumstances. We competed really well and we had clearer opportunities than them. Just because you deserve it, doesn’t mean you always get it.”

