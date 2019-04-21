More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Everton pummels Manchester United (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
  • Richarlison scores overhead kick (video)
  • Sigurdsson, Digne strike from outside box
  • Walcott pours misery on De Gea, Red Devils
  • One shot on target for Man Utd

Everton hammered Manchester United on Sunday at Goodison Park, using four different goal scorers to pull into sixth place on the Premier League table via a 4-0 blowout on Merseyside.

Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne, and Theo Walcott scored for Marco Silva‘s Toffees, whose 49 points are level with Watford (which has played one fewer match).

United has now allowed more goals than any of its single seasons in the Premier League era with 48. There are four matches left, and Manchester City is next.

Everton took the lead before the quarter hour mark, Lucas Digne’s long throw flicked by Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Richarlison’s terrific overhead kick.

Paul Pogba sprung Marcus Rashford on goal, but the striker’s flicked short zipped over the goal.

Not to be outdone, Sigurdsson took advantage of some generous space around Nemanja Matic on a Everton counter attack.

The Icelandic star lashed a shot from well outside the 18, zipping inside the near post as De Gea helplessly flew toward the bounding shot.

Everton made it 3-0 in the 56th, as Digne let a De Gea punch bounce once outside the box before smashing a shot inside the near post.

Walcott would later side-foot under De Gea after Sigurdsson sprung him down the left wing.

Solskjaer on blowout: “Talent has never been enough”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
Smoked. Pummeled. Humiliated. Humbled.

And contrite.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left apologizing to “everyone associated with Manchester United” after Everton clobbered his Red Devils 4-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

[ RECAP: Everton 4-0 Man Utd ]

We’ll let his words speak for him, from the NBCSN broadcast:

“From the start of the whistle everything went wrong,” Solskjaer said. “I want to apologize for the fans because they are the only one that can say they were Manchester United.”

“There are so many things that we need to do better,” he continued. “Talent has never been enough. We just didn’t perform. … We will all hold are hands up and apologize to everyone associated with the club. The perfect chance for everyone to show is Wednesday. It’s a massive game not just for us, but the league.”

United was pitiful from front to back on Sunday, putting just one late effort on target as Everton waltzed through the supposed Top Four candidates.

Watch Live: Cardiff-Liverpool, Arsenal-Palace

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
A pair of 11 a.m. ET kickoffs will have plenty to say about the Premier League’s title, Top Four, and relegation battles, as Liverpool visits Cardiff City and Arsenal hosts a London Derby with Crystal Palace.

Cardiff City v. Liverpool — 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN [STREAM ]

Cardiff: Etheridge, Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Ralls, Gunnarsson, Mendez-Laing, Camarasa, Niasse, Hoilett.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Arsenal v. Crystal Palace — 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold [STREAM ]

Arsenal: Leno, Koscielny, Jenkinson, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Mavropanos, Guendouzi, Elneny, Aubameyang, Ozil, Lacazette.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Wan-Bissaka, Kouyate, McArthur, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha, Benteke.

WATCH: Everton leads on Richarlison overhead kick, Sigurdsson missile

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2019, 9:08 AM EDT
Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson have both scored their 13th goals of the Premier League season this Sunday, each gorgeous in their own way.

Richarlison, who turns 22 on May 10, provided an aesthetically-pleasing, acrobatic goal during the Toffees’ Sunday visit from Manchester United.

The goal came before the quarter-hour mark to open the scoring at Goodison Park.

Lucas Digne‘s long throw was flicked by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Richarlison swung his left peg skyward for a terrific overhead kick that defied David De Gea.

After bagging five goals with five assists for Watford last season, Richarlison has 13 and two for the Toffees.

Watch Live: Everton v. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United face familiar foes Everton at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Richarlison will try to lead Everton into David De Gea‘s goal, while former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin hopes to stymy former Toffees star Lukaku.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Coleman, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Walcott, Tosun, McCarthy, Davies, Lookman.

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Smalling, Jones, Dalot, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Young, Andreas, Lingard, Mata, McTominay.