Shane Long records fastest goal in Premier League history (video)

A record was broken just seven seconds into the match between Watford and Southampton at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.
That’s how long it took Shane Long to score the fastest goal in Premier League history as he gave Southampton the earliest of leads on the road.
WATCH WATFORD v. SAINTS LIVE HERE
The goal breaks the record held by Tottenham defender Ledley King, a mark that had stood for nearly 19 years after he scored a hair under 10 seconds into a match against Bradford City in December of 2000. His record withstood a near-miss when Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen scored 10 seconds into a match against Manchester United last season, but the initial strike was deemed to stand after breaking the video down and timing the goals to the hundredth of a second.
This one, however, left no doubt, as Opta confirmed the record right away, officially at 7.69 seconds. Long jumped high in the air to block a long ball from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, and the bounce fell right at his feet. The Saints striker burst forward and finished easily past Ben Foster who was suddenly left on an island.
The goal for Long is his third in the club’s last four Premier League games, helping Southampton to inch further from the relegation zone. A win over Watford would do just that, all but sealing the club’s Premier League safety next season.