Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri charged by FA for outburst against Burnley

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was officially charged with misconduct by the FA after being sent to the standings during Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.

During stoppage time near the end of the match, Sarri lost his cool over Burnley time wasting, but assistant manager Gianfranco Zola said after the match that his boss’s sending to the stands was harsh, explaining that his demonstrations were simply to “tell our players to get into position.”

Chelsea appeared frustrated the entire match with Burnley’s tactics, with David Luiz slamming the Clarets’ approach after finding himself in a tunnel incident with Ashley Westwood. “We tried everything to win the game,” Luiz said to Sky Sports. “It’s difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn’t want to play the game. It’s anti-football. Time wasting all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game. They were playing 11 inside the box. It’s difficult to score against a team like that.”

In a separate incident, referee Kevin Friend has reportedly received a complaint about a racial remark that came from the Burnley bench towards Sarri, and has included that in his match report. Zola did mention after the match that Sarri was frustrated with something the Burnley bench said towards Sarri that was “offensive.”

“I think there will be a follow-up on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy,” Zola said, having taken over postgame press conference duties for his boss. “We understand it’s a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn’t particularly happy.”

Sarri has until Friday to respond to the formal FA charge.

