More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Fulham v. Cardiff City

By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Bluebirds need points to keep PL status alive
  • Cardiff won 4-2 on Oct. 20
  • All-time series tied 25-12-25

Cardiff City’s hopes of a surprising run to Premier League safety could take a huge step on Saturday against Fulham at Craven Cottage (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

The Bluebirds would pull level on points with 17th place Brighton and Hove Albion with a Saturday morning win, a dollop of pressure added to the Seagulls’ minds before the marquee match-up with Newcastle United at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Fulham has won two-straight, toppling Everton and Bournemouth in performances fueled in part by Ryan Babel and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Babel has scored four goals and three assists during his half-season in London.

Cardiff has scored just three goals in its last five matches, three of which were 2-0 losses.

What they’re saying

Fulham interim boss Scott Parker on keeping up form: “For me personally as a little nugget it would be pleasing to win three in a row, but ultimately for the football club and as a team, that’s what pleases us most. … I often say that the starting XI are the face of the football club, but behind the scenes there are a lot of people who work tremendously hard up to that point on a Saturday to try and get three points so that they come in Monday morning with a smile on their face.”

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock on the prolonged relegation battle“In the situation we’ve been in from day one we knew it was going to be difficult,  but we’ve overcome all the doom and gloom and all the predictions and we’ve enjoyed it. We’ve still got our biggest challenge ahead and it’s an opportunity for the lads to put their names into the history books.”

Prediction

Cardiff keeps hope alive, but not with a three-point boost. Fulham finds the net, too, in a 1-1 draw.

Klopp says Firmino should be fit for Barcelona

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool supporters shouldn’t worry too much about Roberto Firmino‘s absence from the Reds lineup for Friday’s 5-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

Firmino missed the match but Klopp says the center forward is very much in the mix to play against Barcelona next week in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield Town ]

“Do not believe three percent of what is on social media,” Klopp said. “Roberto Firmino is not out for the rest of the season. After training he felt it a little bit and this morning he still felt it. It’s a small tear but it’s Bobby so I would say it is likely he is fit for Barcelona because he is a machine. It’s good we showed we can play without him.”

A good center forward sure would be useful against Barcelona, a team who is very difficult to beat over 90 minutes let alone two legs.

Klopp certainly wouldn’t want to admit it if Firmino was going to miss the match, but he also seems the type who is unlikely to suppress something that big.

Klopp thrilled with Keita performance, Ox return as Liverpool cruises

By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the right man to have in charge for this particular Premier League challenge.

The Reds won again on Friday to go back atop the league, but will not win the league if they win out and Manchester City does the same.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield Town ]

When you’re talking a 97-point season that doesn’t end with silverware aloft, you’re talking crazy; Yet that’s what stands before the Reds.

Take it from Andy Robertson, who collected another two assists in the 5-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town.

“We’re onto 91 points and normally that’s enough to win the league,” he said. “I think it’s going to take 97 or 98 and that’s incredible. We’ve fought the whole way, but whoever falls short will be gutted. But it’s something we can be proud of and not sure we could have done any more.”

That feeling is almost a pre-emptive gutting — not exactly possible, we know — but Klopp has done a magnificent job of framing each win for what it is and not in the context of, “But what about Man City?” ad nauseum.

Then again, it isn’t remarkable given the subplots of Friday’s win. Klopp saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain make his long-anticipated return from injury, and Naby Keita scored before the 15th second ticked off the clock at Anfield.

Here’s Klopp on “The Ox,” who missed a chance which would’ve sent Anfield into delirium. From Sky Sports:

“It was nearly heartbreaking when he missed the chance, but you saw him smile. He’s such a wonderful person. He’s a better person than player. Imagine that. He’s a really good player and as a guy he’s outstanding. We’re so happy for him.”

And here’s Klopp on Keita, who is finally finding his footing after getting limited chances to shine in his first season since transferring from RB Leipzig.

“He’s a complete midfielder,” Klopp said. “Today it was his best game in all defending situations he was so difficult to deal with. He’s so quick in small spaces, you can’t stop that. And I don’t know how many balls he blocked tonight. People were asking me what about Naby Keita and we always thought we signed him for next year. He needed time to adapt but thank God he has done it this season.”

Liverpool smashes Huddersfield Town to retake PL lead (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Keita sets Liverpool record (video)
  • Salah, Mane bag braces
  • Salah takes Golden Boot lead

Liverpool eviscerated Huddersfield Town 5-0 at Anfield on Friday to reclaim the Premier League lead from Manchester City.

The win puts Liverpool on 91 points, two points ahead of City, and brings the Reds within four on goal differential. Man City visits Burnley on Sunday.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both scored twice, the latter moving into the lead when it comes to the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

Naby Keita scored the opener before the match was 15 seconds old, setting a club record for fastest goal from kickoff.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Keita forced a turnover that zipped to Salah, who set up the Guinean for a finish off the far post and into the goal.

Andy Robertson collected his first of two assists when he cued up Mane for a 23rd minute marker.

Salah made it 3-0 before halftime, nabbing his 68th Liverpool goal in his 100th appearance when he lobbed Jonas Lossl off a long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jordan Henderson crossed for Mane’s second goal, a clever header and feat of balance.

The fifth goal came when Robertson took a feed from Xherdan Shaqiri before crossing for Salah to side-foot from close range.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

WATCH: Liverpool sets club record with early Keita goal

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Call it Shane Long x2 and with much more import to the Premier League table.

Days after the Southampton striker set a Premier League record by scoring 7.69 after kickoff, Liverpool tried to beat the mark.

WATCH LFC-Huddersfield LIVE

Naby Keita forced a Huddersfield Town turnover 20 yards outside the box, and Mohamed Salah collected the loose ball.

Salah found Keita’s run into the 18, where the former RB Leipzig star plunked a shot off the far post and into the goal for a 1-0 Reds lead after 14 seconds.

Sadio Mane nodded an Andy Robertson cross home before the half-hour mark to make it 2-0 in favor of the hopeful hosts.

A win would give Liverpool the Premier League lead before Manchester City meets Burnley on Saturday.