Man City works Man Utd, 3 wins from defending title (video)

- De Gea makes 1st half saves
- Bernardo opens scoring from Gundogan
- Sterling cues up Sane for insurance goal
- City back atop Premier League
- First City derby sweep since 2013-14
Manchester City took its latest step toward defending its Premier League title with a controlling 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane scored for City, who has one more point than Liverpool with three matches each to play this season.
It’s United seventh loss in its last nine matches, as the Red Devils sit two points back of fourth place Chelsea.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
The first goal was nearly an o.g., as Raheem Sterling‘s low pass was deflected by Chris Smalling and collected by David De Gea.
Fred then smashed a left-footed arrow wide of the far post from range, and Lingard lunged onto the end of a terrific Paul Pogba pass. The ball sailed a bit wide of the frame.
Marcus Rashford was injured after a wild minute of play at both ends, with Bernardo Silva saved by De Gea and an offside Rashford taken out by Ederson.
After a strong spell for United, it was De Gea to the rescue as Oleksandr Zinchenko led a quick-passing sequence that finished with a save from the Spaniard.
Sergio Aguero dragged an 18-yard shot well wide following a terrific takeaway by Ilkay Gundogan.
The German was felled in the second minute of stoppage time, and replays showed that Lingard was lucky to avoid a yellow card and maybe worse.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
10 – Vincent Kompany has received more yellow cards than any other player in the Manchester derby in the Premier League (10). Cynical. #MUNMCI
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2019
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
A slightly-hobbled Fernandinho was removed in the 51st minute, with Leroy Sane entering and Gundogan dropping a little deeper.
Bernardo put City ahead in the 54th minute, taking a step to his left and sweeping a low shot across his body and past a diving De Gea.
Tails up, City nearly had it 2-0 when Aguero ripped a curler wide of the far post from 20 yards.
Out of nothing, Lingard missed a bouncing but easy chance to make it 1-1 and then mishit a pass moments later.
Pogba earned a dangerous free kick when Bernardo fouled him atop the arc in the 62nd minute. The Frenchman hit the wall.
Four minutes later, it was 2-0 City when Sterling waited an extra moment to put a perfect pass onto the path of Sane. Game over, largely.