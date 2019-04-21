Vela continues assault of MLS, LAFC trounce Sounders

The game in 100 words (or less): Let’s get the painfully obvious out of the way right off the top: Carlos Vela shouldn’t be allowed in MLS. It should be considered a violation of league rules — a league with self-imposed parity — for a player to do what Vela is currently doing to MLS. The Mexican superstar bagged another brace on Sunday — his third multi-goal game of the season — to take his season tally to 10 goals (to go with five assists) in LAFC’s first nine games. At this rate, he’ll have enough votes to secure the MVP award by June. His team is benefitting hugely from these performances, by the way. Sunday’s 4-1 demolition of the previously unbeaten Seattle Sounders, the Western Conference’s third-place side, gives Bob Bradley‘s men seven wins to start the season, and a four-point lead on the chasing pack. It should be noted the Sounders were without a number of key starters on Sunday.

Three moments that mattered

12′ — Vela finishes Kaye’s jaw-dropping pass — Vela’s finish is stunning and difficult, but Mark-Anthony Kaye’s through ball is, somehow, even better. Kaye had three assists in the game.

55′ — Vela rounds Frei to make it 3-1 — Eduard Atuesta has been a revelation in midfield for LAFC. Let’s take the below pass as just one shining example.

61′ — Ramirez starts, finishes liquid sequence for LAFC’s 4th — The defending is, admittedly, poor and lazy, but let’s not take everything away from Christian Ramirez (backheel and finish) and Kaye (through ball, again).

Man of the match: Mark-Anthony Kaye

Goalscorers: Vela (12′), Atuesta (39′), Shipp (51′), Vela (55′), Ramirez (61′)

