VIDEO: PAOK wins first Greek title in 34 years, fans celebrate accordingly

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) PAOK won the Greek league with a round to spare after beating Levadiakos 5-0.
Yevhen Shakhv scored twice for the hosts, along with goals from Diego Biseswar, Fernando Varela and Karol Swiderski.
With one round left, PAOK is five points ahead of second-place Olympiakos.
This is the third league championship for PAOK, after 1976 and 1985 titles.
A huge celebration at the city’s waterfront was planned later Sunday.
The game in 100 words (or less): Let’s get the painfully obvious out of the way right off the top: Carlos Vela shouldn’t be allowed in MLS. It should be considered a violation of league rules — a league with self-imposed parity — for a player to do what Vela is currently doing to MLS. The Mexican superstar bagged another brace on Sunday — his third multi-goal game of the season — to take his season tally to 10 goals (to go with five assists) in LAFC’s first nine games. At this rate, he’ll have enough votes to secure the MVP award by June. His team is benefitting hugely from these performances, by the way. Sunday’s 4-1 demolition of the previously unbeaten Seattle Sounders, the Western Conference’s third-place side, gives Bob Bradley‘s men seven wins to start the season, and a four-point lead on the chasing pack. It should be noted the Sounders were without a number of key starters on Sunday.
Three moments that mattered
12′ — Vela finishes Kaye’s jaw-dropping pass — Vela’s finish is stunning and difficult, but Mark-Anthony Kaye’s through ball is, somehow, even better. Kaye had three assists in the game.
55′ — Vela rounds Frei to make it 3-1 — Eduard Atuesta has been a revelation in midfield for LAFC. Let’s take the below pass as just one shining example.
61′ — Ramirez starts, finishes liquid sequence for LAFC’s 4th — The defending is, admittedly, poor and lazy, but let’s not take everything away from Christian Ramirez (backheel and finish) and Kaye (through ball, again).
Man of the match: Mark-Anthony Kaye
Goalscorers: Vela (12′), Atuesta (39′), Shipp (51′), Vela (55′), Ramirez (61′)
The game in 100 words (or less): New York City remedied their rocky start to the 2019 season with a Sunday stroll through Audi Field and three points. D.C. United, on the other hand, looked a sad shell of their former selves, the side hotly picked to represent the Eastern Conference in MLS Cup 2019. Alexandru Mitrita and Heber bagged the goals for Domenec Torrent’s side, which has lost just once in seven games to start the season and suddenly sits a point outside the East’s seven playoff places. Heber stole the spotlight in his first MLS start, bagging NYCFC’s second goal and notching a secondary assist on their first. Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta were mostly held in check, outside of set-piece opportunities, in large part to a formational switch by Torrent: he opted for three center backs including 18-year-old academy product James Sands.
Three moments that mattered
35′ — Mitrita scores through a sea of legs — Mitrita gets a bit lucky when his shot deflects off the leg of Frederic Brilliant, but United’s defending as a whole is far too lax to begin the sequence.
45’+4 — Moralez’s penalty smashes off the post, keeps DCU alive — When it happened, Maxi Moralez’s missed penalty kick appeared to be the second chance United needed to get back into the game. Alas…
56′ — Heber rifles inside the far post to make it 2-0 — United’s lifeline lasted all of 11 game-minutes, as they were slow to react to a simple ball over the top. Heber made the most of his first real look at goal, from a tight angle.
Man of the match: Heber
Goalscorers: Mitrita (35′), Heber (56′)
Borussia Dortmund moved back within one point of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich with a 4-0 win against Freiburg on Sunday.
Dortmund went ahead in the 11th minute when 19-year-old Jadon Sancho scored from the six-yard box after a run by Marco Reus. It was Sancho’s 11th Bundesliga goal this season.
Dortmund added three after the interval with goals from Reus, Mario Gotze and Paco Alcacer with a penalty.
In the day’s other game, Hertha Berlin was held 0-0 at home by bottom side Hannover, which ended an eight-game losing streak.
On Saturday, Bayern beat Werder Bremen 1-0.
With four rounds left, Bayern leads with 70 points, Dortmund has 69 and Leipzig is third with 61.
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…
Real Madrid 3-0 Athletic Bilbao
Karim Benzema bagged a hat trick (WATCH HERE) — his 19th, 20th and 21st goals of the league season (second-most, 12 behind Lionel Messi) — to send Real Madrid to a comfortable victory over Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result also keeps Los Blancos within four points of capital rivals Atletico Madrid in something of a battle for second place behind runaway leaders Barcelona.
Benzema has scored 10 goals in his last seven La Liga appearances, a run in which Madrid have complied a 5W-1D-1L record. Benzema failed to score in Zinedine Zidane’s re-debut as Madrid manager, but has scored eight goals in five games since.
Sunday’s game marked the 300th league appearance for midfielder and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric in a Real Madrid shirt.
Getafe 3-0 Sevilla — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS
Sevilla’s hopes of returning to the UEFA Champions League following a one-year hiatus took a serious hit on Sunday, as Pablo Machin’s side was hammered by Getafe, the side which now occupies fourth place, two points ahead of them. Getafe continue to enjoy their meteoric rise through the Spanish ranks, as they were competing in the second division this time two years ago.
Two of the three goals the scored on Sunday came from the penalty spot, as Jaime Mata and Jorge Molina converted in the 35th and 45th+4′, respectively. Molina completed the scoring eight minutes into the second half.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Real Betis 1-2 Valencia
Levante 2-2 Espanyol
Villarreal 2-1 Leganes