AP

Neymar banned by UEFA; wants to play with Hazard

By Joe Prince-Wright Apr 26, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Neymar will miss half of the UEFA Champions League group stage next season after being banned three games by European soccer’s governing body for insulting match officials.

The Brazilian superstar, 27, sent out abusive messages on Instagram after his Paris Saint-Germain side lost 3-1 late on at home against Manchester United to crash out at the Round of 16 stage.

He sent the following message after the shocking defeat at the Parc des Princes on Mar. 14 which saw United awarded a penalty kick in the 90th minute via VAR with Presnel Kimpembe adjudged to have handled.

“This is a disgrace. They put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f*** yourselves!”

Neymar was watching the game from the stands and has spent a large chunk of this season and last season out injured for Les Parisiens.

In more Neymar news, he has suggested a linkup with Belgian star Eden Hazard is possible.

The latter has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer and so too has Neymar considering his struggles on and off the pitch at PSG.

“I would like to play with Hazard. He has a style similar to mine,” Neymar said. “I think I could give it a try. We would cause havoc together!”

That they would. But where? That is the big question and although Neymar could mean PSG, it’s clear the hint is Real Madrid.

With Real Madrid lining up a huge overhaul of their squad under Zinedine Zidane, Neymar, Hazard and Paul Pogba at the Santiago Bernabeu would certainly freshen things up. Neymar doesn’t have a release clause in his current contract with PSG which runs until the summer of 2022, and despite his inconsistent form and spate of injuries, the French giants would still expect to demand a fee of over $250 million for his services.

Would Real pay that much for him? Probably not. But where there’s a will on both parts, there’s a way, and it seems like that is increasingly the case.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-Wright Apr 26, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
Another huge weekend is coming up in the Premier League, with so much still to play for up and down the table.

From the title race to the top four battle and a scrap for seventh place and to avoid the final relegation spot, things will get very interesting over the next dew days.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Newcastle United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Man City – NBCSN  [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Preview: Tottenham v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-Wright Apr 26, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
  • Spurs have 4-straight wins at new stadium, with 0 conceded 
  • West Ham have 1 point from last 8 away games
  • Injuries piling up for Tottenham

Tottenham host West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Mauricio Pochettino's men aim to take another huge stride towards a top four finish with a big win in a London derby.

With their massive UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Ajax coming up on Tuesday, Pochettino could well rest a few of his key players considering the swathe of injuries Spurs have suffered in recent weeks. And given they now have a four point cushion to Arsenal and Man United outside of the top four, Spurs have a little more breathing room than they did a few weeks ago.

As for West Ham, this season has been all about transition for Manuel Pellegrini with the Chilean boss guiding them to a steady midtable finish although the Hammers will be wondering ‘what if’ as seventh place seemed well within their grasps this season.

In team news Spurs are without Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier, but Danny Rose and Dele Alli could return.

West Ham will be without Samir Nasri again and Jack Wilshere is likely to be on the bench, while Javier Hernandez, Manuel Lanzini and Aaron Cresswell are all being looked at ahead of the game as they recover from recent knocks.

What they’re saying…

Pochettino on Ajax having their game moved for more rest ahead of the UCL semifinal: “I know the Premier League and FA helped us prepare for the semi-final but it’s true, the Premier League is completely different to the Dutch league. Football in Europe is completely different to England. The reality is they are going to have more time to prepare and avoid risk. When you play Saturday and Tuesday, and the game on Saturday is a derby, playing for big things, the concentration and effort is massive. You can have some problems.”

Pellegrini on how West Ham can reach the next level: “First it’s a big game because it’s a derby, of course. You have that motivation also. After that you must try to play well, as a big team, as a consistent team. Maybe you play away a little bit less attacking and have more players defending and you don’t have the mentality to believe you can win, maybe you have more draws. But it’s better to have just one mentality against every team, the way we played against Manchester United, and now I hope we repeat that against Tottenham, thinking as a big team and playing as a big team.”

Prediction

Spurs’ injuries are mounting up and although West Ham have made it tough for their London rivals in recent seasons, it’s tough to see them getting anything out of this. This should be an open, entertaining game and I think Tottenham will just edge it. 3-2 to Spurs.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-Wright Apr 26, 2019, 10:26 AM EDT
After another busy midweek, the latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings are here.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Wolves, Watford and Everton dominate our list, as those teams are in fine form right now.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry
  2. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 4
  3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 8
  4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 8
  5. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) – New entry
  6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
  7. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
  8. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – Down 5
  9. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
  11. Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) – New entry
  12. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – New entry
  13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  14. Chris Wood (Burnley) – Down 4
  15. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – New entry
  16. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 1
  17. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 10
  18. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
  19. Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
  20. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 11

Real Madrid confident of signing Pogba, Hazard

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-Wright Apr 26, 2019, 9:37 AM EDT
Two of the Premier League’s biggest stars could be heading out this summer, with Real Madrid increasingly confident of signing both Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba.

[ MORE: Has Pogba delivered at United?

With Chelsea star Hazard only having one year left on his contract, it seems he is far more likely to leave, but Pogba’s recent displays and comments after Zinedine Zidane’s return to Real Madrid have certainly set tongues wagging about his future.

Our partners at Sky Sports are reporting that Real are confident that both Pogba and Hazard will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. It has been reported that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has cancelled a meeting between United and Pogba about signing a new contract (Pogba has two years left on his current deal) and is keen for his client to head to Real this summer.

Asked about the recent speculation regarding Pogba ahead of United's clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reaffirmed his belief that Pogba will remain at United.

But Solskjaer doesn’t seem as sure as he was a few weeks ago when talking about this topic…

“You can’t guarantee anything in football but yes I think Paul is going to be here,” Solskjaer said. “I can assure you he is now very determined to succeed at Man United. I would say yes I can guarantee, but in life you can never. He will be as far as I can answer.”

Which player would be the bigger loss for their respective club?

Hazard, no question. He has scored 16 goals and added 13 assists this season in the Premier League, meaning he has had a hand in just under 50 percent of Chelsea’s goals. With a transfer ban hanging over Chelsea, they won’t be able to replace him either, meaning more pressure will be placed on the likes of newcomer Christian Pulisic and youngsters Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to deliver.

The Belgian star has spent the past seven seasons at Chelsea and many of their fans, although reluctant, will accept it if he tells the club he wants to leave this summer.

As for Pogba at United, even though he’s scored 13 goals in his best-ever return in a PL season and was the only non-Liverpool and Man City player named to the PFA Team of the Year on Thursday, it is tough to say United would be totally lost without him.

If United do want to cash in on Pogba, the time is now. With two years left on his contract, they could probably recoup a large chunk of the $120 million they paid Juventus to sign the midfielder in 2016. Pogba’s influence in the dressing room is huge, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard close friends, and the way his dip in form has coincided with United losing seven of their last nine outings under Solskjaer is worrying.

With Zidane undertaking a huge rebuild of Real’s squad which failed so miserably in all competitions this season, it would be a huge shock if at least one of Pogba or Hazard aren’t lining up at the Bernabeu next season. Selling the likes of Gareth Bale could enable Real to spend big, while reports of Neymar also heading to the Spanish capital also continue. In the prime of their careers, Hazard and Pogba seem like prime targets for Zizou to kickstart his rebuild this summer.