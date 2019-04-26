Premier League Preview: Brighton v. Newcastle United

Brighton won 1-0 at Newcastle on Oct. 20

Magpies haven’t scored in three versus Seagulls, but have won two-straight

Brighton leads all-time 10W-4D-9L

Newcastle United sees one of the Premier League’s longest away days when it hopes to spoil Brighton and Hove Albion’s hopes of firming of top-flight safety at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Newcastle doesn’t give up a ton of chances, and Brighton hasn’t been capitalizing on theirs. The now relegation-threatened Seagulls have not scored in 701 minutes between the Premier League and FA Cup.

The Magpies have won two-straight but are without Miguel Almiron, who has unlocked defenses for Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon. Can that help Brighton get a big point or three?

What they’re saying

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez on his contract running out: “I want to compete and try to win trophies, but you cannot compete in the cups when you are at the bottom and have players injured. It is so simple to understand. If we do the right things we can compete.”

Brighton captain Bruno on fighting for safety: “The key thing is to stay together, and that’s where we’re lucky. We have a strong core of a team that’s been together for a long time and that helps in this situation. We need to play our football and relax, because when you put too much responsibility on yourself, you don’t always give your best. We need to relax because we’ve got good footballers, and we need to keep a calm mind. We have to relax and believe we are good footballers.”

Prediction

This one has Glenn Murray written all over it, and the Seagulls will be able to find some magic to basically preserve their PL status with a 1-0 win.

Follow @NicholasMendola