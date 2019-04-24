WATCH: Ruben Neves with another trademark goal from distance

The Theatre of Dreams is ready for another round of Manchester madness.
The Manchester derby is upon us, with both teams salivating at the prospect of a full three points off their rivals aiding them in their quest for Premier League glory. Manchester City can move back atop the Premier League table with a win, while Manchester United is hoping to gain ground on Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham in the battle for the Champions League places.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has surprisingly opted for a three-at-the-back formation, handing starts at central-defense to giving Matteo Darmian his first start since December while leaving Romelu Lukaku on the bench. Pep Guardiola has countered by handing Fernandinho his second straight start after injury troubles over the past month, while Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva are preferred to young Phil Foden. John Stones doesn’t make the squad, with Nicolas Otamendi on the bench to back up starters Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte.
Meanwhile, Arsenal has a chance to stake its top four claim as well, traveling to Wolves. Unai Emery is without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who required a small sinus procedure and is out for the match, while Sokratis comes back into the defensive unit after serving his suspension. Wolves has Leander Dendoncker back into the lineup, replacing young Morgan Gibbs-White.
Both Arsenal and Manchester United currently sit outside the top four, but today represents their game in hand, and they can both gain significant ground. Arsenal can jump into the top four by leaping Chelsea with a win, while Manchester United could potentially pull level with the Blues on points, needing a six-goal margin to draw level on differential.
Wolves v. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Jota, Jimenez
Bench: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Vinagra, Traore.
Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette
Bench: Cech, Elneny, Mustafi, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Nketiah, Willock.
Manchester United v. Manchester City — 3:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Darmian, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Pereira, Pogba, Rashford, Lingard.
Bench: Romero, Dalot, Matic, Martial, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gündoğan, Fernandinho, B. Silva, D. Silva, Sterling, Aguero.
Bench: Muric, Danilo, Otamendi, Foden, Mahrez, Sane, Jesus.