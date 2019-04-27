More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Fulham’s Odoi suffers scary head injury

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Fulham’s Denis Odoi was involved in a scary incident against Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Belgian defender was kicked in the face by his own teammate, Maxime Le Marchand, and appeared to be immediately knocked out before regaining consciousness.

Odoi, 30, received treatment for close to 10 minutes on the pitch, receiving oxygen and being looked after my multiple members of the medical staff before he was carried off on a stretcher.

Fulham’s medical staff had to hold Odoi down when he first regained consciousness as he seemed dazed, and it seems likely that the Premier League’s concussion protocol will have been used.

Saints safe after 3-3 draw with Bournemouth (video)

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
  • Wilson scores twice, including late equalizer
  • Long scores again for Saints
  • Fraser joins Hazard atop PL in assists (13)

Callum Wilson scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to give Bournemouth a 3-3 draw with regional rivals Southampton at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Shane Long and James Ward-Prowse scored for Saints before Matt Targett‘s first Premier League goal put Southampton out front with 23 minutes to play.

Dan Gosling scored Bournemouth’s other goal, with American midfielder Emerson Hyndman coming off the bench to make his first Premier League appearance in almost a year.

Ryan Fraser assisted Wilson’s equalizer, giving him 13 assists and a share of the Premier League lead with Eden Hazard.

Bournemouth moves 13th with 42 points, while Saints are 16th with 38.

Saints led after just 12 minutes through Long, who has scored in three-straight matches at St. Mary’s and put a rebound off the post within minutes of his goal.

Another rare scorer, Gosling leveled the score in the 20th before Wilson’s first gave Bournemouth its only lead in the 32nd minute.

It lasted until just after halftime, when Ward-Prowse continued his knack for scoring fine goals by drilling a low shot through a defenders legs and past a diving Boruc.

Then, call him Mr. 1000 (see below); Targett nabbed his first top flight goal when he nodded a Yan Valery cross past Artur Boruc.

But Wilson was ready to pounce when Fraser sent him forward for his second goal, and he would’ve made it three but had Gunn not made an outstanding save to deny the striker a hat trick and Bournemouth a win.

Everton held at Crystal Palace (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
  • Tosun, Calvert-Lewin go close
  • Palace barely threaten
  • Everton sit in 8th place

Everton were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Toffees pushed hard but couldn’t break through.

In a game of few chances Everton had the better but Vicente Guaita was in fine form as Marco Silva‘s men lost ground in the battle for seventh place and European qualification.

With the draw Everton move on to 50 points and sit eighth, while Palace are in 12th on 43 points.

Crystal Palace started well as Christian Benteke went clean through but the flag went up for offside, then Max Meyer fired a shot just wide.

Everton improved as the first half wore on, with Lucas Digne causing problems on the left and Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit a tame effort at Vicente Guaita.

Calvert-Lewin sent a header over as Everton continued to look more dangerous, as the home side failed to threaten.

Idrissa Gueye then hit a shot from distance which Guaita saved.

Everton continued to push hard for the opener at the start of the second half as Bernard wriggled free but his shot his the post and bounced away.

Palace rarely threatened in the second half and substitute Cenk Tosun almost scored an outrageous goal as his back flick from Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s was saved at point-blank range by Guaita.

Lucas Digne’s cross was overhit and flicked off the post late on, but Everton had to settle for the draw in a tame encounter.

Watch Live: Brighton v. Newcastle United

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2019, 11:41 AM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion need this one.

The Seagulls hosts steady Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, when ex-Magpies boss Chris Hughton hopes to move one step closer to avoiding Premier League relegation (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle doesn’t give up a ton of chances, and Brighton hasn’t been capitalizing on theirs. The now relegation-threatened Seagulls have not scored in 701 minutes between the Premier League and FA Cup.

The Magpies have won two-straight but are without Miguel Almiron, who has unlocked defenses for Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon. Can that help Brighton get a big point or three?

LINEUPS

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Gross, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo, Murray, Andone. Subs: Button, Burn, Bong, Bissouma, Knockaert, March, Locadia

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Perez, Atsu, Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Barreca, Diame, Ki, Kennedy, Muto.

USMNT mid Hyndman makes first PL app in a year

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman has entered Saturday’s New Forest Derby to make his first Premier League appearance in nearly a year.

The American, who turned 23 this month, has suffered through a run of fits and starts since arriving from Fulham in 2016.

Watch Hyndman as Bournemouth visits Saints here.

Decent loan stints in Scotland at Rangers and Hibernian have served as his only consistent playing time, and seven of his nine appearances for the Cherries have come in cup play.

The twice-capped Hyndman went 59 minutes against Burnley in last season’s Premier League finale before going on loan to Hibs the first half of this season.

Southampton and Bournemouth are level at 2, but the host Saints have dominated the proceedings. We’ll see if Hyndman can make a positive impression on the game and manager Eddie Howe.