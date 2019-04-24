More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Belgian police raid Anderlecht, national team football offices in money laundering case

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 11:27 AM EDT
According to reports across Europe, including by major Belgian media outlet HLN, 30 Belgian police raided the Anderlecht training center in Neerpede as part of a money laundering investigation centering on agents and their dealings with clubs.

In addition, other locations including the Anderlecht stadium, the residence of a former lawyer for the club, One Goal Management financial firm in Schaerbeek, and the KBVB national team office in Laeken were also reportedly raided.

The report states that one of the transfers being investigated is the purchase by Newcastle United of then-Anderlecht striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. He was sold for a reported $17 million and signed a five-year contract at the time, before eventually moving to Fulham.

Local media outlet VRT reports that the investigation is centered around the previous Anderlecht ownership which sold the club in 2017, also raiding an agent Mogi Bayat’s office in the Belgian capital alongside the club visit.

A federal prosecution spokesperson confirmed the raid, and while they did not provide details, the spokesperson confirmed the raid is not related to the “Footballgate” match-fixing scandal which saw top-flight referees and executives arrested. “We had some questions for the agents who took care of the transfers,” the spokesperson said. “It is a question of money laundering.”

The raid is another distraction for Anderlecht amid a trying time that has seen the club spiral downwards. Finishing third in the Jupiler Pro League regular season table, the club was docked points for fan unrest that forced the postponement of a match against rival Standard Liege. The 2017 champions seemed to have rebounded at the end of the regular season, but now sit fifth out of the six-team playoff table with four losses and a draw at the midway point of the playoffs, in serious danger of missing a European place for the first time in 55 years. First-year executives Marc Coucke (pictured) and Michael Verschueren have taken much of the blame, and now they may have to deal with cleaning up the mess of a previous regime.

This is not the first time in recent memory that the Anderlecht office was raided. Back in October, their office was searched as part of “Operation Clean Hands” which was another investigation into dirty agents. Bayat was one of many detained as part of that investigation.

Ajax “punishes” new signing who made past pro-Feyenoord comments

Ajax Amsterdam
By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT
Finally, someone has a good time with past comments on social media, as the medium was intended.

Ajax signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen on a four-year deal from fellow Eredivisie club FC Emmen, and had a little fun with it. With rumors of Scherpen’s signing for the past few months, Ajax fans dug up old tweets from 2011 when the teen was just 11 years old and rooting for Feyenoord, one of Ajax’s biggest rivals.

While a number of Ajax fans COULDN’T BELIEVE that their potential new goalkeeper would have DARED to root for a team when he was in sixth grade, the club itself decided to instead poke fun at the situation while officially announcing the signing. In the video, Scherpen is seen being made to write “Ajax is de mooiste club van Nederland” over and over again, which translates to “Ajax is the finest club in the Netherlands.”

Ajax is a club that has recently built itself on developing and then selling young talent, and they weren’t going to be stopped from adding a bright young star just because he rooted for a rival club as a boy. Any professional athlete will tell you all that goes out the window when you’re employed by a team, and your career always comes first.

“Kjell is a very big talent and it is great that he has opted for Ajax,” said technical director Marc Overmars in the official team release. “We are very satisfied with [current first-team starting goalkeeper] Andre Onana’s recent contract extension, but we are of course also looking to the future. Kjell will be 1 of the 4 keepers in the A-selection and will therefore be on the training field with the first team on a daily basis. He is also young enough to be able to keep matches in the Kitchen Champion Division at Young Ajax.”

If anybody knows young goalkeeping talent, it’s Edwin van der Sar, former Manchester United legend between the sticks and current Ajax CEO. In the video, van der Sar and Overmars can be seen presiding over Scherpen’s “homework,” telling him sternly to pen his chosen phrase 100 times.

If there’s ever a way for a club’s PR team to drop a mic, this is most certainly it. Now the fans who campaigned to keep Scherpen out of the club should have no more gripe.

Gerrard’s Rangers thumped by Liverpool U-23’s in first half “embarrassment”

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Steven Gerrard was left red-faced after a squad of first-team fringe players fell behind 4-0 in the first half of a closed-door friendly against the Liverpool U-23 side.

While Rangers came back in the second half to secure a 4-4 draw, Gerrard will use the opening 45 minutes to weed out some players who are struggling. “First half was an embarrassment and the second half was fantastic,” Gerrard said of the match. “It was a very useful exercise for different reasons but in terms of us as staff, we learnt so much about the players individually.”

The former Liverpool star said that he was frustrated by the players he felt needed game time, but praised four young teenagers who came on for the second half and turned the game around. While officially the players were unnamed, reports on social media say Dapo Mebude, Kai Kennedy, Josh McPake, and Glenn Middleton – all 17 or 18 years old – came on for the second half and made an impact, with Mebude scoring a brace plus goals from McPake and Middleton to lead the comeback.

When asked about the purpose for holding the match, Gerrard explained that fitness was a key component, but admitted that some first-team players were participants in the first-half drubbing. “Well I think it’s a few different reasons really,” Gerrard said to the club’s official video channel. “The first was to give people game-time who haven’t played as much. We want to try and keep them as sharp and as fit as possible for the run-in. And the other reason was to have a look at some young talent that had been doing really well in the Reserves or the 18s and give them an opportunity to be around the first-team lads and see how they can cope playing against good players at Ibrox.”

Gerrard said that he learned a lot from the match, which could be ominous for the players who were on the field in the first 45 minutes. “It was a very useful game. I probably learned more in that 90 minutes about the players than I have done all season because it was a game of two halves.”

Rangers sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, nine points behind rivals Celtic with four matches to go. Liverpool’s U-23 side has the chance to finish as high as second in the Premier League 2 table with one match remaining, behind Everton who was already confirmed as champions.

Man United trains at old ground The Cliff ahead of derby

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 9:04 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched up Manchester United’s weekly routine for a trip down memory lane ahead of the critical derby match against Manchester City.

Not one to usually train the morning of a match, Solskjaer brought the Manchester United to its old training ground The Cliff for a light session before Wednesday’s derby, a ground that has not been used with regularity since the current Carrington facility was opened in 2002.

The hope is clearly to energize the squad with a dash of nostalgia, highlighting the importance of the game to the fans and the history of the club. The training ground is where Solskjaer himself came into the club as a player in 1996, ultimately spending 11 seasons in Manchester United red.

Manchester United has fallen on tough times of late, with Solskjaer’s dream start to his managerial tenure a thing of the past. They have lost three of their last five in Premier League play, including a drubbing against Everton last time out that saw them fail to take advantage of slips by other clubs in the Champions League race.

The match against Manchester City could see the club not only have a major say in the title race, but also gain ground on the other teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs all battling for the final Champions League spots. The Red Devils are bringing up the rear of the pack, but they have a game in hand on Spurs and Chelsea, meaning points against the title favorites would be worth their weight in gold.

Solskjaer has been all-in on the nostalgia surrounding the history of Manchester United since joining as interim boss, and while he was praised for the approach while the club was winning match after match to begin his tenure, the reaction to his latest move was mixed on social media. Many admitted they were growing weary of the constant pounding of the club’s history, wishing instead for Solskjaer to focus a bit more on the present.

Manchester United is seen as massive underdogs, given as long as 6/1 odds by major betting outlets like MarathonBet, Coral, and BetFair, their longest-ever odds for a home Premier League in club history. While a loss wouldn’t necessarily be season-breaking, Solskjaer must avoid an embarrassing result that could have reverberations beyond just the Premier League table, looking to prove they are still competitive on the field with the title challengers.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri charged by FA for outburst against Burnley

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was officially charged with misconduct by the FA after being sent to the standings during Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.

During stoppage time near the end of the match, Sarri lost his cool over Burnley time wasting, but assistant manager Gianfranco Zola said after the match that his boss’s sending to the stands was harsh, explaining that his demonstrations were simply to “tell our players to get into position.”

Chelsea appeared frustrated the entire match with Burnley’s tactics, with David Luiz slamming the Clarets’ approach after finding himself in a tunnel incident with Ashley Westwood. “We tried everything to win the game,” Luiz said to Sky Sports. “It’s difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn’t want to play the game. It’s anti-football. Time wasting all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game. They were playing 11 inside the box. It’s difficult to score against a team like that.”

In a separate incident, referee Kevin Friend has reportedly received a complaint about a racial remark that came from the Burnley bench towards Sarri, and has included that in his match report. Zola did mention after the match that Sarri was frustrated with something the Burnley bench said towards Sarri that was “offensive.”

“I think there will be a follow-up on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy,” Zola said, having taken over postgame press conference duties for his boss. “We understand it’s a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn’t particularly happy.”

Sarri has until Friday to respond to the formal FA charge.