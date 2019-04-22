Sterling covers funeral costs for Palace youth player

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is paying for the funeral of Crystal Palace youth Damary Dawkins, who passed away last month from acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Sterling struck up a friendship with the 13-year-old, celebrating an England goal by lifting his shirt to reveal an undershirt emblazoned with a photo of the pair.
The Man City player had tried to raise awareness for the need for stem cell donations, noting that there was a small pool of African-Caribbean donors available and people needed to get tested to find a match.
Dawkins died last month, and Sterling said, “Damary was a special young man who touched a lot of lives, including my own. Positive until the very end, he was an example to us all.”
Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea can climb third in the Premier League with a defeat of improved Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Blues are the first team to play their 35th match in the group of four Premier League clubs vying for third- and fourth-place this season.
Burnley meanwhile knows a win would seal its already-likely place in the Premier League for 2019-20. Even a draw would probably do the trick given Cardiff City’s immense disadvantage in goal differential.
It’s really a must-win for the Blues’ Top Four hopes, because Chelsea will want cushion given a four-match PL, Europa League run of Manchester United, Eintracht Frankfurt, Watford, and Eintracht Frankfurt again.
What they’re saying
Chelsea boss Sarri on the Europa-PL schedule congestion: “It’s not easy for us, we have to play only four matches but we have to try. I think in the last four matches it will be difficult for every team involved in fighting for the top four, not only for us. And so we can see some very strange results in the last part of the season; we have to fight and to see at the end.”
Burnley manager Sean Dyche on transfer rumors for young star Dwight McNeil: “His worth to the team I’m more interested in, and that’s the way he’s delivering performances. I like his assuredness, he’s quiet, he’s calm, but there’s a toughness in there, particularly to have the ball. That’s something that can come and go with players, but he’s certainly got that desire to grip a game with the ball, ‘give me the ball, I want to do something’. That’s a powerful thing.”
Prediction
The Clarets will put up a good fight, but the extra day’s rest will be plenty for Chelsea, who may just claim a Top Four place and the Europa League… if it can deal with a tricky finish to the season. The tough run of fixtures means the Blues know at home to Burnley is a must-win. Chelsea, 3-0.
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) PAOK won the Greek league with a round to spare after beating Levadiakos 5-0.
Yevhen Shakhv scored twice for the hosts, along with goals from Diego Biseswar, Fernando Varela and Karol Swiderski.
With one round left, PAOK is five points ahead of second-place Olympiakos.
This is the third league championship for PAOK, after 1976 and 1985 titles.
A huge celebration at the city’s waterfront was planned later Sunday.
The game in 100 words (or less): Let’s get the painfully obvious out of the way right off the top: Carlos Vela shouldn’t be allowed in MLS. It should be considered a violation of league rules — a league with self-imposed parity — for a player to do what Vela is currently doing to MLS. The Mexican superstar bagged another brace on Sunday — his third multi-goal game of the season — to take his season tally to 10 goals (to go with five assists) in LAFC’s first nine games. At this rate, he’ll have enough votes to secure the MVP award by June. His team is benefitting hugely from these performances, by the way. Sunday’s 4-1 demolition of the previously unbeaten Seattle Sounders, the Western Conference’s third-place side, gives Bob Bradley‘s men seven wins to start the season, and a four-point lead on the chasing pack. It should be noted the Sounders were without a number of key starters on Sunday.
Three moments that mattered
12′ — Vela finishes Kaye’s jaw-dropping pass — Vela’s finish is stunning and difficult, but Mark-Anthony Kaye’s through ball is, somehow, even better. Kaye had three assists in the game.
55′ — Vela rounds Frei to make it 3-1 — Eduard Atuesta has been a revelation in midfield for LAFC. Let’s take the below pass as just one shining example.
61′ — Ramirez starts, finishes liquid sequence for LAFC’s 4th — The defending is, admittedly, poor and lazy, but let’s not take everything away from Christian Ramirez (backheel and finish) and Kaye (through ball, again).
Man of the match: Mark-Anthony Kaye
Goalscorers: Vela (12′), Atuesta (39′), Shipp (51′), Vela (55′), Ramirez (61′)
The game in 100 words (or less): New York City remedied their rocky start to the 2019 season with a Sunday stroll through Audi Field and three points. D.C. United, on the other hand, looked a sad shell of their former selves, the side hotly picked to represent the Eastern Conference in MLS Cup 2019. Alexandru Mitrita and Heber bagged the goals for Domenec Torrent’s side, which has lost just once in seven games to start the season and suddenly sits a point outside the East’s seven playoff places. Heber stole the spotlight in his first MLS start, bagging NYCFC’s second goal and notching a secondary assist on their first. Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta were mostly held in check, outside of set-piece opportunities, in large part to a formational switch by Torrent: he opted for three center backs including 18-year-old academy product James Sands.
Three moments that mattered
35′ — Mitrita scores through a sea of legs — Mitrita gets a bit lucky when his shot deflects off the leg of Frederic Brilliant, but United’s defending as a whole is far too lax to begin the sequence.
45’+4 — Moralez’s penalty smashes off the post, keeps DCU alive — When it happened, Maxi Moralez’s missed penalty kick appeared to be the second chance United needed to get back into the game. Alas…
56′ — Heber rifles inside the far post to make it 2-0 — United’s lifeline lasted all of 11 game-minutes, as they were slow to react to a simple ball over the top. Heber made the most of his first real look at goal, from a tight angle.
Man of the match: Heber
Goalscorers: Mitrita (35′), Heber (56′)