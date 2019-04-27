Fulham’s Odoi suffers scary head injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wilson scores twice, including late equalizer

Long scores again for Saints

Fraser joins Hazard atop PL in assists (13)

Callum Wilson scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to give Bournemouth a 3-3 draw with regional rivals Southampton at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Shane Long and James Ward-Prowse scored for Saints before Matt Targett‘s first Premier League goal put Southampton out front with 23 minutes to play.

Dan Gosling scored Bournemouth’s other goal, with American midfielder Emerson Hyndman coming off the bench to make his first Premier League appearance in almost a year.

Ryan Fraser assisted Wilson’s equalizer, giving him 13 assists and a share of the Premier League lead with Eden Hazard.

Bournemouth moves 13th with 42 points, while Saints are 16th with 38.

Saints led after just 12 minutes through Long, who has scored in three-straight matches at St. Mary’s and put a rebound off the post within minutes of his goal.

Another rare scorer, Gosling leveled the score in the 20th before Wilson’s first gave Bournemouth its only lead in the 32nd minute.

It lasted until just after halftime, when Ward-Prowse continued his knack for scoring fine goals by drilling a low shot through a defenders legs and past a diving Boruc.

Then, call him Mr. 1000 (see below); Targett nabbed his first top flight goal when he nodded a Yan Valery cross past Artur Boruc.

But Wilson was ready to pounce when Fraser sent him forward for his second goal, and he would’ve made it three but had Gunn not made an outstanding save to deny the striker a hat trick and Bournemouth a win.

1000 – Matt Targett has scored the 1000th @premierleague goal of 2018-19; this is the second earliest date the 1000th goal has been scored in a Premier League season, after April 1st in 1994-95. Chiliad. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2019

