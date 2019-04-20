Watch Live: Newcastle United v. Southampton

Newcastle United and Southampton look to virtually assure their Premier League status on Saturday at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin is again on the bench for Newcastle, with Javi Manquillo getting another start.
For Saints, Danny Ings will start up top with Shane Long, Stuart Armstrong, and Charlie Austin available as subs.
LINEUPS
Newcastle United: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Ki, Almiron, Perez, Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Diame, Shelvey, Atsu, Muto.
Southampton: Gunn, Stephens, Bednarek, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Sims, Redmond, Ings. Subs: Forster, Ramsay, Lemina, Slattery, Armstrong, Long, Austin.
Mauricio Pochettino says Michael Oliver’s decision not to give a penalty to Spurs when Kyle Walker handled the ball in the box was baffling to the entire world… besides City and its supporters.
“For Manchester City, no, but for me and the rest of humanity, it’s clear,” Pochettino laughed after the game, noting that the referee was well-positioned to see the incident.
Still buoyed by advancement in the UEFA Champions League, Pochettino might’ve been more bitter had Spurs not already reached that carrot. Tottenham has 67 points and sits third, but is within one bad result — and a UCL exit — from missing out on a return to the competition.
His men were arguably good money for a win, especially given another match without Harry Kane, but Man City keeper Ederson was phenomenal and the reigning league champions plucked a fifth minute goal and made it stand up over the remaining 85-plus.
“I’m not frustrated with the result,” Pochettino said. “That’s football. It was an even game and we deserved more, at least a draw. The man-of-the-match was Ederson but in football this sometimes happens. I’m so happy with the performance in very difficult circumstances. We competed really well and we had clearer opportunities than them. Just because you deserve it, doesn’t mean you always get it.”
As it stands, Watford is on pace to latch onto seventh place in the Premier League thanks to a sensational goal from Gerard Deulofeu, but all four 10 a.m. ET kickoffs are in the balance after 45 minutes.
West Ham United 1-0 Leicester City – CNBC [STREAM]
Michail Antonio got a deserved goal of full intent when he collected a Mark Noble cross and turned a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.
Bournemouth 0-0 Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Not much brewing at the Vitality Stadium.
Wolves 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]
A point for Brighton would be big as the Seagulls could increase their advantage over 18th place Cardiff City to three points
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
The goal of the morning so far, aided by the Terriers typical mixed-up defense, goes to Gerard Deulofeu for this kiss of the post.
Pep Guardiola struck a defiant tone after Manchester City bounced back from its midweek UEFA Champions League set back to topple Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
“As a footballer, I could not have done what my players have done today,” Guardiola said. “The title is still in our hands. I’ve not done anything. I’ve told my players that if they’ve forgotten what happened it’s good but if it still hurts then it’s good. Those 10 seconds of joy and happiness to devastation. That kind of experience has given us emotions we wouldn’t have had. Today our fans were incredible.”
When asked whether the club can manage to win the rest of its matches and the Premier League, he pointed to its 10-match winning run and motioned that it of course can move forward for four more.
“We came back with this sunshine, the effort of the players was incredible,” Guardiola said. “Even if we don’t do it, we’ve been on a remarkable run. Every day with this club and these players. It doesn’t matter what happens next. We’ll fight until the end. We’ll see how far we get.”
Guardiola noted the strength of Tottenham, having played them thrice in two weeks. City beat Spurs 4-3 and 1-0 while losing 1-0 in the Champions League first leg.
And Liverpool will not be expected to drop any more points while City meets Manchester United in a pivotal derby on Wednesday.
“Tottenham is an incredible team and club. They are an incredible organization. We are fighting with the best Liverpool ever, one of the best teams I’ve seen in my whole life.”
Will City do it?
Four Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET, as Brighton & Hove Albion have a massive game in their battle against relegation.
Wolves host Brighton, Leicester head to West Ham, Fulham travel to Bournemouth and Huddersfield welcome Watford.
The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
