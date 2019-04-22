USMNT’s Brooks scores equalizer for Wolfsburg

John Brooks is enjoying a career year for Wolfsburg, and he just added another highlight to his strong season.

Brooks, running up in the attack in a rare foray forward, tapped home into an empty net to save Wolfsburg a point at home in its 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt. It was Brooks’ third goal of the season and second in the last two months.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

JOHN BROOKS 💪🇺🇸 He ties the game for Wolfsburg in the 90th minute and picks up his 3rd goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/ghbCmFK2Jk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 22, 2019

The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback has played and started 29 times this season for Wolfsburg, the most games he’s ever played in a single season in Germany’s top tier. Brooks started alongside Aaron Long in the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Ecuador in Orlando in late March, and could play a key role for the USMNT this summer at the Gold Cup, unless coach Gregg Berhalter decides to let him rest this summer.