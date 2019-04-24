More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
WATCH: Ruben Neves with another trademark goal from distance

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Ruben Neves struck a 28th minute salvo for Wolves in Wednesday’s Premier League tilt with Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium.

Jonny Otto won a free kick outside the 18, and Neves was in prime position to seek his fourth goal of the Premier League season and first since Feb. 2.

Jonny found Matt Doherty for a second goal in the 37th minute, as Wolves are threatening to run riot.

Wolves retake control of seventh place with a win, moving to 51 points, while Arsenal will remain fifth with 66 points.

Watch Live: Man United v. Man City, Wolves v. Arsenal

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
The Theatre of Dreams is ready for another round of Manchester madness.

The Manchester derby is upon us, with both teams salivating at the prospect of a full three points off their rivals aiding them in their quest for Premier League glory. Manchester City can move back atop the Premier League table with a win, while Manchester United is hoping to gain ground on Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham in the battle for the Champions League places.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has surprisingly opted for a three-at-the-back formation, handing starts at central-defense to giving Matteo Darmian his first start since December while leaving Romelu Lukaku on the bench. Pep Guardiola has countered by handing Fernandinho his second straight start after injury troubles over the past month, while Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva are preferred to young Phil Foden. John Stones doesn’t make the squad, with Nicolas Otamendi on the bench to back up starters Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has a chance to stake its top four claim as well, traveling to Wolves. Unai Emery is without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who required a small sinus procedure and is out for the match, while Sokratis comes back into the defensive unit after serving his suspension. Wolves has Leander Dendoncker back into the lineup, replacing young Morgan Gibbs-White.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United currently sit outside the top four, but today represents their game in hand, and they can both gain significant ground. Arsenal can jump into the top four by leaping Chelsea with a win, while Manchester United could potentially pull level with the Blues on points, needing a six-goal margin to draw level on differential.

Wolves v. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Jota, Jimenez
Bench: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Vinagra, Traore.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette
Bench: Cech, Elneny, Mustafi, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Nketiah, Willock.

Manchester United v. Manchester City — 3:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Darmian, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Pereira, Pogba, Rashford, Lingard.
Bench: Romero, Dalot, Matic, Martial, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gündoğan, Fernandinho, B. Silva, D. Silva, Sterling, Aguero.
Bench: Muric, Danilo, Otamendi, Foden, Mahrez, Sane, Jesus.

Report: Lazio fans racially abuse Bakayoko prior to Coppa Italia semifinal

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT
According to reports from Milan, visiting Lazio fans have begun racially abusing AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko prior to kickoff of the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg at the San Siro, according to a report by Football Italia. Midfielder Franck Kessie was also reportedly a target, with the same fans filmed outside the stadium chanting racial abuse aimed at the player.

Lazio fans have taken particular aim at Bakayoko and Kessie after the pair was forced to apologize for mocking Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi by holding his jersey around during postmatch celebrations of a 1-0 AC Milan win over Lazio in Serie A play. Bakayoko and Acerbi had gone back and forth in the media during the buildup to the match.

“Harboring hatred is not sport but a sign of weakness,” Acerbi said after the match when he learned of the postmatch display by the two AC Milan players.

According to Football Italia, rules in the Italian top flight do not allow a referee to stop or postpone a match for racial abuse. That falls to the duties of the official in charge of public safety and security, not the match official.

In addition to the racial abuse, a group of around 50 Lazio ultras from the “Irriducibili” group traveled to nearby Piazzale Loreto to unveil a banner that read “Honour to Benito Mussolini” and make Nazi salutes.

There is political pretext for the group to make these displays. Piazzale Loreto is the location where Mussolini’s body was hung up in the final moments of World War 2, while Thursday marks the Festival of Liberation in Italy to celebrate the defeat of the fascist rule in Italy.

The stunt forced Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Salvini – also an outspoken AC Milan supporter – to release a statement on social media.“No tolerance for any form of violence, whether physical or verbal. I thank the police force who are carefully monitoring the situation. Football must be an occasion to celebrate and meet up, not of brawls and clashes.”

Ajax “punishes” new signing who made past pro-Feyenoord comments

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT
Finally, someone has a good time with past comments on social media, as the medium was intended.

Ajax signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen on a four-year deal from fellow Eredivisie club FC Emmen, and had a little fun with it. With rumors of Scherpen’s signing for the past few months, Ajax fans dug up old tweets from 2011 when the teen was just 11 years old and rooting for Feyenoord, one of Ajax’s biggest rivals.

While a number of Ajax fans COULDN’T BELIEVE that their potential new goalkeeper would have DARED to root for a team when he was in sixth grade, the club itself decided to instead poke fun at the situation while officially announcing the signing. In the video, Scherpen is seen being made to write “Ajax is de mooiste club van Nederland” over and over again, which translates to “Ajax is the finest club in the Netherlands.”

Ajax is a club that has recently built itself on developing and then selling young talent, and they weren’t going to be stopped from adding a bright young star just because he rooted for a rival club as a boy. Any professional athlete will tell you all that goes out the window when you’re employed by a team, and your career always comes first.

“Kjell is a very big talent and it is great that he has opted for Ajax,” said technical director Marc Overmars in the official team release. “We are very satisfied with [current first-team starting goalkeeper] Andre Onana’s recent contract extension, but we are of course also looking to the future. Kjell will be 1 of the 4 keepers in the A-selection and will therefore be on the training field with the first team on a daily basis. He is also young enough to be able to keep matches in the Kitchen Champion Division at Young Ajax.”

If anybody knows young goalkeeping talent, it’s Edwin van der Sar, former Manchester United legend between the sticks and current Ajax CEO. In the video, van der Sar and Overmars can be seen presiding over Scherpen’s “homework,” telling him sternly to pen his chosen phrase 100 times.

If there’s ever a way for a club’s PR team to drop a mic, this is most certainly it. Now the fans who campaigned to keep Scherpen out of the club should have no more gripe.

Belgian police raid Anderlecht, national team football offices in money laundering case

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2019, 11:27 AM EDT
According to reports across Europe, including by major Belgian media outlet HLN, 30 Belgian police raided the Anderlecht training center in Neerpede as part of a money laundering investigation centering on agents and their dealings with clubs.

In addition, other locations including the Anderlecht stadium, the residence of a former lawyer for the club, One Goal Management financial firm in Schaerbeek, and the KBVB national team office in Laeken were also reportedly raided.

The report states that one of the transfers being investigated is the purchase by Newcastle United of then-Anderlecht striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. He was sold for a reported $17 million and signed a five-year contract at the time, before eventually moving to Fulham.

Local media outlet VRT reports that the investigation is centered around the previous Anderlecht ownership which sold the club in 2017, also raiding an agent Mogi Bayat’s office in the Belgian capital alongside the club visit.

A federal prosecution spokesperson confirmed the raid, and while they did not provide details, the spokesperson confirmed the raid is not related to the “Footballgate” match-fixing scandal which saw top-flight referees and executives arrested. “We had some questions for the agents who took care of the transfers,” the spokesperson said. “It is a question of money laundering.”

The raid is another distraction for Anderlecht amid a trying time that has seen the club spiral downwards. Finishing third in the Jupiler Pro League regular season table, the club was docked points for fan unrest that forced the postponement of a match against rival Standard Liege. The 2017 champions seemed to have rebounded at the end of the regular season, but now sit fifth out of the six-team playoff table with four losses and a draw at the midway point of the playoffs, in serious danger of missing a European place for the first time in 55 years. First-year executives Marc Coucke (pictured) and Michael Verschueren have taken much of the blame, and now they may have to deal with cleaning up the mess of a previous regime.

This is not the first time in recent memory that the Anderlecht office was raided. Back in October, their office was searched as part of “Operation Clean Hands” which was another investigation into dirty agents. Bayat was one of many detained as part of that investigation.