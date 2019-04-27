Fulham’s Odoi suffers scary head injury

Fulham’s Denis Odoi was involved in a scary incident against Cardiff City on Saturday.
The Belgian defender was kicked in the face by his own teammate, Maxime Le Marchand, and appeared to be immediately knocked out before regaining consciousness.
Odoi, 30, received treatment for close to 10 minutes on the pitch, receiving oxygen and being looked after my multiple members of the medical staff before he was carried off on a stretcher.
Fulham’s medical staff had to hold Odoi down when he first regained consciousness as he seemed dazed, and it seems likely that the Premier League’s concussion protocol will have been used.