Gerrard’s Rangers thumped by Liverpool U-23’s in first half “embarrassment”

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Steven Gerrard was left red-faced after a squad of first-team fringe players fell behind 4-0 in the first half of a closed-door friendly against the Liverpool U-23 side.

While Rangers came back in the second half to secure a 4-4 draw, Gerrard will use the opening 45 minutes to weed out some players who are struggling. “First half was an embarrassment and the second half was fantastic,” Gerrard said of the match. “It was a very useful exercise for different reasons but in terms of us as staff, we learnt so much about the players individually.”

The former Liverpool star said that he was frustrated by the players he felt needed game time, but praised four young teenagers who came on for the second half and turned the game around. While officially the players were unnamed, reports on social media say Dapo Mebude, Kai Kennedy, Josh McPake, and Glenn Middleton – all 17 or 18 years old – came on for the second half and made an impact, with Mebude scoring a brace plus goals from McPake and Middleton to lead the comeback.

When asked about the purpose for holding the match, Gerrard explained that fitness was a key component, but admitted that some first-team players were participants in the first-half drubbing. “Well I think it’s a few different reasons really,” Gerrard said to the club’s official video channel. “The first was to give people game-time who haven’t played as much. We want to try and keep them as sharp and as fit as possible for the run-in. And the other reason was to have a look at some young talent that had been doing really well in the Reserves or the 18s and give them an opportunity to be around the first-team lads and see how they can cope playing against good players at Ibrox.”

Gerrard said that he learned a lot from the match, which could be ominous for the players who were on the field in the first 45 minutes. “It was a very useful game. I probably learned more in that 90 minutes about the players than I have done all season because it was a game of two halves.”

Rangers sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, nine points behind rivals Celtic with four matches to go. Liverpool’s U-23 side has the chance to finish as high as second in the Premier League 2 table with one match remaining, behind Everton who was already confirmed as champions.

Man United trains at old ground The Cliff ahead of derby

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 9:04 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched up Manchester United’s weekly routine for a trip down memory lane ahead of the critical derby match against Manchester City.

Not one to usually train the morning of a match, Solskjaer brought the Manchester United to its old training ground The Cliff for a light session before Wednesday’s derby, a ground that has not been used with regularity since the current Carrington facility was opened in 2002.

The hope is clearly to energize the squad with a dash of nostalgia, highlighting the importance of the game to the fans and the history of the club. The training ground is where Solskjaer himself came into the club as a player in 1996, ultimately spending 11 seasons in Manchester United red.

Manchester United has fallen on tough times of late, with Solskjaer’s dream start to his managerial tenure a thing of the past. They have lost three of their last five in Premier League play, including a drubbing against Everton last time out that saw them fail to take advantage of slips by other clubs in the Champions League race.

The match against Manchester City could see the club not only have a major say in the title race, but also gain ground on the other teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs all battling for the final Champions League spots. The Red Devils are bringing up the rear of the pack, but they have a game in hand on Spurs and Chelsea, meaning points against the title favorites would be worth their weight in gold.

Solskjaer has been all-in on the nostalgia surrounding the history of Manchester United since joining as interim boss, and while he was praised for the approach while the club was winning match after match to begin his tenure, the reaction to his latest move was mixed on social media. Many admitted they were growing weary of the constant pounding of the club’s history, wishing instead for Solskjaer to focus a bit more on the present.

Manchester United is seen as massive underdogs, given as long as 6/1 odds by major betting outlets like MarathonBet, Coral, and BetFair, their longest-ever odds for a home Premier League in club history. While a loss wouldn’t necessarily be season-breaking, Solskjaer must avoid an embarrassing result that could have reverberations beyond just the Premier League table, looking to prove they are still competitive on the field with the title challengers.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri charged by FA for outburst against Burnley

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was officially charged with misconduct by the FA after being sent to the standings during Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.

During stoppage time near the end of the match, Sarri lost his cool over Burnley time wasting, but assistant manager Gianfranco Zola said after the match that his boss’s sending to the stands was harsh, explaining that his demonstrations were simply to “tell our players to get into position.”

Chelsea appeared frustrated the entire match with Burnley’s tactics, with David Luiz slamming the Clarets’ approach after finding himself in a tunnel incident with Ashley Westwood. “We tried everything to win the game,” Luiz said to Sky Sports. “It’s difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn’t want to play the game. It’s anti-football. Time wasting all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game. They were playing 11 inside the box. It’s difficult to score against a team like that.”

In a separate incident, referee Kevin Friend has reportedly received a complaint about a racial remark that came from the Burnley bench towards Sarri, and has included that in his match report. Zola did mention after the match that Sarri was frustrated with something the Burnley bench said towards Sarri that was “offensive.”

“I think there will be a follow-up on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy,” Zola said, having taken over postgame press conference duties for his boss. “We understand it’s a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn’t particularly happy.”

Sarri has until Friday to respond to the formal FA charge.

Pogba reportedly ready to leave Man Utd; But where would he go?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
Paul Pogba doesn’t intend to be at Manchester United for much longer, according to a report from L’Equipe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s best player has reportedly told some teammates that he plans to leave the Old Trafford club this summer, three years removed from his spectacular return from Juventus.

Rumors of a connection with Real Madrid have persisted, and Pep Guardiola was asked earlier Tuesday about an offer extended the way of Man City (Guardiola vehemently denied it).

Perhaps United does want to move on from the 26-year-old. We’ll play along. Here are a few sensational moves that could make some sense for both player and United.

Real Madrid: Remember 2009? That’s when an aging Real Madrid lost La Liga to Barcelona by nine points, led in scoring by Raul (aged 32), Ruud van Nistelrooy (32), and Gonzalo Higuain (21). They turned to Manchester United for a splashy buy of Cristiano Ronaldo, assuming he had higher levels to reach in his career.

Equating Pogba to one of the greatest players of all-time is silly at this stage, but Real will make some massive splashes this summer (perhaps Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Pogba?). Imagine that trio combining with a healthy Vinicius Junior.

Real could part ways with Raphael Varane, who seems to want to taste the Premier League, and maybe Gareth Bale could also return to the league.

PSG: You though Alexis Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a sexy swap?The fun of such deals continues with one for the ages. Heading to Paris would be French World Cup hero Pogba. Going to United: former rumor mill darling Neymar. To borrow a phrase from Twitter trade prognosticators: Who says no?

Juventus: Given the way teams in Italy tend to extend stars vitality and careers, Pogba’s essentially a baby by their standards. Cristiano Ronaldo has committed to The Old Lady and the club’s fan base is essentially yawning at scudetti. Pogba could form an incredible midfield under Ronaldo, teaming with Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can. The challenge here is the sum of money Juve would have to unload for Pogba, presuming it doesn’t part ways with Paulo Dybala (though Moise Kean is ready for prime time).

Promoter sues USSF over proposed Ecuador match in Florida

Associated PressApr 23, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) A promoter has sued the U.S. Soccer Federation, asking a court to order the governing body to sanction an Ecuador league match in Florida.

Relevent Sports filed suit Monday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleging the USSF illegally denied its application to have Ecuador’s Barcelona and Guayaquil clubs play on May 5 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

The lawsuit quotes USSF policy as stating the governing body’s secretary general “shall grant such sanction unless it is decided by clear and convincing evidence that holding or sponsoring the international soccer competition would be detrimental to the best interest of the sport.”

In a letter sent Monday to Relevent, USSF chief legal officer Lydia Wahlke wrote FIFA “remains opposed to playing official league matches outside the territory of the member association(s) to which the relevant league belongs.”

The USSF issued a statement Tuesday saying it treated the request as a normal application and it asked Ecuador and South American soccer’s governing body about the proposal and never heard back. The USSF pointed out Relevent sued even before the USSF denied the application.

Relevent attempted to stage the first Spanish La Liga match in the U.S., between Barcelona and Girona, at Miami Gardens on Jan. 26. That effort fell through following opposition from the governing body of Spanish soccer, the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol, and the players’ union, the Asociacion de Futbolistas Espanoles.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports