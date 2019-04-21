Dortmund hammer Freiburg but gain no ground on Bayern

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund moved back within one point of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich with a 4-0 win against Freiburg on Sunday.

[ LA LIGA: Real Madrid win to stay within striking distance of 2nd ]

Dortmund went ahead in the 11th minute when 19-year-old Jadon Sancho scored from the six-yard box after a run by Marco Reus. It was Sancho’s 11th Bundesliga goal this season.

The youngster's done it again! Jadon Sancho scores his 3rd goal in 2 games off a pretty cross from Marco Reus. 1-0, Dortmund! #SCFBVB pic.twitter.com/8LqBwd7HVd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 21, 2019

Sancho ➡️ Reus ➡️ Götze ➡️ 3 points for Dortmund pic.twitter.com/AL4aSVeWj3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 21, 2019

Dortmund added three after the interval with goals from Reus, Mario Gotze and Paco Alcacer with a penalty.

[ MORE: PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions with five games left ]

In the day’s other game, Hertha Berlin was held 0-0 at home by bottom side Hannover, which ended an eight-game losing streak.

On Saturday, Bayern beat Werder Bremen 1-0.

With four rounds left, Bayern leads with 70 points, Dortmund has 69 and Leipzig is third with 61.