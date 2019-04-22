More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Relevant Sports sues USSF over proposed Ecuador match in Florida

Associated PressApr 22, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) A promoter has sued the U.S. Soccer Federation, asking a court to order the governing body to sanction an Ecuador league match in Florida.

Relevent Sports filed suit Monday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleging the USSF illegally refused to approve its application to have Ecuador’s Barcelona and Guayaquil clubs play on May 5 at Miami Gardens.

The lawsuit quotes USSF policy as stating the governing body’s secretary general “shall grant such sanction unless it is decided by clear and convincing evidence that holding or sponsoring the international soccer competition would be detrimental to the best interest of the sport.”

The USSF did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Relevent attempted to stage the first Spanish La Liga match in the U.S., between Barcelona and Girona at Miami Gardens on Jan. 26. That effort fell through following opposition from the governing body of Spanish soccer, the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol, and the players’ union, the Asociacion de Futbolistas Espanoles.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT
Four midweek Premier League games will be pivotal in shaping the title race, top four battle, race for seventh and the relegation picture.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a lot of fun.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham 3-1 Brighton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 3-1 Southampton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-2 Man City – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Wolves 2-1 Arsenal – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Midweek Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming your way, and all four have huge implications in the title race, top four battle, race for seventh place and the scrap against relegation.

Bring it on.

The full TV schedule for the midweek games are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the next few days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Man United v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Burnley take point in draw at Chelsea (video)

By Daniel KarellApr 22, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
1 Comment
  • Burnley took lead after eight minutes
  • Huguain and Kante scored within two minutes of each other
  • Burnley came back to earn a point, now at 40
  • Chelsea moves up to fourth place on 67 points

In a wild, back and forth affair, Burnley cane away with a crucial point in a visit to Stamford Bridge as Sean Dyche’s side looks to stave off relegation.

Burnley scored first and then rebounded from a one-goal deficit to draw Chelsea, 2-2, on Monday at Stamford Bridge. With the draw, Burnley is now nine points clear of relegation, while Chelsea moved into fourth place, passing Arsenal.

After a strong start by Chelsea, Jeff Hendricks shocked the fans at Chelsea with a terrific strike on the half volley off a corner kick that flew past Keba Arrizabalaga in goal. The goal put Burnley up, 1-0 after just eight minutes.

However, only four minutes later, Chelsea struck back. N'Golo Kante fired home a strike in the 12th minute, finishing a pass from Eden Hazard after the Belgian took his fullback defender to task. Two minutes later, Gonzalo Higuain produced some fantastic footwork to put Chelsea in front.

In the 24th minute, Chelsea’s defending went missing off a free kick. Burnley was able to get headers from Ben Mee, Chris Wood and then finally Ashley Barnes, who nodded home to tie the scoreline and give the match its fourth goal in the first 25 minutes.

Chelsea had to bring on Pedro late in the first half, as Callum Hudson-Odoi limped off and was substituted.

Tempers flared in the second half as both teams looked for the winner, but were unable to find the proper finish.

Fans delay Bundesliga match by throwing Easter eggs on field

By Daniel KarellApr 22, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
Wolfsburg fans had a clever, if not timely, way to make a statement.

Midway through the first half of the club’s Bundesliga match at home against Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg fans rained down Easter eggs onto the pitch, forcing a short delay as players and staff cleared the field of the plastic eggs.

According to reports in Germany, the move was a protest against Monday evening matches for a TV audience. It’s a 3:45 hour drive between Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, and for fans to travel that distance on a weeknight for a match beginning at 8:30 p.m. is difficult.

Historically, German fan groups have organized together to protest certain moves, whether made by the club, DFB, or the Bundesliga.

Its unclear whether this will actually have an effect on getting rid of night games, but it’s a fun way to protest and get attention for your cause regardless.