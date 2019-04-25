Transfer Rumor Roundup: Richarlison to Man United? Gomes to Arsenal? Plus More

Everton has had an up and down season, but the Toffees could be losing two key pieces this summer if other clubs make transfer bids that Everton can’t refuse.

Let’s begin with the striker Richarlison, who famously made an almost $65 million transfer to Everton just last summer from Watford. He’s scored 13 goals with one assist in 33 Premier League games thus far, but he’s apparently a target by Manchester United as the Red Devils look to overhaul their roster. In addition to Jadon Sancho, the Telegraph reports that Richarlison’s name has come up in discussions over new players to bring in.

12 – Richarlison has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this term – only three players have netted more in the competition in their debut season at Everton (15 each – Kanchelskis, Yakubu and Lukaku). Impact. pic.twitter.com/iKOAxAc6RB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2019

Despite a season with less than a goal every two games, Richarlison may be the future striker of the Brazilian National Team. Plus, at just 21-years old, he has plenty more growing to do both in terms of his ability as well as his adjustment to the Premier League.

Of course, it would take a massive bid for Everton to be okay with losing a star young striker just a year after signing him, and it may be more money than Man United is prepared to splurge on just one player, after seeing how the signing of Paul Pogba hasn’t singularly brought more success to the club.

Here’s more transfer rumors from around the Premier League:

Gomes could head to Arsenal

Andre Gomes’ remains out of the picture at Barcelona, so his next destination may be back in the Premier League, but with a different club.

The suave, veteran midfielder is reportedly a summer transfer target of Arsenal, which is looking to bolster its midfield, especially with the loss of Aaron Ramsey this summer. ESPN FC reports that Arsenal is “monitoring” Gomes’ situation, which could include Everton using a purchase clause to sign Gomes themselves. Gomes cost Barcelona almost $40 million when it signed him from Valencia, but he’s never come off as good enough to be a regular in Barcelona’s first team, and was this summer loaned out to Everton.

While he hasn’t been terrific consistently, he has had some outstanding performances for Everton and has certainly shown he has the quality to compete for a place in a Big Six team in the Premier League.