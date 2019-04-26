Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
Another tense few days are coming up, as we are entering the final three weeks of the Premier League season.

There’s so much still to play for, and that will make every single game dramatic. Wonderful.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled "basically, free money" for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled "don't touch this" means if you're betting I advise you to stay clear, while the "so you're telling me there's a chance" section are the long shots.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man United 0-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 4-0 Huddersfield – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Watford 2-2 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-1 Cardiff – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-0 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester 2-0 Arsenal – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

How will Man United, Chelsea line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Manchester United against Chelsea is a season-defining encounter for both teams.

United’s clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) is a straight battle for a top four spot, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side three points behind Maurizio Sarri‘s men with three games to play.

A win for United (which would be a welcome relief after seven defeats in their last nine games in all competitions) would reignite their top four hopes, but a Chelsea victory would all but end United’s chances.

Both teams are way off the pace in the title race but considering their rollercoaster campaigns, a top four finish would be a very decent outcome, especially for Sarri in his first season in England as his main aim was to return the Blues to the Champions League. With Chelsea in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt in the next 10 days, they also have a chance of reaching the UCL if they win that trophy

With injuries and selection dilemmas mounting up for both managers, below is a look at how United and Chelsea could line up at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man United

—– De Gea —– 

— Young — Smalling — Lindelof — Shaw —

—- Matic —- Herrera —- 

—- Mata —- Pogba —- Lukaku —- 

—– Rashford —–

Chelsea

—– Kepa —–

— Azpilicueta — Rudiger — Luiz — Emerson —

—- Kovacic —- Jorginho —- Barkley —-

—- Hazard —- Higuain —- Willian —-

Evaluation

United’s players are out of form and lacking in confidence, so switching things up will be a good way to go for Solskjaer. In their FA Cup win at Chelsea earlier this year they deployed Lukaku up front, and he drifted out to the flanks and got plenty of joy as he pushed forward in support of Rashford. I’d expect to see the same United team which beat Chelsea back in February. Freshening things up by bringing Juan Mata into midfield will also be key, while defensively Solskjaer doesn’t have too many options other than to go with the players he has fit and available. Bringing in veterans Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera to midfield makes sense for a huge game like this, and having Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard on the bench to make an impact would also be a smart move.

Chelsea’s back four picks itself as Antonio Rudiger has shaken off a knock and Emerson continues to perform well ahead of Marcos Alonso. In midfield there could be a huge hole as N'Golo Kante is struggling with injury. If Kante misses out, two from Matteo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will likely join Jorginho in the center with Sarri sticking to his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Up top, the big decision is whether Eden Hazard plays as a false nine with Willian and Pedro (Callum Hudson-Odoi is out for three months after rupturing his Achilles) in support, or if one of the latter drops out with Gonzalo Higuain given another chance to prove himself as a central striker. I think Higuain will get one last chance to prove his worth on the big stage.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
Another huge weekend is coming up in the Premier League, with so much still to play for up and down the table.

From the title race to the top four battle and a scrap for seventh place and to avoid the final relegation spot, things will get very interesting over the next dew days.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Newcastle United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Man City – NBCSN  [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Neymar banned by UEFA; wants to play with Hazard

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Neymar will miss half of the UEFA Champions League group stage next season after being banned three games by European soccer’s governing body for insulting match officials.

[ MORE: Pogba, Hazard to Real?

The Brazilian superstar, 27, sent out abusive messages on Instagram after his Paris Saint-Germain side lost 3-1 late on at home against Manchester United to crash out at the Round of 16 stage.

He sent the following message after the shocking defeat at the Parc des Princes on Mar. 14 which saw United awarded a penalty kick in the 90th minute via VAR with Presnel Kimpembe adjudged to have handled.

“This is a disgrace. They put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f*** yourselves!”

Neymar was watching the game from the stands and has spent a large chunk of this season and last season out injured for Les Parisiens.

In more Neymar news, he has suggested a linkup with Belgian star Eden Hazard is possible.

The latter has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer and so too has Neymar considering his struggles on and off the pitch at PSG.

“I would like to play with Hazard. He has a style similar to mine,” Neymar said. “I think I could give it a try. We would cause havoc together!”

That they would. But where? That is the big question and although Neymar could mean PSG, it’s clear the hint is Real Madrid.

With Real Madrid lining up a huge overhaul of their squad under Zinedine Zidane, Neymar, Hazard and Paul Pogba at the Santiago Bernabeu would certainly freshen things up. Neymar doesn’t have a release clause in his current contract with PSG which runs until the summer of 2022, and despite his inconsistent form and spate of injuries, the French giants would still expect to demand a fee of over $250 million for his services.

Would Real pay that much for him? Probably not. But where there’s a will on both parts, there’s a way, and it seems like that is increasingly the case.

Preview: Tottenham v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
1 Comment
  • Spurs have 4-straight wins at new stadium, with 0 conceded 
  • West Ham have 1 point from last 8 away games
  • Injuries piling up for Tottenham

Tottenham host West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men aim to take another huge stride towards a top four finish with a big win in a London derby.

With their massive UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Ajax coming up on Tuesday, Pochettino could well rest a few of his key players considering the swathe of injuries Spurs have suffered in recent weeks. And given they now have a four point cushion to Arsenal and Man United outside of the top four, Spurs have a little more breathing room than they did a few weeks ago.

As for West Ham, this season has been all about transition for Manuel Pellegrini with the Chilean boss guiding them to a steady midtable finish although the Hammers will be wondering ‘what if’ as seventh place seemed well within their grasps this season.

In team news Spurs are without Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier, but Danny Rose and Dele Alli could return.

West Ham will be without Samir Nasri again and Jack Wilshere is likely to be on the bench, while Javier Hernandez, Manuel Lanzini and Aaron Cresswell are all being looked at ahead of the game as they recover from recent knocks.

What they’re saying…

Pochettino on Ajax having their game moved for more rest ahead of the UCL semifinal: “I know the Premier League and FA helped us prepare for the semi-final but it’s true, the Premier League is completely different to the Dutch league. Football in Europe is completely different to England. The reality is they are going to have more time to prepare and avoid risk. When you play Saturday and Tuesday, and the game on Saturday is a derby, playing for big things, the concentration and effort is massive. You can have some problems.”

Pellegrini on how West Ham can reach the next level: “First it’s a big game because it’s a derby, of course. You have that motivation also. After that you must try to play well, as a big team, as a consistent team. Maybe you play away a little bit less attacking and have more players defending and you don’t have the mentality to believe you can win, maybe you have more draws. But it’s better to have just one mentality against every team, the way we played against Manchester United, and now I hope we repeat that against Tottenham, thinking as a big team and playing as a big team.”

Prediction

Spurs’ injuries are mounting up and although West Ham have made it tough for their London rivals in recent seasons, it’s tough to see them getting anything out of this. This should be an open, entertaining game and I think Tottenham will just edge it. 3-2 to Spurs.