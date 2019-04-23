More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
PL Preview: Manchester Derby, Wolves-Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
All Premier League clubs will have played 35 matches this season following the conclusion of two beautiful Wednesday outings in England.

Manchester United v. Manchester City — 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poked the bear, and got a response.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, Solskjaer claimed Man City “will snap at your ankles and heels and kick you” upon giving up the ball to opponents ready to counterattack.

City boss Pep Guardiola was not pleased with the comments. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it. No. My team is not built to think and create for that, not at all,” he said, later adding, “Maybe tomorrow in the press conference after the game you can ask him again about that.”

Solskjaer is hoping he won’t spend a second successive post-match ruminating over a grievous loss, as he did following a 4-0 beatdown from Everton on Sunday.

And if responding to its UEFA Champions League exit with a Saturday win over Tottenham Hotspur was satisfying for Guardiola, imagine how revved up he’ll be to reclaim hold on the Premier League crown while completing a season sweep of its local rivals for the first time since 2013-14.

City beat United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, and is looking to avoid its first league loss at Old Trafford in four tries.

Wolves v. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal heads to the Molineux Stadium hoping its away support is better than the perceived harsh treatment handed to his Gunners in a 3-2 home loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“I say to our supporters, ‘Help our players.’ Because I want every player to have big confidence,” Emery said. “I know there are reactions, and the first reaction is strong. First, when we win they are telling us we are the best, we have a record, we have a possibility to be third in the table – that is good.”

Arsenal would move into the Top Four with a win, but Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves are fighting for a place in Europe themselves. That’s true on two fronts, though it must be said they could have sewn up seventh place with better play in recent weeks.

Wolves have claimed just five of their last 15 available points, including a draw with Brighton and losses to Burnley and Southampton. Even one more win would have them seventh heading into Tuesday.

“There’s no reference to the table, the reference is to grow, to improve game by game,” said Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. “Every game is a chance to improve. We have a fantastic opportunity to become a better team, trying new things, but at the same time trying to make players grow on the idea that we want regarding the future. This is what we focus on until the end, there’s no thinking about the summer or next season, it’s a game by game process.”

Eintracht director: Real will probably get Jovic if they want him

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
Eintracht Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic is worried he has little hope of keeping his 21-year-old star striker if Real Madrid really wants him.

Luka Jovic is scoring goal after goal in the Bundesliga and Europa League, the Serbian’s loan from Benfica made permanent by a paltry $8 million exercised in April.

He has 25 goals and seven assists across all competitions, scoring against Inter Milan, Benfica, Marseille, Lazio, Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund. He also bagged five goals against Fortuna Dusseldorf, which is pretty good.

So the links to Real Madrid make sense, especially with Zinedine Zidane in search of the next Karim Benzema. Here’s Bobic, from Marca:

“I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I’m also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid want him then we haven’t got a chance of keeping him.”

The quotes come on the same day that Bayern Munich’s interest in the striker was reportedly mooted, and certainly Eintracht would rather sell to a La Liga club than the Bundesliga stalwarts.

Chelsea fans will get an up-close look at Jovic in the Europa League semifinals early next month. Will the Blues, or anyone else, proffer the sort of money that would allow them to rival Real for Jovic’s affection?

Pochettino: Spurs overcame tired “legs, minds” to beat Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham Hotspur is down some key players, and has certainly been sapped of some emotion, but still managed to find a late winner to beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

The manager injected Fernando Llorente and even Vincent Janssen into the match at Tottenham Hotspur before Christian Eriksen hammered a winner from outside the box.

Following a weekend loss to Man City, whose manager Pep Guardiola spoke of the emotional hardships from the two sides’ Champions League quarterfinals, Pochettino is echoing his counterpart.

“We must be confident, the team are doing a fantastic effort after tough games against Manchester City,” Pochettino said. “The team are not as fresh as we wanted, not just legs, but minds, so we have to congratulate the players. I’m so proud of them.”

Spurs get West Ham next, and have Bournemouth and Everton mixed in with a pair of UCL semifinals dates against Ajax. The Londoners are guaranteed to sit third regardless of what Arsenal and Manchester United do in their Wednesday matches-in-hand.

Hughton says “very down” Brighton room needs Newcastle result

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion might not have expected to get a point from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, but the manner in which they failed to do so could affect them deeply.

The Seagulls are hoping to stay ahead of 18th place Cardiff City with just one relegation place still in the balance. They came close to making it four points clear with three matches to play but saw Christian Eriksen tear into a shot from outside the box to finally beat goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

“The changing room at the moment is very down because of the manner of the defeat,” said manager Chris Hughton. “The players will know how hard they’ve worked to get as close as we did. We’re up against a team in the Champions League semi-finals. We put on a gritty defensive performance and that speaks volumes. We have to take that into Saturday against Newcastle and that becomes out biggest game.”

Brighton is home to the Magpies this weekend before visiting Arsenal and hosting a Man City side likely in play for the Premier League title. Cardiff goes to Fulham and hosts Crystal Palace before heading to Manchester United for its season finale.

Seemingly, Brighton needs something Saturday against Rafa Benitez‘s men.

“We’ll need goals and we need to win the game whichever way we can. Newcastle have been good away from home and have a good system. We have to get a result, whichever way we do it.”

Eriksen’s late heroics strengthen Spurs hold on third (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
  • Spurs out-attempt Brighton 29-6
  • Eriksen scores in 88th minute
  • Spurs regain third place

There were late cries of joy in North London, and surely Cardiff City, as Christian Eriksen finally pushed Tottenham Hotspur past stingy Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

The win boosts Spurs back into third place, with 70 points, while Brighton’s 34 keep it just three ahead of 18th place Cardiff.

Spurs were very much in charge, but a combination of Seagulls goalkeeper Mat Ryan and his center backs helped defy a lively Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son.

Shane Duffy made a goal line clearance on Dele, which may have been partially hit toward the line by a Brighton defender, and Ryan pounced on the rebound to keep it 0-0 heading into halftime.

The game slogged forward at 0-0, Brighton resolute and Spurs unable to cut a path to danger. It took center back Toby Alderweireld dribbling and dragging a shot off the post to snap the game into life.

Ryan saved a Christian Eriksen hit in the final 10 minutes as Spurs desperately pushed for a winner and the Seagulls issued similar defense of their goal.

Mauricio Pochettino turned to Fernando Llorente and even Vincent Janssen off the bench, but it was Eriksen who stroked a beauty through traffic to win three points.

