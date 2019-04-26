More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
WATCH: Liverpool sets club record with early Keita goal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
Call it Shane Long x2 and with much more import to the Premier League table.

Days after the Southampton striker set a Premier League record by scoring 7.69 after kickoff, Liverpool tried to beat the mark.

Naby Keita forced a Huddersfield Town turnover 20 yards outside the box, and Mohamed Salah collected the loose ball.

Salah found Keita’s run into the 18, where the former RB Leipzig star plunked a shot off the far post and into the goal for a 1-0 Reds lead after 14 seconds.

Sadio Mane nodded an Andy Robertson cross home before the half-hour mark to make it 2-0 in favor of the hopeful hosts.

A win would give Liverpool the Premier League lead before Manchester City meets Burnley on Saturday.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
Liverpool host Huddersfield Town on Friday at Anfield (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Jurgen Klopp‘s side aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

On paper, this will be an easy home win for Liverpool against the team who sit bottom of the table and have won just three times all season.

In team news Liverpool are without Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino who has reported suffered a slight injury with Daniel Sturridge coming in, while Dejan Lovren is in for Joel Matip.

Huddersfield bring in Karlan Grant and Jon Gorenc Stankovic to the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
Another tense few days are coming up, as we are entering the final three weeks of the Premier League season.

There’s so much still to play for, and that will make every single game dramatic. Wonderful.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man United 0-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 4-0 Huddersfield – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Watford 2-2 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-1 Cardiff – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-0 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester 2-0 Arsenal – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

How will Man United, Chelsea line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Manchester United against Chelsea is a season-defining encounter for both teams.

United’s clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) is a straight battle for a top four spot, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side three points behind Maurizio Sarri‘s men with three games to play.

A win for United (which would be a welcome relief after seven defeats in their last nine games in all competitions) would reignite their top four hopes, but a Chelsea victory would all but end United’s chances.

Both teams are way off the pace in the title race but considering their rollercoaster campaigns, a top four finish would be a very decent outcome, especially for Sarri in his first season in England as his main aim was to return the Blues to the Champions League. With Chelsea in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt in the next 10 days, they also have a chance of reaching the UCL if they win that trophy

With injuries and selection dilemmas mounting up for both managers, below is a look at how United and Chelsea could line up at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man United

—– De Gea —– 

— Young — Smalling — Lindelof — Shaw —

—- Matic —- Herrera —- 

—- Mata —- Pogba —- Lukaku —- 

—– Rashford —–

Chelsea

—– Kepa —–

— Azpilicueta — Rudiger — Luiz — Emerson —

—- Kovacic —- Jorginho —- Barkley —-

—- Hazard —- Higuain —- Willian —-

Evaluation

United’s players are out of form and lacking in confidence, so switching things up will be a good way to go for Solskjaer. In their FA Cup win at Chelsea earlier this year they deployed Lukaku up front, and he drifted out to the flanks and got plenty of joy as he pushed forward in support of Rashford. I’d expect to see the same United team which beat Chelsea back in February. Freshening things up by bringing Juan Mata into midfield will also be key, while defensively Solskjaer doesn’t have too many options other than to go with the players he has fit and available. Bringing in veterans Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera to midfield makes sense for a huge game like this, and having Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard on the bench to make an impact would also be a smart move.

Chelsea’s back four picks itself as Antonio Rudiger has shaken off a knock and Emerson continues to perform well ahead of Marcos Alonso. In midfield there could be a huge hole as N'Golo Kante is struggling with injury. If Kante misses out, two from Matteo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will likely join Jorginho in the center with Sarri sticking to his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Up top, the big decision is whether Eden Hazard plays as a false nine with Willian and Pedro (Callum Hudson-Odoi is out for three months after rupturing his Achilles) in support, or if one of the latter drops out with Gonzalo Higuain given another chance to prove himself as a central striker. I think Higuain will get one last chance to prove his worth on the big stage.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 26, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
Another huge weekend is coming up in the Premier League, with so much still to play for up and down the table.

From the title race to the top four battle and a scrap for seventh place and to avoid the final relegation spot, things will get very interesting over the next dew days.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Newcastle United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Man City – NBCSN  [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]