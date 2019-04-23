Early, late goals leave Saints, Watford level (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Long scores after 7.69 seconds (video)

Watford equalizes 89 minutes later

Hornets hit seventh place, again

Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history, while Andre Gray collected his glory late as Southampton and Watford drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Long’s goal before the match was eight seconds old gave Saints a lead which would last 89-plus minutes.

The point moves Watford one ahead of Everton for seventh place, while Southampton is 16th with 37 points. Saints are not mathematically eliminated, but it’s close due to a 6-point advantage and 18-goal lead in differential.

Long’s record goal came just 7.69 seconds into the game as the Irish forward blocked a pass and raced toward the 18 before beating a charging Ben Foster.

Nathan Redmond had a chance to make it 2-0 when he was defied by the Watford defense, then again when Long nearly cued up Redmond but the off-balance winger hit his shot wide of the post.

In-form Gerard Deulofeu, to no one’s surprise, came closest to tying the score before half with a curling ball off the outside of the post.

Gray found the equalizer in the 90th minute, nearly as close to the end of the match as Long’s goal was to the start.

A mistrap or missed volley from a teammate fell to Gray, who roofed it over Angus Gunn.

1 – @SouthamptonFC players now hold the record for the fastest ever Premier League goal (Shane Long, 7 seconds) and fastest ever Premier League hat-trick (Sadio Mane vs Aston Villa May 2015, 2m 56s). Blocks. #WATSOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2019

