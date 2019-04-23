Hughton says “very down” Brighton room needs Newcastle result

Brighton and Hove Albion might not have expected to get a point from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, but the manner in which they failed to do so could affect them deeply.

The Seagulls are hoping to stay ahead of 18th place Cardiff City with just one relegation place still in the balance. They came close to making it four points clear with three matches to play but saw Christian Eriksen tear into a shot from outside the box to finally beat goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

“The changing room at the moment is very down because of the manner of the defeat,” said manager Chris Hughton. “The players will know how hard they’ve worked to get as close as we did. We’re up against a team in the Champions League semi-finals. We put on a gritty defensive performance and that speaks volumes. We have to take that into Saturday against Newcastle and that becomes out biggest game.”

Brighton is home to the Magpies this weekend before visiting Arsenal and hosting a Man City side likely in play for the Premier League title. Cardiff goes to Fulham and hosts Crystal Palace before heading to Manchester United for its season finale.

Seemingly, Brighton needs something Saturday against Rafa Benitez‘s men.

“We’ll need goals and we need to win the game whichever way we can. Newcastle have been good away from home and have a good system. We have to get a result, whichever way we do it.”

