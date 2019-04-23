Pochettino: Spurs overcame tired “legs, minds” to beat Brighton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham Hotspur is down some key players, and has certainly been sapped of some emotion, but still managed to find a late winner to beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Recap | Hughton reacts ]

The manager injected Fernando Llorente and even Vincent Janssen into the match at Tottenham Hotspur before Christian Eriksen hammered a winner from outside the box.

Following a weekend loss to Man City, whose manager Pep Guardiola spoke of the emotional hardships from the two sides’ Champions League quarterfinals, Pochettino is echoing his counterpart.

“We must be confident, the team are doing a fantastic effort after tough games against Manchester City,” Pochettino said. “The team are not as fresh as we wanted, not just legs, but minds, so we have to congratulate the players. I’m so proud of them.”

Spurs get West Ham next, and have Bournemouth and Everton mixed in with a pair of UCL semifinals dates against Ajax. The Londoners are guaranteed to sit third regardless of what Arsenal and Manchester United do in their Wednesday matches-in-hand.

"We tried and we tried and we tried… In the end we achieved the three points." 💪#PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/rcuex4ddwe — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola