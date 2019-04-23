More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Hughton says “very down” Brighton room needs Newcastle result

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion might not have expected to get a point from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, but the manner in which they failed to do so could affect them deeply.

The Seagulls are hoping to stay ahead of 18th place Cardiff City with just one relegation place still in the balance. They came close to making it four points clear with three matches to play but saw Christian Eriksen tear into a shot from outside the box to finally beat goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

“The changing room at the moment is very down because of the manner of the defeat,” said manager Chris Hughton. “The players will know how hard they’ve worked to get as close as we did. We’re up against a team in the Champions League semi-finals. We put on a gritty defensive performance and that speaks volumes. We have to take that into Saturday against Newcastle and that becomes out biggest game.”

Brighton is home to the Magpies this weekend before visiting Arsenal and hosting a Man City side likely in play for the Premier League title. Cardiff goes to Fulham and hosts Crystal Palace before heading to Manchester United for its season finale.

Seemingly, Brighton needs something Saturday against Rafa Benitez‘s men.

“We’ll need goals and we need to win the game whichever way we can. Newcastle have been good away from home and have a good system. We have to get a result, whichever way we do it.”

Eriksen’s late heroics strengthen Spurs hold on third (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
  • Spurs out-attempt Brighton 29-6
  • Eriksen scores in 88th minute
  • Spurs regain third place

There were late cries of joy in North London, and surely Cardiff City, as Christian Eriksen finally pushed Tottenham Hotspur past stingy Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

The win boosts Spurs back into third place, with 70 points, while Brighton’s 34 keep it just three ahead of 18th place Cardiff.

Spurs were very much in charge, but a combination of Seagulls goalkeeper Mat Ryan and his center backs helped defy a lively Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son.

Shane Duffy made a goal line clearance on Dele, which may have been partially hit toward the line by a Brighton defender, and Ryan pounced on the rebound to keep it 0-0 heading into halftime.

The game slogged forward at 0-0, Brighton resolute and Spurs unable to cut a path to danger. It took center back Toby Alderweireld dribbling and dragging a shot off the post to snap the game into life.

Ryan saved a Christian Eriksen hit in the final 10 minutes as Spurs desperately pushed for a winner and the Seagulls issued similar defense of their goal.

Mauricio Pochettino turned to Fernando Llorente and even Vincent Janssen off the bench, but it was Eriksen who stroked a beauty through traffic to win three points.

Early, late goals leave Saints, Watford level (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
  • Long scores after 7.69 seconds (video)
  • Watford equalizes 89 minutes later
  • Hornets hit seventh place, again

Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history, while Andre Gray collected his glory late as Southampton and Watford drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Long’s goal before the match was eight seconds old gave Saints a lead which would last 89-plus minutes.

The point moves Watford one ahead of Everton for seventh place, while Southampton is 16th with 37 points. Saints are not mathematically eliminated, but it’s close due to a 6-point advantage and 18-goal lead in differential.

Long’s record goal came just 7.69 seconds into the game as the Irish forward blocked a pass and raced toward the 18 before beating a charging Ben Foster.

Nathan Redmond had a chance to make it 2-0 when he was defied by the Watford defense, then again when Long nearly cued up Redmond but the off-balance winger hit his shot wide of the post.

In-form Gerard Deulofeu, to no one’s surprise, came closest to tying the score before half with a curling ball off the outside of the post.

Gray found the equalizer in the 90th minute, nearly as close to the end of the match as Long’s goal was to the start.

A mistrap or missed volley from a teammate fell to Gray, who roofed it over Angus Gunn.

Almiron’s injury short-circuits impressive Premier League start

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Only the most myopic of MLS fans expected Miguel Almiron to head from Atlanta United to the Premier League and create with the same sort of prolificacy he did for the Five Stripes.

But despite his lack of goals and assists for Newcastle United, there is no doubt that Almiron has been a game-changer for a club which could defend with anyone but lacked the electricity to attack Premier League defenses.

“He was massive for us from day one,” Benitez said. “He was giving everybody a lift with his pace, work rate, and his assists.”

Almiron, 25, scored 22 goals and added 21 assists in two seasons with Atlanta, but had yet to find the back of the goal or score a direct assist in 763 minutes with the Magpies when he suffered a presumed season-ending hamstring injury over the weekend.

But he’s also been the proverbial straw that stirs the drink for Newcastle, who has 41 points on the season.

Their record before Almiron? 6W-6D-13L

Since? 5W-2D-3L

Like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Brendan Rodgers‘ tenures as managers of their new Premier League clubs, we should be careful to measure those numbers against weaker schedules, but throwing in Atlanta’s massive struggles post-Almiron makes for an easy if over-simplified line to draw.

Benitez verbalized what we’ve all seen: Newcastle’s best attacker prior to Almiron’s arrival was Salomon Rondon and the big Venezuelan has been more productive, and Ayoze Perez has been freed up to do what he does best as a creator.

“We signed Almiron, then Rondon was playing better, and Ayoze was playing better. Why? Because Almiron can run in behind, provide assists, and then Rondon has more time. Ayoze is the same, too.”

How will Newcastle fare without him, presumably the rest of the way? Fortunately, it’s doesn’t matter too much. Brighton, Liverpool, and Wolves will be pleased to face the Magpies without Almiron, and Benitez may go into a shell against two of the three.

Shane Long records fastest goal in Premier League history (video)

By Kyle BonnApr 23, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
A record was broken just seven seconds into the match between Watford and Southampton at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

That’s how long it took Shane Long to score the fastest goal in Premier League history as he gave Southampton the earliest of leads on the road.

The goal breaks the record held by Tottenham defender Ledley King, a mark that had stood for nearly 19 years after he scored a hair under 10 seconds into a match against Bradford City in December of 2000. His record withstood a near-miss when Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen scored 10 seconds into a match against Manchester United last season, but the initial strike was deemed to stand after breaking the video down and timing the goals to the hundredth of a second.

This one, however, left no doubt, as Opta confirmed the record right away, officially at 7.69 seconds. Long jumped high in the air to block a long ball from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, and the bounce fell right at his feet. The Saints striker burst forward and finished easily past Ben Foster who was suddenly left on an island.

The goal for Long is his third in the club’s last four Premier League games, helping Southampton to inch further from the relegation zone. A win over Watford would do just that, all but sealing the club’s Premier League safety next season.