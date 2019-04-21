Solskjaer on blowout: “Talent has never been enough”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Smoked. Pummeled. Humiliated. Humbled.

And contrite.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left apologizing to “everyone associated with Manchester United” after Everton clobbered his Red Devils 4-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

[ RECAP: Everton 4-0 Man Utd ]

We’ll let his words speak for him, from the NBCSN broadcast:

“From the start of the whistle everything went wrong,” Solskjaer said. “I want to apologize for the fans because they are the only one that can say they were Manchester United.”

“There are so many things that we need to do better,” he continued. “Talent has never been enough. We just didn’t perform. … We will all hold are hands up and apologize to everyone associated with the club. The perfect chance for everyone to show is Wednesday. It’s a massive game not just for us, but the league.”

United was pitiful from front to back on Sunday, putting just one late effort on target as Everton waltzed through the supposed Top Four candidates.

