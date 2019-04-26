Liverpool smashes Huddersfield Town to retake PL lead (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Keita sets Liverpool record (video)

Salah, Mane bag braces

Salah takes Golden Boot lead

Liverpool eviscerated Huddersfield Town 5-0 at Anfield on Friday to reclaim the Premier League lead from Manchester City.

The win puts Liverpool on 91 points, two points ahead of City, and brings the Reds within four on goal differential. Man City visits Burnley on Sunday.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both scored twice, the latter moving into the lead when it comes to the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

Naby Keita scored the opener before the match was 15 seconds old, setting a club record for fastest goal from kickoff.

Keita forced a turnover that zipped to Salah, who set up the Guinean for a finish off the far post and into the goal.

Andy Robertson collected his first of two assists when he cued up Mane for a 23rd minute marker.

Salah made it 3-0 before halftime, nabbing his 68th Liverpool goal in his 100th appearance when he lobbed Jonas Lossl off a long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jordan Henderson crossed for Mane’s second goal, a clever header and feat of balance.

The fifth goal came when Robertson took a feed from Xherdan Shaqiri before crossing for Salah to side-foot from close range.

1y 2d – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is making his first competitive appearance in over a year since he last featured for Liverpool on the 24th April 2018 against Roma (1 year, 2 days ago). Welcome. #LIVHUD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2019

