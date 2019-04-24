More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Man City works Man Utd, 3 wins from defending title (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
  • De Gea makes 1st half saves
  • Bernardo opens scoring from Gundogan
  • Sterling cues up Sane for insurance goal
  • City back atop Premier League
  • First City derby sweep since 2013-14

Manchester City took its latest step toward defending its Premier League title with a controlling 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane scored for City, who has one more point than Liverpool with three matches each to play this season.

It’s United seventh loss in its last nine matches, as the Red Devils sit two points back of fourth place Chelsea.

The first goal was nearly an o.g., as Raheem Sterling‘s low pass was deflected by Chris Smalling and collected by David De Gea.

Fred then smashed a left-footed arrow wide of the far post from range, and Lingard lunged onto the end of a terrific Paul Pogba pass. The ball sailed a bit wide of the frame.

Marcus Rashford was injured after a wild minute of play at both ends, with Bernardo Silva saved by De Gea and an offside Rashford taken out by Ederson.

After a strong spell for United, it was De Gea to the rescue as Oleksandr Zinchenko led a quick-passing sequence that finished with a save from the Spaniard.

Sergio Aguero dragged an 18-yard shot well wide following a terrific takeaway by Ilkay Gundogan.

The German was felled in the second minute of stoppage time, and replays showed that Lingard was lucky to avoid a yellow card and maybe worse.

A slightly-hobbled Fernandinho was removed in the 51st minute, with Leroy Sane entering and Gundogan dropping a little deeper.

Bernardo put City ahead in the 54th minute, taking a step to his left and sweeping a low shot across his body and past a diving De Gea.

Tails up, City nearly had it 2-0 when Aguero ripped a curler wide of the far post from 20 yards.

Out of nothing, Lingard missed a bouncing but easy chance to make it 1-1 and then mishit a pass moments later.

Pogba earned a dangerous free kick when Bernardo fouled him atop the arc in the 62nd minute. The Frenchman hit the wall.

Four minutes later, it was 2-0 City when Sterling waited an extra moment to put a perfect pass onto the path of Sane. Game over, largely.

I understand Pep using me off the bench, says super sub Sane

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
Leroy Sane added a second 10-goal season to his Premier League resume on Wednesday when Man City beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford.

That he did so in about 650 less minutes says something about his growth and patience as Pep Guardiola has opted to focus on other options in attack.

[ MORE: Manchester Derby recap | 4 things ]

“The mood is obviously you want to play every game but in this squad it’s sometimes normal that you can sit on the bench,” Sane said in a post-match pitch-side talk with the NBCSN crew.

“It’s why I’m not really disappointed. I think in my own head to work harder and stay focused. On the pitch there are really good players playing good. I appreciate it, I enjoy it, and I can learn from this.”

Arlo White asked Sterling whether he believes City are the favorites to win the Premier League title. Liverpool is a point behind City, but has two of its three remaining matches at home compared to City’s one.

“It’s hard to say,” Sane said. “There’s a lot of pressure from Liverpool, but we stay focused on game to game. We have it in our own hands, so just stay focused, and try to win the last three games.”

Pep urges increased focus after Man City keeps PL title control

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are officially over their UEFA Champions League exit, and now salivating at the idea of defending their Premier League crown following a 2-0 defeat of Manchester United on Wednesday.

And the manager is now demanding that his players get laser-focused on the game-by-game.

[ MORE: Recap | 3, er, 4 things ]

“I told the players don’t read tomorrow, don’t watch the television, just rest and sleep a lot and go in there against Burnley,” Guardiola said.

The Man City boss says the side’s early second half changes, taking off Fernandinho to move in Leroy Sane and slot Ilkay Gundogan a bit deeper made the difference from 0-0 to 2-0.

“We knew without Romelu Lukaku they would try more runs in behind,” he said. “The chances we lost came from us losing simple balls in the middle and we changed things in the second half, with Ilkay Gundogan in the middle and with Leroy Sane on we were more dynamic.”

And Guardiola tried to find the words to explain how either Man City or Liverpool will walk away from this season at second place in the league despite being two of the greatest sides ever produced by England.

“Both teams deserve the title, but it can be just one,” Guardiola said. “The team that is going to lose cannot have regrets because they have given everything. Normally with this kind of victory you can it enjoy it the most but now we have to be calm. We have to be in the right phase.”

Four things from the Manchester Derby

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
Three more wins.

That’s all Manchester City needs to guarantee a second-straight Premier League title under Pep Guardiola following a 2-0 defeat of Manchester United on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 0-2 Man City ]

How did City get there? A gritty first half stepped aside for a clear gulf in class.

That pregame fouling banter was more than a subplot

On Tuesday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that City is a kicking foul machine to limit counter attacks and Pep Guardiola responded by, and I’m paraphrasing, “We aren’t, but let’s talk after the game, bruh.”

Well, City snapped into those tackles with a little more vigor on Wednesday, willing to take yellow cards in exchange for some angry staredowns with United and its bench.

Sometimes the Manchester Derby doesn’t get the true derby vibe because neither side is known for snapping into the other with tackles, but Vincent Kompany‘s NHL-style open-ice hit to earn a first half yellow served notice that the physical play wasn’t going away.

Gundogan steps up at both ends, helps Bernardo open scoring

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was not at his best when City fell to Spurs in the UEFA Champions League, but he was versatile and vigorous on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Neither David De Gea nor Luke Shaw covered themselves in glory on Bernardo Silva‘s opener, but Gundogan cued it up with a tougher-than-it-looks pass to the right side of the 18.

And with key piece Fernandinho on the bench with injury, Gundogan put forth a strong performance as a combination holding/defensive midfielder.

Zinchenko as Pep’s safer Sane

Follow me here: Twenty-two year old Oleksandr Zinchenko is not the elite-level threat presented by an in-form Leroy Sane, but he doesn’t have to be when Pep Guardiola wants to play it a little safe.

Sane attacking from the left was the key to Guardiola’s 2017-18 masterpiece, but the winger has been a less important piece given the MVP-level season of Raheem Sterling.

A capable center midfielder turned left back, what Zinchenko gives Guardiola is a relentless engine up-and-down the left who can dribble to start plays and pass as well as most on the pitch.

Just look at the matches when Zinchenko has not been available to Guardiola and witness the struggles at left back. The Ukrainian was linked with a move away from the Etihad before the season, but it seems more likely he’ll be choice A for Pep moving forward.

Pogba not enough, Rashford still stuck in rut

Both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are remarkable talents, but neither delivered on Wednesday relative to ability.

Pogba hit a delightful pass that could’ve been an assist if Jesse Lingard has his legs correct, and also won a few tasty free kicks, but was not the world-class talent we’ve seen so many times.

And Rashford will be a fine forward in the Premier League for a long time, but was again not the consistent force we’ve seen Romelu Lukaku be more often. Rashford has to get that experience to get there, but this was a big spot for him and he was not able to deliver the goods.

Extra things

— Raheem Sterling’s assist on the Leroy Sane insurance goal is a perfect illustration of how much he’s grown as a player. He saw the pass before we saw it on television, and still waiting that extra moment to give Sane time and the perfect weight. He’s my Player of the Year if City wins the title (Otherwise, Virgil Van Dijk).

— Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a good tactical move out of halftime to harry Man City in possession near the halfway line, but never found an answer to the introduction of Sane and Gundogan’s more than capable answer to Fernandinho’s injury.

— Jesse Lingard could’ve scored a handful of goals but his technical skills didn’t reward his utility and intelligence. He’ll sleep poorly tonight.

Wolves top Arsenal for 1st time in 40 years (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
  • Electric Jota scores
  • Another Neves distance beauty (video)
  • Jonny instrumental in 3-goal first half

Wolves rode an electric first half past a barely-interested Arsenal to reclaim seventh place on the Premier League table with a 3-1 win at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal remains fifth with 66 points, while Wolves move to 51 on the season behind goals from Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, and Matt Doherty.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored Arsenal’s goal, as the Gunners lost to Wolves for the first time since 1979.

Wolves had the best of the early chances, with Joao Moutinho curving a 20-yard attempt wide of the near post and Jonny Otto winning a dangerous free kick.

And that second chance hit pay dirt, as Neves did what he often does in such situations. A sensational free kick zipped over the wall and past a flying Bernd Leno.

The Arsenal keeper stopped a fireball cross from Diogo Jota in the 36th. Wolves scored off an ensuing corner kick, with Jonny sweeping a cross into the box for Doherty to nod home.

Jota made it 3-0 for the Wolves before halftime, as Leno certainly will regret his inability to get more than a piece of a low drive. Jota humiliated Sokratis with a shimmy before hitting it under the keeper.

Sokratis pulled a goal back with an 80th minute header that seemed destined to be a mere souvenir, and was.

