State of play in the Premier League

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
There’s something about the Premier League’s run-in that makes true May (or late April) mountains out of what would be January mole hills, and that’s exactly why we’re excited for what otherwise would be a Manchester City waltz to the title.

The same can be said for any table standing race, really, from the Top Four to seventh to the desperately sought 17th spot between Cardiff City and Brighton.

City enters its home stretch with a three match run of Burnley (away), Leicester City (home), and Brighton (away). Plop that early on their schedule and you’d strongly pencil them in for three wins (the same as you would for Liverpool with Huddersfield home, Newcastle away, Wolves home).

With the stakes raised, however, Burnley’s form and Sean Dyche‘s defensive acumen loom a bit larger. Leicester’s relatively decent record against Pep Guardiola feels like a slick slope, and Liverpool’s poor record versus Wolves foretells final week slippage.

And the Reds also have to deal with a pair of matches against Barcelona, which is also the only controllable path toward hardware in what could become another silverware-free year at Anfield (The Reds have won one cup since the start of the 2007-08 season, beating Cardiff City in penalties for the 2012 League Cup).

Here’s what’s left for the top dogs.

Man City: In the Pep era, City is 6W-1D against Burnley including twin 5-0 wins at the Etihad Stadium this season and a combined score line of 22-4. City has had a much worse time with Leicester, losing this season’s league contest at the King Power Stadium and advancing past the Foxes in penalty kicks during League Cup play. City is 4-0 against Brighton since 2017.

Liverpool: Liverpool is 3-0 and has not conceded a goal to Huddersfield this century. It’s 2W-1D against the Magpies in its last three outings, and Wolves have a 2W-1L advantage against the Reds since 2017.

The Top Four

Just a word on the form of the Premier League’s third- and fourth-place candidates and OH NO, MY EYES.

Spurs would have to really falter to fall out of the picture, given advantages in goal differential, points, matches won, and goals scored.

Here are the remaining fixtures.

Spurs: v. West Ham, at Bournemouth, v. Everton

Chelsea: at Man Utd, v. Watford, at Leicester

Arsenal: at Leicester, v. Brighton, at Burnley

Man Utd: v. Chelsea, at Huddersfield, v. Cardiff City

United needs to beat Chelsea, then hope to pad its goal differential while asking for upsets of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Remember: If Arsenal or Chelsea win the Europa League and finishes in fifth or sixth, and if Spurs win the Champions League and finish in fifth or sixth (however unlikely that is), fourth place will not be good enough for Champions League qualification.

Seventh place

It still looks like the route to Europa League, provided Man City beats Watford in the FA Cup Final.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Wolves 35 14 9 12 44 43 1 9-4-5 5-5-7 51
 Watford 35 14 8 13 50 50 0 8-3-6 6-5-7 50
 Everton 35 14 7 14 50 44 6 9-4-5 5-3-9 49
 Leicester City 35 14 6 15 48 47 1 7-2-8 7-4-7 48

Wolves are in control following their surprising demolition of Arsenal on Wednesday, but that could change come Saturday at chasers Watford.

Everton will be hoping for a draw in that match and a win of its own at Crystal Palace, while Leicester City begins a murderer’s row of fixtures with a visit from Arsenal.

The goal differentials are close, and all the teams have won 14. It’s truly anyone’s ballgame, though Leicester’s fixture list make the Foxes a very long shot. And Matchday 38 features three of the four facing Top Six teams. Watford hosts West Ham. Could that spell UEL for Elton John’s favorite side?

Relegation

Fulham and Huddersfield Town are already headed for the Championship, while Southampton would need a tremendous 0-3 run with hemorrhaged goals to be a factor for 18th.

This comes down to Brighton and Cardiff City.

Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls have 34 points, a minus-22 goal differential, and nine wins.

Neil Warnock‘s Bluebirds have 31, minus-35, and nine wins.

Left on the docket for Brighton are Newcastle at home, Arsenal away, and Man City at home.

Cardiff will visit Fulham, hosts Crystal Palace, and head to Manchester United.

It’s not an impossible dream for Cardiff, but it’s going to have to start with a win this weekend and a Brighton loss to Newcastle that puts the sides level on points going into the final two. If the Seagulls can beat Newcastle, forget about Cardiff’s chances.

MLS early roundup: DC’s Rooney smashes free kick; NYCFC, Montreal win

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
Three of five Wednesday matches in Major League Soccer are in the books, headlined by another fine goal from the Black-and-Red’s former Manchester United star.

Columbus Crew 0-1 DC United

Wayne Rooney‘s zipped free kick was enough to give DC United a win in Columbus, which loses its third-straight match and fails to move ahead of its Wednesday visitors.

First place DC has a four-point edge on Toronto in the Eastern Conference, though the Black-and-Red have played three more matches.

The English forward hammered a waist-high shot past the outside of the wall despite Federico Higuain’s best efforts to get in the way, and it beat Zack Steffen inside the post.

Rooney now has five goals and two assists in eight matches this season.

New England Revolution 0-3 Montreal Impact

New England manager Brad Friedel would’ve been very happy with his goalkeeper and not much else, and then he would’ve changed his thoughts on Cody Cropper as well. Cropper was very busy against the Quebecois side well before 2017 Generation Adidas draft pick Shamit Shome scored his first MLS goal off a Cropper error.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel added an 85th minute goal to put the result to bed, and stroked a second in stoppage time to complete the score line.

New York City FC 1-0 Chicago Fire

A game with eight yellow cards saw just one goal, including a caution for goal scorer Valentin Castellanos. The Argentine midfielder slid onto a doorstep pass to complete a NYCFC counter attack in the win.

Bayern beats Bremen 3-2 to reach German Cup final

Associated PressApr 24, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
BREMEN, Germany (AP) Robert Lewandowski sent Bayern Munich into the German Cup final by scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Werder Bremen on Wednesday, including the winner in the 80th minute.

Bayern built a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead after Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 36th minute by turning in a header from Thomas Mueller, who added the second in the 63rd.

But Bremen staged a quick comeback with two goals in the span of two minutes through Yuya Osako and Milot Rashica.

However, Kingsley Coman was fouled inside the box in the 80th minute and Lewandowski converted the penalty to set up a final against RB Leipzig.

“In my opinion, we deserve to reach the final because we had better chances than Bremen,” Bayern coach Niko Kovac said.

“It was a great fight, as expected, and in the end we needed that little bit of luck.”

Kaku gets 3 matches for booting ball into crowd, injuring spectator

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT
The struggling New York Red Bulls got a major let-off Wednesday with the news that Kaku would only be suspended two more matches for blasting a ball into a group of fans.

It’s a total of three matches away from the Red Bulls after the incident, which occurred against Sporting KC on April 14.

Someone must have convinced the league that Kaku’s intent was to smash the ball into the advertising boards and not the fans, and injuring a spectator certainly could’ve carried a much longer suspension than three matches.

Kaku already missed a match against New England and will sit out matches against FC Cincinnati and the LA Galaxy.

The 24-year-old midfielder, thrice capped by Paraguay, has seven goals and 14 assists during little more than a season with RBNY. The Red Bulls have started the season 1W-4L-2T.

Solskjaer: Man City “had too much for” Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
Manchester United has spent a lot of money on players, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the talent on show at Old Trafford is nothing compared to rivals Manchester City.

What else could he say after his rivals outclassed him 2-0 on Wednesday, a club which wasn’t even in the same league — physically and metaphorically — for half of his tenure as a player for Manchester United?

“They had too much for us,” Solskjaer said after the loss. “They are the best team in the country, they have set the standard in the last two seasons and I don’t know how many points they’ve taken. What Pep Guardiola has done with his players is remarkable and we are so close to it in the vicinity so we feel it every day.”

This was a different loss than the lackluster 4-0 blowout at the hands of Everton on Sunday, as United definitely worked hard but had little to offer in attack aside from a few choice Paul Pogba long balls and some wayward finishing from an industrious Jesse Lingard.

“There is a difference in quality,” Solskjaer said in another interview. “That is why they are top and we are where we are. Living in Manchester we cannot be happy with that. It is up to us to close that gap and overtake them.”

We bet every one those words felt like broken glass climbing out of Solskjaer’s throat.

It’s going to take a squad revolution and then time to settle into a new reality. United is probably at least another full season from contending with City, even given last season’s runner-up finish.

And that has to be weird for a manager who was used to seeing the noisy neighbors stationed in the Championship. Solskjaer knows he has a lot of work to do at Old Trafford. Will his bosses let him do it?