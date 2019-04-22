More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
Chelsea bids to move into the Premier League’s third place when in-form Burnley visits Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts for Chelsea, which will have Pedro, Olivier Giroud, and Ross Barkley amongst its subs.

Burnley opens with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood leading the line.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Higuain, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Kovacic, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Westwood, Hendrick, McNeil, Barnes, Wood. Subs: Hart, Gibson, Long, Ward, Brady, Gudmundsson, Vydra

Fans delay Bundesliga match by throwing Easter eggs on field

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 22, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
Wolfsburg fans had a clever, if not timely, way to make a statement.

Midway through the first half of the club’s Bundesliga match at home against Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg fans rained down Easter eggs onto the pitch, forcing a short delay as players and staff cleared the field of the plastic eggs.

According to reports in Germany, the move was a protest against Monday evening matches for a TV audience. It’s a 3:45 hour drive between Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, and for fans to travel that distance on a weeknight for a match beginning at 8:30 p.m. is difficult.

Historically, German fan groups have organized together to protest certain moves, whether made by the club, DFB, or the Bundesliga.

Its unclear whether this will actually have an effect on getting rid of night games, but it’s a fun way to protest and get attention for your cause regardless.

Championship Focus: Leeds falters, Sheffield United takes advantage

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT
The race for Premier League promotion took a few more turns on Monday, as Norwich City missed a chance to assure itself a place in the top flight.

Still, its next point gained or point lost by Leeds or Sheffield United will do the trick.

Speaking of Sheffield United, the Blades took advantage of Norwich’s stumble and have a shot at Championship title, while Leeds fell at Brentford to fall behind in the race for automatic promotion.

Frank Lampard had a good day with his Derby County, thanks to a win and losses by two playoff contenders. And Aston Villa is buzzing.

Stoke City 2-2 Norwich City

The Canaries blew two leads and now lead the Blades by three points with two matches to play. Teemu Pukki scored his 28th league goal of the season in the draw, which puts them six points clear of third with a 10-point goal differential advantage on Leeds. Thumbs up.

Hull City 0-3 Sheffield United

David McGoldrick scored two of the Blades’ three first-half goals in a tremendous win at the KC Stadium that pulled United three points ahead of Leeds, three back of Norwich City.

Brentford 2-0 Leeds United

Neil Maupay and Sergi Canos scored on either side of halftime as Brentford continued to push Leeds United away from the Top Two. Marcelo Bielsa’s men are now 9W-1D-7L since his staff was caught spying on Derby County training and beat the Rams 2-0, compared with 16W-6D-5L in the run-up to the kerfuffle.

Leeds next hosts red-hot Villa before finishing away to relegated Ipswich Town. Sheffield United hosts Ipswich Town and goes to Stoke, while Norwich City hosts Blackburn and goes to Villa.

Derby County 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson scored two goals in 11 minutes of stoppage time to send Lampard’s men into sixth thanks to losses from Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

“It’s cup football almost now,” Lampard said. “What’s on these games is so much. And we’ve got to get up for it, and we will be. No doubt about that.”

Aston Villa 1-0 Millwall

Dean Smith’s men broke a 109-year-old record with a 10th successive win, as Jonathan Kodjia scored the lone goal at Villa Park. Villa is now fifth on the table and will head to the playoffs.

Elsewhere
Blackburn 2-0 Bolton
Ipswich Town 0-1 Swansea City
Reading 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Rothertham 1-3 Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Bristol City
Wigan Athletic 2-0 Preston North End
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Middlesbrough

Sissoko unlikely to be ready for Ajax in Champions League 1st leg

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
Moussa Sissoko‘s best campaign in a Spurs shirt had helped the North London outfit to make a run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, but it will have to take its next step in progression without the midfielder.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed Monday that Sissoko would be unavailable for the first leg of the semifinal against Ajax.

Tottenham hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday and West Ham United on Saturday before beginning the tie with Ajax, as Spurs aim for a Top Four place. From The Daily Mail:

“Moussa Sissoko is not going to be fit, maybe for the next two weeks, we hope he can recover before but I am not so optimistic,” Pochettino said. “Harry Winks we don’t know because it is a problem that is one day very good, next day not very good, it is about assessing each day. We hope he will be available for Tuesday but we are not sure.”

Sissoko’s absence puts more pressure on Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama. Dier was rusty in Saturday’s loss to Man City, while Wanyama has impressed but has not gone 90 minutes in back-to-back league matches this season.

Forget doing Liverpool a favor, Van Dijk quips about Man Utd

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
When it comes to inspiring rivals Manchester United, Liverpool center back Virgil Van Dijk is going straight down Shame Street.

The Dutch giant was asked whether United could do Liverpool a solid on Wednesday when the Manchester Derby hits Old Trafford.

“They need to do themselves a favor,” Van Dijk said, from The Daily Mail.

Van Dijk’s Reds will lose their bid at a Premier League title if Man City wins out, even if Liverpool also wins out. And he knows that this match is Liverpool’s big hope for City to drop points (The reigning champs then face Burnley, Leicester City, and Brighton).

He also knows that Liverpool had its troubles with rivals Everton, but that scoreline?

Everton is not easy to beat at home, but 4-0 is a big result. We have no influence on that, but they are still playing for Champions League football and they need to get a result.”

Van Dijk is one of the finalists for Premier League Player of the Season, and apparently should also be in the discussion for top PL Burn of the Campaign.

I also like the one-liner to start as the PL equivalent of responding to “You’re a jerk” with “You’re the jerk, jerk.”