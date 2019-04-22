Sissoko unlikely to be ready for Ajax in Champions League 1st leg

Moussa Sissoko‘s best campaign in a Spurs shirt had helped the North London outfit to make a run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, but it will have to take its next step in progression without the midfielder.
Mauricio Pochettino revealed Monday that Sissoko would be unavailable for the first leg of the semifinal against Ajax.
Tottenham hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday and West Ham United on Saturday before beginning the tie with Ajax, as Spurs aim for a Top Four place. From The Daily Mail:
“Moussa Sissoko is not going to be fit, maybe for the next two weeks, we hope he can recover before but I am not so optimistic,” Pochettino said. “Harry Winks we don’t know because it is a problem that is one day very good, next day not very good, it is about assessing each day. We hope he will be available for Tuesday but we are not sure.”
Sissoko’s absence puts more pressure on Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama. Dier was rusty in Saturday’s loss to Man City, while Wanyama has impressed but has not gone 90 minutes in back-to-back league matches this season.
Van Dijk’s Reds will lose their bid at a Premier League title if Man City wins out, even if Liverpool also wins out. And he knows that this match is Liverpool’s big hope for City to drop points (The reigning champs then face Burnley, Leicester City, and Brighton).
He also knows that Liverpool had its troubles with rivals Everton, but that scoreline?
“Everton is not easy to beat at home, but 4-0 is a big result. We have no influence on that, but they are still playing for Champions League football and they need to get a result.”
Van Dijk is one of the finalists for Premier League Player of the Season, and apparently should also be in the discussion for top PL Burn of the Campaign.
I also like the one-liner to start as the PL equivalent of responding to “You’re a jerk” with “You’re the jerk, jerk.”
22. New England Revolution — There isn’t an impressive enough win to overshadow losses to Cincinnati and Atlanta.
21. Atlanta United — It’s messy, real messy, in the post-Almiron and Tata era.
20. Vancouver Whitecaps — Struggles were expected under a new coach with a big roster flip, so patience should be in long supply especially considering the recent defeat of LAFC (which included a blanking of Carlos Vela). Also worth noting the ‘Caps drew Seattle.
19. Portland Timbers — Still yet to play at home, so getting the benefit of the doubt from us despite a 1-5-1 start.
18. San Jose Earthquakes — Two wins in three could signify an early turned corner.
17. NYCFC — With five draws, are you the pessimist who says, “Only one win,” or the optimist who counters, “Only one loss?”
16. FC Cincinnati — Not quite the tire fire expected by those doubting the acumen of FCC’s lineup. The hope has to be that consistency will come with familiarity.
15. Chicago Fire — Unbeaten in four with NYCFC/Montreal litmus tests next.
14. Minnesota United — Three away wins already and have played just once at home.
13. Orlando City SC — Nani putting together some big performances, but no signature win yet.
12. Real Salt Lake — Streaky side ends four-match losing run by beating Orlando and Cincinnati.
11. Columbus Crew — The defensive record is very impressive under new coach Caleb Porter with just eight goals conceded in eight games. They’ve also only scored eight in a firepower-driven league.
10. Montreal Impact — The 3-0 loss to Philly stings.
9. Philadelphia Union — The only loss in six is courtesy a cross-country trip to face Zlatan and The Galaxy, which is also a good name for a new band. They could tour with Jem.
8. Sporting KC — We’re here to proffer this long, CONCACAF Champions League-congestion considered leash to Peter Vermes. He’s earned it.
7. DC United — Even in MLS, we didn’t think we’d see an early 1W-2L-1T stretch, albeit with Rooney taking a red and sitting one out.
6. FC Dallas — Excited for the first Texas Derby in two weeks time.
5. Houston Dynamo — First loss of the season comes courtesy a trip to the Galaxy. Forgivable.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is often mentioned along with Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe as targets for open managerial slots at bigger Premier League clubs, given their status as successful young managers who have kept their teams in the top flight against the odds.
Dyche’s star was never higher than this time last year, when the Clarets stunningly qualified for the Europa League. The competition helped Burnley start very slow this season, however, which may be skewing the perception of just how good Burnley’s been since Boxing Day.
Since then, as Sky Sports points out, only Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal have collected more points than Burnley’s 27. That total includes wins over Tottenham and Wolves, and a draw at Manchester United.
So finishing 7th with this bunch is a bit more rewarding than finishing 7th with West Ham or Everton. From Sky Sports:
“We have a financial framework that is very difficult. We have just posted record profits but within that is a wage bill that’s bottom three in the Premier League. … There are some obvious realities to what we are trying to achieve here. We never kid each other. We have always been honest about our situation. Last season there was the marvel of qualifying for the Europa League but this has been a more reality-based season, which is what I was expecting. I wasn’t expecting anything other than a challenging season. Maybe not as challenging as it has been, mind you.”
Dyche’s work has been exemplary. Many, including me, figured Burnley a drop candidate before the season he led the club to the UEL, and the Clarets looked certain to stay in the Bottom Three for the early part of this year and then a candidate to return to it just weeks ago.
Burnley meanwhile knows a win would seal its already-likely place in the Premier League for 2019-20. Even a draw would probably do the trick given Cardiff City’s immense disadvantage in goal differential.
It’s really a must-win for the Blues’ Top Four hopes, because Chelsea will want cushion given a four-match PL, Europa League run of Manchester United, Eintracht Frankfurt, Watford, and Eintracht Frankfurt again.
What they’re saying
Chelsea boss Sarri on the Europa-PL schedule congestion: “It’s not easy for us, we have to play only four matches but we have to try. I think in the last four matches it will be difficult for every team involved in fighting for the top four, not only for us. And so we can see some very strange results in the last part of the season; we have to fight and to see at the end.”
Burnley manager Sean Dyche on transfer rumors for young star Dwight McNeil: “His worth to the team I’m more interested in, and that’s the way he’s delivering performances. I like his assuredness, he’s quiet, he’s calm, but there’s a toughness in there, particularly to have the ball. That’s something that can come and go with players, but he’s certainly got that desire to grip a game with the ball, ‘give me the ball, I want to do something’. That’s a powerful thing.”
Prediction
The Clarets will put up a good fight, but the extra day’s rest will be plenty for Chelsea, who may just claim a Top Four place and the Europa League… if it can deal with a tricky finish to the season. The tough run of fixtures means the Blues know at home to Burnley is a must-win. Chelsea, 3-0.