Everton pummel Manchester United (video)

Richarlison scores overhead kick (video)

Sigurdsson, Digne strike from outside box

Walcott pours misery on De Gea, Red Devils

One shot on target for Man Utd

Everton hammered Manchester United on Sunday at Goodison Park, using four different goal scorers to pull into seventh place on the Premier League table via a 4-0 blowout on Merseyside.

Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne, and Theo Walcott scored for Marco Silva‘s Toffees, whose 49 points are level with Watford (which has played one fewer match).

United has now allowed more goals than any of its single seasons in the Premier League era with 48. There are four matches left, and Manchester City is next.

Everton took the lead before the quarter hour mark, Lucas Digne’s long throw flicked by Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Richarlison’s terrific overhead kick.

Paul Pogba sprung Marcus Rashford on goal, but the striker’s flicked short zipped over the goal.

Not to be outdone, Sigurdsson took advantage of some generous space around Nemanja Matic on a Everton counter attack.

The Icelandic star lashed a shot from well outside the 18, zipping inside the near post as De Gea helplessly flew toward the bounding shot.

46 – Manchester United have conceded 46 league goals this season, their most ever in a Premier League campaign, last conceding more in 1989-90 (47). Submissive. #EVEMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2019

Everton made it 3-0 in the 56th, as Digne let a De Gea punch bounce once outside the box before smashing a shot inside the near post.

Walcott would later side-foot under De Gea after Sigurdsson sprung him down the left wing.

