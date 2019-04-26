Premier League Preview: Brighton v. Newcastle United

- Brighton won 1-0 at Newcastle on Oct. 20
- Magpies haven’t scored in three versus Seagulls, but have won two-straight
- Brighton leads all-time 10W-4D-9L
Newcastle United sees one of the Premier League’s longest away days when it hopes to spoil Brighton and Hove Albion’s hopes of firming of top-flight safety at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Newcastle doesn’t give up a ton of chances, and Brighton hasn’t been capitalizing on theirs. The now relegation-threatened Seagulls have not scored in 701 minutes between the Premier League and FA Cup.
The Magpies have won two-straight but are without Miguel Almiron, who has unlocked defenses for Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon. Can that help Brighton get a big point or three?
What they’re saying
Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez on his contract running out: “I want to compete and try to win trophies, but you cannot compete in the cups when you are at the bottom and have players injured. It is so simple to understand. If we do the right things we can compete.”
Brighton captain Bruno on fighting for safety: “The key thing is to stay together, and that’s where we’re lucky. We have a strong core of a team that’s been together for a long time and that helps in this situation. We need to play our football and relax, because when you put too much responsibility on yourself, you don’t always give your best. We need to relax because we’ve got good footballers, and we need to keep a calm mind. We have to relax and believe we are good footballers.”
Prediction
This one has Glenn Murray written all over it, and the Seagulls will be able to find some magic to basically preserve their PL status with a 1-0 win.
CARSON, Calif. (AP) LA Galaxy star Romain Alessandrini will be sidelined until September after undergoing his third knee operation.
The Galaxy announced Friday that he damaged his cartilage two weeks ago.
The 30-year-old French midfielder attempted to play through the injury last weekend against Houston but came off after 16 minutes. He had surgery Thursday in Santa Monica.
Alessandrini joined the Galaxy from Marseille in 2017 and became their best player. The attacking midfielder scored 24 goals in 50 games during his first two seasons with the five-time MLS champions, and he teamed well with Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swedish star arrived last season.
Alessandrini missed a month of the current season with a hamstring injury before his latest knee injury.
United States men’s national team defender Jimmy Banks died Friday, passing away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 54.
When the United States men’s national team made its return to the World Cup after 40 years away, Banks was there.
The left back earned two of his 36 caps at the tournament in Italy, where he was one of the first two African-American players to represent the U.S. in a World Cup squad.
Banks coached the Milwaukee School of Engineering from 1999 until his death, taking the team to a pair of NCAA Division III tournaments.
Banks’ sons all played college soccer. JC Banks played at Green Bay is a 2011 MLS SuperDraft pick of Toronto and continues a near-decade long professional career with USL League One side Forward Madison.
Demetrius Banks played at his father’s alma mater, Milwaukee, while Jordan played at the Milwaukee School of Engineering under his father.
- Bluebirds need points to keep PL status alive
- Cardiff won 4-2 on Oct. 20
- All-time series tied 25-12-25
Cardiff City’s hopes of a surprising run to Premier League safety could take a huge step on Saturday against Fulham at Craven Cottage (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Bluebirds would pull level on points with 17th place Brighton and Hove Albion with a Saturday morning win, a dollop of pressure added to the Seagulls’ minds before the marquee match-up with Newcastle United at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Fulham has won two-straight, toppling Everton and Bournemouth in performances fueled in part by Ryan Babel and Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Babel has scored four goals and three assists during his half-season in London.
Cardiff has scored just three goals in its last five matches, three of which were 2-0 losses.
What they’re saying
Fulham interim boss Scott Parker on keeping up form: “For me personally as a little nugget it would be pleasing to win three in a row, but ultimately for the football club and as a team, that’s what pleases us most. … I often say that the starting XI are the face of the football club, but behind the scenes there are a lot of people who work tremendously hard up to that point on a Saturday to try and get three points so that they come in Monday morning with a smile on their face.”
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock on the prolonged relegation battle: “In the situation we’ve been in from day one we knew it was going to be difficult, but we’ve overcome all the doom and gloom and all the predictions and we’ve enjoyed it. We’ve still got our biggest challenge ahead and it’s an opportunity for the lads to put their names into the history books.”
Prediction
Cardiff keeps hope alive, but not with a three-point boost. Fulham finds the net, too, in a 1-1 draw.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool supporters shouldn’t worry too much about Roberto Firmino‘s absence from the Reds lineup for Friday’s 5-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town at Anfield.
Firmino missed the match but Klopp says the center forward is very much in the mix to play against Barcelona next week in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
[ RECAP: Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield Town ]
“Do not believe three percent of what is on social media,” Klopp said. “Roberto Firmino is not out for the rest of the season. After training he felt it a little bit and this morning he still felt it. It’s a small tear but it’s Bobby so I would say it is likely he is fit for Barcelona because he is a machine. It’s good we showed we can play without him.”
A good center forward sure would be useful against Barcelona, a team who is very difficult to beat over 90 minutes let alone two legs.
Klopp certainly wouldn’t want to admit it if Firmino was going to miss the match, but he also seems the type who is unlikely to suppress something that big.