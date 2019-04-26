Premier League Preview: Fulham v. Cardiff City

Bluebirds need points to keep PL status alive

Cardiff won 4-2 on Oct. 20

All-time series tied 25-12-25

Cardiff City’s hopes of a surprising run to Premier League safety could take a huge step on Saturday against Fulham at Craven Cottage (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Bluebirds would pull level on points with 17th place Brighton and Hove Albion with a Saturday morning win, a dollop of pressure added to the Seagulls’ minds before the marquee match-up with Newcastle United at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Fulham has won two-straight, toppling Everton and Bournemouth in performances fueled in part by Ryan Babel and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Babel has scored four goals and three assists during his half-season in London.

Cardiff has scored just three goals in its last five matches, three of which were 2-0 losses.

What they’re saying

Fulham interim boss Scott Parker on keeping up form: “For me personally as a little nugget it would be pleasing to win three in a row, but ultimately for the football club and as a team, that’s what pleases us most. … I often say that the starting XI are the face of the football club, but behind the scenes there are a lot of people who work tremendously hard up to that point on a Saturday to try and get three points so that they come in Monday morning with a smile on their face.”

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock on the prolonged relegation battle: “In the situation we’ve been in from day one we knew it was going to be difficult, but we’ve overcome all the doom and gloom and all the predictions and we’ve enjoyed it. We’ve still got our biggest challenge ahead and it’s an opportunity for the lads to put their names into the history books.”

Prediction

Cardiff keeps hope alive, but not with a three-point boost. Fulham finds the net, too, in a 1-1 draw.

