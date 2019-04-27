Everton held at Crystal Palace (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tosun, Calvert-Lewin go close

Palace barely threaten

Everton sit in 8th place

Everton were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Toffees pushed hard but couldn’t break through.

In a game of few chances Everton had the better but Vicente Guaita was in fine form as Marco Silva‘s men lost ground in the battle for seventh place and European qualification.

With the draw Everton move on to 50 points and sit eighth, while Palace are in 12th on 43 points.

Crystal Palace started well as Christian Benteke went clean through but the flag went up for offside, then Max Meyer fired a shot just wide.

Everton improved as the first half wore on, with Lucas Digne causing problems on the left and Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit a tame effort at Vicente Guaita.

Calvert-Lewin sent a header over as Everton continued to look more dangerous, as the home side failed to threaten.

Idrissa Gueye then hit a shot from distance which Guaita saved.

Everton continued to push hard for the opener at the start of the second half as Bernard wriggled free but his shot his the post and bounced away.

Palace rarely threatened in the second half and substitute Cenk Tosun almost scored an outrageous goal as his back flick from Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s was saved at point-blank range by Guaita.

Lucas Digne’s cross was overhit and flicked off the post late on, but Everton had to settle for the draw in a tame encounter.

