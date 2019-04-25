More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Spurs players ready for “the people upstairs” to invest, starting with Eriksen

By Andy EdwardsApr 25, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur players see the writing on the wall: their massive, and continued, overachievement is at risk of being undone by the club’s decision makers if they don’t get on board and back the first team this summer.

Danny Rose has called upon the hierarchy, with Daniel Levy chief among them, to start moving in that direction by re-signing Christian Eriksen to a new contract this summer. Eriksen, whose contract is set to expire next summer, is reportedly one of the first names on Real Madrid’s shopping list. Rose is adamant that losing the Danish playmaker would be a crippling blow for the team, as tends to be the case when he’s not playing — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s obviously vital [that Eriksen re-signs]. If you look over the five years that the manager’s been here, Christian has played the most games and that says a lot. When Christian doesn’t play, there are questions that we don’t look the same. He links everything up for us. The lads in the changing room trust the people upstairs to hopefully get him to sign.”

Mauricio Pochettino has clearly been brilliant in leading a young squad to the brink of a fourth straight top-four finish while also guiding Tottenham to the Champions League semifinal next week, when they’ll face Ajax for a chance to compete in club soccer’s premier fixture. Yet, it all feels so tenuous after the club’s hierarchy elected to make not a single signing last summer or in January.

Injuries have ravished a thin squad, which was only exacerbated by post-World Cup fatigue for so many players, but Pochettino has found a way to make it work. Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks became a formidable midfield duo against all odds, while Son Heung-min has ascended to superstardom. These are bold rolls of the dice which came up Spurs. That’s no way to operate a club at the highest level, though, and Rose knows it.

“We have every possible foundation at the club — the training ground, the stadium now, the fanbase, the players. But it’s not just the foundations that attract players and make players want to stay. It’s out of the players’ control. We just have to trust that the people upstairs are going to do whatever they see fit to help us make that next step. We know that our manager is a winner. He demands the best from us and he wants to win something, as well. So while everybody is on the same page, we can just look forward to next season and see what it brings.”

Then again, this time last year had most bystanders, this writer included, thinking the exact same thing — “They have to bring in reinforcements, because there’s no way Pochettino can string this thing together with bubble gum and shoelaces for another year” — and here we are, with Spurs 180 minutes from the Champions League final and and four points clear of fifth-place Arsenal with three games left to play.

It’s a different story altogether, though, when an influential member of the team like Rose comes out and says so plainly what everyone else is thinking. Because if he’s thinking it and saying it publicly, everyone else in the locker room is thinking it, too.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Richarlison to Man United? Gomes to Arsenal? Plus More

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 25, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Everton has had an up and down season, but the Toffees could be losing two key pieces this summer if other clubs make transfer bids that Everton can’t refuse.

Let’s begin with the striker Richarlison, who famously made an almost $65 million transfer to Everton just last summer from Watford. He’s scored 13 goals with one assist in 33 Premier League games thus far, but he’s apparently a target by Manchester United as the Red Devils look to overhaul their roster. In addition to Jadon Sancho, the Telegraph reports that Richarlison’s name has come up in discussions over new players to bring in.

Despite a season with less than a goal every two games, Richarlison may be the future striker of the Brazilian National Team. Plus, at just 21-years old, he has plenty more growing to do both in terms of his ability as well as his adjustment to the Premier League.

Of course, it would take a massive bid for Everton to be okay with losing a star young striker just a year after signing him, and it may be more money than Man United is prepared to splurge on just one player, after seeing how the signing of Paul Pogba hasn’t singularly brought more success to the club.

Here’s more transfer rumors from around the Premier League:

Man City, Liverpool go 10-of-11 on PFA Team of the Year

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 25, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is the only player not from Manchester City or Liverpool to be selected in the Premier League’s Team of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

City had six representatives — Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero — while Liverpool had four, although Mohamed Salah wasn’t among them despite being tied for the top scorer in the league.

Pogba was picked for the team, which is voted for by Premier League players, despite having an up-and-down season. He was dropped for the final matches of Jose Mourinho’s tenure and has had a dip in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard wasn’t included, despite being on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Player of the Year award.

Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Fernandinho (Manchester City)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Klopp: Whatever happens in title run-in, we’ll have “no regrets”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 25, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
No matter what happens in the final three weeks of the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp insists he and his Liverpool players will have “no regrets” over what could have been — what should have been.

With his side trailing Manchester City by a single point following Wednesday’s Manchester derby, it’s no longer Liverpool’s title to lose, as it was at the start of March when they still enjoyed a one-point lead. Or, in late December, when they led the defending champions by seven points.

In Klopp’s mind, Liverpool are still well ahead of schedule by challenging for the title this season, given they finished 25 points behind City last season (100 to 75). With three games still to play, Liverpool currently sit on 88 points. For that reason alone, he’ll take nothing but positives from closing the gap so drastically — quotes from the Guardian:

“We don’t only play to be champions. Yes it’s a main target, and this team is pretty close in the moment, but this will be the first time, not the last time. Just because the club is waiting a long time but that doesn’t make it any more likely. That we are close is already rather surprising because last year we were 25 points behind. That’s really good.”

“We don’t have to reset the situation, or summarize the season. If we do it, we will do it. If we don’t do it, there are no regrets as long as we give it our best, and I saw that all season from the boys. Whatever we end up, it is only the first step. We are not finished. We started this year with this team and we will carry on.”

Liverpool finish the season with games against Huddersfield Town at home (Watch live, Friday at 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Newcastle United (away) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) on the final day. There’s also a small matter of two legs in a Champions League semifinal against Barcelona. City, meanwhile, are out of Europe and finish with Burnley away this weekend (Watch live, Sunday at 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Leicester City (home) and Brighton & Hove Albion (away).

Top Premier League storylines for Week 36

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 25, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
If you blinked and missed the first 35 weeks of the 2018-19 Premier League season — here’s hoping you didn’t — at least you’re here for what should be a thrilling sprint to the finish for each of the top-six positions, plus a desperate sprint away from the third and final relegation spot.

Liverpool look to re-apply the pressure on Man City
Liverpool v. Huddersfield, 3 p.m. ET, Friday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Burnley v. Man City, 9:05 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

As Manchester City and Liverpool go back and forth in the PL title race, it’s Liverpool who’ll go first in Week 36 and look to leapfrog Man City once again before they take the field later in the weekend. Already-relegated Huddersfield Town are set to visit Anfield on Friday, which means the Reds could be two points clear of City for nearly 48 hours, until the Sky Blues visit 15th-place Burnley on Sunday. Liverpool have won six straight in league play, which would be deserving title-winning form if City hadn’t won 11 straight to not only remain top of the table, but also to get there in the first place. The title race should come down to the season’s final day, but we can’t get to Week 38 without first playing Week 36.

Red Devils’ last stand

Man United v. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

This one is really quite simple: if Manchester United were to lose to Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, they would fall six points back of the Blues — and fourth place — with just two games left to play. Given that their goal differential is already eight worse than Chelsea, their top-four dreams would be dead. On the other hand, it would be the highest remaining hurdle cleared by Chelsea who finish the season with games against Watford and Leicester City.

Bluebirds’ last stand

Fulham v. Cardiff City, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Cardiff City, who currently sit 18th in the table and three points adrift of safety, will face 12th-place Crystal Palace and sixth-place Man United in their final two games of the season. It’s a tricky proposition should they need a victory in either game to avoid relegation. But first, a lifeline: a trip to Craven Cottage to take on already-relegated Fulham on Saturday. Would it be impossible for Cardiff to stay up without beating Fulham? Sure, but it doesn’t mean they should willingly go down that route.

Arsenal spiraling toward collapse

Leicester City v. Arsenal, 7 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Just a few weeks ago, Arsenal appeared the surging frontrunners to finish third. Tottenham Hotspur had blown a 10-point in a span of two weeks and the Gunners were hitting their late-season stride just in time to reinstate St. Totteringham’s Day. Now, Arsenal are the losers of three of their last four games, including a 3-1 no-show performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, and no longer hold their destiny in their own hands. Unai Emery‘s side is in grave danger of not only failing to finish above Tottenham, but also of missing the Champions League, for a third straight season.